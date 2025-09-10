Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Tooltip close
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

“Keep Your Daughters In Line”: SIL Explodes After Kids Talk About Easter Gifts
Woman with long brown hair speaking passionately, illustrating the concept of keeping daughters in line during family discussions.
Family, Relationships

“Keep Your Daughters In Line”: SIL Explodes After Kids Talk About Easter Gifts

Open list comments 2
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

31

Open list comments

2

ADVERTISEMENT

One mom turned to Reddit after an Easter egg hunt sparked a full-blown family conflict.

It all started when her daughters excitedly told their cousin about the candy and gifts they had received.

Her sister-in-law accused the kids of flaunting their privilege. This led to a heated argument between both mothers and fathers, and the drama spilled onto social media, where her in-laws publicly criticized the woman’s parenting.

Now, the mom has turned to the internet to ask whether she handled the situation wrong or was unfairly blamed for simply giving her kids a happy Easter.

RELATED:

    Family holidays can bring joy or total chaos

    Image credits: cottonbro studio/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    And oftentimes it all depends on the in-laws

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: SHVETS production/Pexels (not the actual photo)

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Image credits: anon

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Most of the people who read the story agreed that neither the mom nor her husband did anything wrong

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Some, however, said the couple—and especially the husband—could have handled the conflict better

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    Ic_polls

    Poll Question

    Total votes ·

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    Total votes ·

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    Explore more of these tags

    Family
    Vote arrow up

    31

    Vote arrow down
    Open list comments

    2
    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down

    31

    Open list comments

    2

    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

    Read less »
    Jonas Žvilius

    Jonas Žvilius

    Author, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    In my spare time, I enjoy creating art - both in traditional and digital form, mainly in the form of painting and animation. Other interests include gaming and music. Favorite bands include Swans, The Strokes, The Beatles.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Rokas Laurinavičius

    Writer, BoredPanda staff

    Read more »

    Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 300 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    Add photo comments
    POST
    omboyganesh avatar
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, I try to be considerate enough not to flaunt my wealth & privilege with all you plebs. It’s an important lesson we’re taught at a young age. Least of all to not hurt the feelings of you have-not’s. Mostly so you don’t try to rip us off or beg for handouts & loans. /S 🤪

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's hard for parents who aren't well off to have to explain to their kids why they can't have the same things their (the kids') friends have. OP is NTA, but hopefully her kids learn more about their privilege as they grow older.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    omboyganesh avatar
    ॐBoyGanesh
    ॐBoyGanesh
    Community Member
    20 minutes ago (edited) DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I mean, I try to be considerate enough not to flaunt my wealth & privilege with all you plebs. It’s an important lesson we’re taught at a young age. Least of all to not hurt the feelings of you have-not’s. Mostly so you don’t try to rip us off or beg for handouts & loans. /S 🤪

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    petemccann avatar
    DrBronxx
    DrBronxx
    Community Member
    4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    It's hard for parents who aren't well off to have to explain to their kids why they can't have the same things their (the kids') friends have. OP is NTA, but hopefully her kids learn more about their privilege as they grow older.

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Relationships
    Homepage
    Trending
    Relationships
    Arrow point to left Homepage
    Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Arrow point to left
    Arrow point to right
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT