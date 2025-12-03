Today, the Bored Panda team went digging for the funniest and most unforgettable last-day moments people have shared. From sweet gestures and surprise gifts to exits so dramatic they deserve their own movie scene, these stories truly have it all. Keep reading, and you might just find inspiration for your own memorable goodbye.

Most of us remember that first day at work: the mix of excitement, nerves, and wondering whether you’d packed enough confidence to survive the day. But the last day? That’s a whole different story. Some people walk out with tears, others with pure joy, and a few with unexpected flair, sass , or glorious chaos .

#1 I Brought In A Cake For My Last Day With My Team

#2 I Quit My Job Today But Left Them Something To Remember Me By

#3 For My Last Day Of Work At The Pet Store, I Made Myself Employee Of The Month

We all know the classic reasons people end up quitting their jobs, and honestly, most of us have felt at least one of them at some point. Work-life balance is a big one, especially when your day ends with you feeling so drained that even making dinner feels like running a marathon. ADVERTISEMENT When your job leaves you with zero energy for family time, hobbies, or even basic self-care, it stops feeling worth it. You start questioning the purpose behind all that effort. There’s only so long someone can push through constant exhaustion before something has to change. And for many, that change is walking away for the sake of their well-being.

#4 My “Going Away” Cake From My Last Day At Work At An It Company

#5 Its My Coworker's Last Day So We Made A Pillow For The Office To Remember Him By. He Wasn't Happy

#6 Today Is My Last Day At Work And I Was Welcomed With This

Another major factor behind quitting is company culture, and it hits harder than people admit. When you feel undervalued, overlooked, or like your efforts barely make a ripple, it slowly chips away at your motivation. A workplace doesn’t need to be toxic to be discouraging; sometimes it’s just the absence of appreciation that wears you down. It’s no surprise that people choose to step away rather than stay somewhere they don’t feel respected or seen.

#7 Police Dog Is Given Retirement Presents From The Community On His Last Day On The Job

#8 Coworker's Last Day

#9 My Favorite Way I've Quit A Job (Copywriter)

Then there’s the big one: excessive workload. Burnout doesn’t happen overnight; it creeps in through long hours, unrealistic expectations, and the pressure to always be “on.” When work starts taking more than it gives, people eventually hit a breaking point. Stress becomes routine, and rest becomes a luxury. Burnout isn’t just feeling tired; it’s feeling disconnected from the job entirely. And many choose to leave before it consumes even more of their life.

#10 Today I Decided To Bet On Myself And Quit My Job To Work Full Time On My Small Candle Business

#11 I Got This For My Manager's Last Day Tomorrow. I'm Pretty Sure I Can't Get Fired

#12 Today Is My Coworker's Last Day. She Told Me I Could Have Her Family Pictures

Of course, these are just a few reasons, and the list can go on endlessly depending on the person. Low compensation is a big deal, especially when the workload doesn’t match the paycheck. Personal circumstances, family needs, health issues, and relocation can all play a part as well. Sometimes people quit simply because they’ve outgrown the role and need something new. Life changes, priorities shift, and what made sense last year might not make sense today. It’s a reminder that leaving a job isn’t always dramatic; sometimes it’s just necessary. ADVERTISEMENT

#13 Manager's Last Day At Work. Another Manager Doesn't Want Them To Leave

#14 Tuesday Is My Last Day At My Job. I'm Going To Be Hiding These Around The Office Before I Go

#15 It’s My Last Day At Work And Look What My Coworker Made For Me

But in recent times, there’s a new term making waves: revenge quitting. Forbes describes it as a rising trend where workers push back against big companies after negative experiences. Instead of quietly enduring burnout, lack of recognition, or a disengaged culture, people are choosing to walk out abruptly, almost as a statement. It’s like a shift that has been building for years, fueled by rapid tech changes and evolving generational expectations. Employees today want respect, balance, and meaningful work, and they aren’t afraid to leave when those things vanish. Revenge quitting shows that workers are no longer settling; they’re taking back control.

#16 So I Quit My Job Today

#17 Last Day Of Work At A Theater Means It's Big Screen Mario Kart Time

#18 The Best Way To Quit Your Job

Some of the reasons behind revenge quitting are the same ones employees have been dealing with for years, just pushed to a breaking point. Lack of transparency around promotions and professional growth can make people feel stuck with no clear future in sight. Workplace conflicts that never get resolved, and are often ignored, tend to build resentment over time. Feeling unheard or dismissed becomes exhausting. And for many, the inability to connect their work to a deeper purpose makes every day feel heavier. When all these frustrations pile up, walking out suddenly can feel like the only way to regain control.

#19 My Boss Volunteered Me For A Golf Event That I Hated Every Second Of, So I Gave Her A Golf Themed Resignation Letter

#20 After Successfully Opening His Own Business, My Best Friend Quit His Corporate Job After 18 Years And Left This For Them To Remember Him By

#21 My Coworkers Got Me A Cake For My Last Day On The Job

A new study by Software Finder surveyed more than 1,007 full-time employees about revenge quitting, workplace satisfaction, and how people feel about their jobs in 2025. The results showed some surprising patterns about who’s most likely to walk away in frustration. Entry-level workers topped the list at 24 percent, followed closely by Gen X employees at 21 percent. Remote workers weren’t far behind either, with 20 percent admitting they have revenge quit before. The numbers reveal that this trend spans ages and roles, reflecting a broader shift in how workers respond to burnout and unfair treatment.

#22 Its My Boss's Last Day Tomorrow, Decided To Pay My Respects

#23 Last Day At Work, Boss Got Me A Cake

#24 I Wore A Tux For My Last Day At Work

When looking ahead to 2025, the study also highlighted which groups are most likely to revenge quit in the coming year. Hybrid employees led the way at seven percent, followed by managers at six percent, showing that even leadership isn’t immune to burnout. Certain industries stood out as well, with marketing and advertising at 16 percent, IT and tech at 11 percent, and media and entertainment at 7 percent. These fields often move fast and demand flexibility, making stress levels even higher. Together, the data suggests that revenge quitting may continue growing as employees prioritize their well-being over workplace pressure.

#25 A Gift For Our Coworker On His Last Day

#26 So, I Am Known As The Office Grouch. Today Is My Last Day At My Job. They Made Me A Going Away Cake

#27 My Last Day At Work. Completely Took Apart My Mate's Trolley As A Going Away Gift

Whatever the reason, quitting is never an easy decision, and once the notice period is over, the final day arrives. For some people, it means a simple goodbye card and a quiet send-off with coworkers. For others, the last day becomes a full-on moment of fun, flair, or unexpected creativity. The exits in this post show just how memorable a farewell can be when someone decides to make it their own. If one of these gave you a good laugh, feel free to pass it along to your HR—just for inspiration. ADVERTISEMENT

#28 This Cute Air Hostess's Last Day At Work Before Retiring

#29 School Holds A One Man Parade For Janitor On His Last Day

#30 Police Department Thanks K9 For His Service On His Last Day Before Retirement

#31 Yesterday Was My Last Day As An Amazon Delivery Driver, This Sweetheart Came To Say “Bye Bye!”

#32 This Pilot Was Flying His Retirement Flight And Wanted To Look Special- And He Did

#33 End Of An Era

#34 What A Great Yoga Mat

#35 Last Day At Work. Had To Leave With A Bang. They Will Forever Remember Me

#36 Why Say “Goodbye” When You Could Say “You Won’t Forget Me

#37 Coworkers Last Shift At The Clinic Calls For A Healthy Dose Of Memes

#38 Your Nickname Is Ralph And It's Your Last Shift So You Have To Leave Your Mark

#39 I Quit My Job, My Coworkers Gave Me A Last Supper

#40 Last Day Of Work At Bank Before Quitting, Co Worker Came In Dressed Like Spiderman

#41 Coworker's Last Day Yesterday

#42 Hit A Deer With A Company Car A Week Before My Last Day

#43 My Friend Teaches First Graders, They Gave Her This On Her Last Day

#44 My Last Day At Starbucks Was On Friday. I Did This To About 30 Cups And Hid Them In The Stacks Before I Left

#45 Last Day At Work And This Is The Cake They Give Me

#46 So My Sister Had Her Last Day At Walgreens

#47 Last Day At Blockbuster

#48 Last Day At Work. I Never Thought I'd Use Post-Its This Way

#49 I Love The Note

#50 That’s Awesome

#51 2nd To Last Day At Work And This What I Walk In To

#52 A Colleague Left This On My Desk; It Was Her Last Day At Work

#53 Bus Driver Takes Kids To Dairy Queen For Her Last Day Driving

#54 Yesterday Was A Coworker's Last Day And Was Told He Needed To Pack Up His Office... We Helped

#55 At Least He Put A Sign

#56 On My Last Day Of Managing A Store And A Week After Receiving My First 2000 Up Votes On A Post, My Staff Presented Me With This Trophy. It's Over A Foot Tall And Majestic As Hell

#57 My Father Has Been Taking The Same Bus To Work And Back For The Last 5 Years. Today, All The Regular Commuters Gave A Farewell To The Bus Conductor On His Last Working Day

#58 Got This Award On The Last Day All My Bosses Were At Work (Summer Job And Next Week's The Last Week), I Couldn't Be More Content With An Award

#59 Happy Last Day Of Work

#60 Congratulations Mike

#61 This Is Not The End, It's Only The New Beginning

#62 My Friend Quit His Job Yesterday

#63 Finished My Last Day At A Toxic Job - My Mom Left This For Me I finished up my 2 weeks at a job that was destroying my mental health. Found this waiting for me, and I can't stop smiling.



#64 This Is What I Choose To Wear On My Last Day At Work