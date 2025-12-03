ADVERTISEMENT

Most of us remember that first day at work: the mix of excitement, nerves, and wondering whether you’d packed enough confidence to survive the day. But the last day? That’s a whole different story. Some people walk out with tears, others with pure joy, and a few with unexpected flair, sass, or glorious chaos.

Today, the Bored Panda team went digging for the funniest and most unforgettable last-day moments people have shared. From sweet gestures and surprise gifts to exits so dramatic they deserve their own movie scene, these stories truly have it all. Keep reading, and you might just find inspiration for your own memorable goodbye.

#1

I Brought In A Cake For My Last Day With My Team

Colorful cake with green icing and orange frosting reading Sorry for your loss (It's me, I quit), a prank from employees who walked out.

LotusLizz Report

    #2

    I Quit My Job Today But Left Them Something To Remember Me By

    Memorial setup with a framed photo, candles, a sympathy card, and a business card representing employees with jokes and pranks.

    PapaPeyton Report

    #3

    For My Last Day Of Work At The Pet Store, I Made Myself Employee Of The Month

    Employee holding puppy on permanent employee of the month poster with funny quotes showcasing workplace jokes and pranks.

    EverythingFerns Report

    We all know the classic reasons people end up quitting their jobs, and honestly, most of us have felt at least one of them at some point. Work-life balance is a big one, especially when your day ends with you feeling so drained that even making dinner feels like running a marathon.

    When your job leaves you with zero energy for family time, hobbies, or even basic self-care, it stops feeling worth it. You start questioning the purpose behind all that effort. There’s only so long someone can push through constant exhaustion before something has to change. And for many, that change is walking away for the sake of their well-being.
    #4

    My “Going Away” Cake From My Last Day At Work At An It Company

    Round cake with blue and green icing featuring a Windows XP error message prank, showing employees’ jokes and office pranks.

    ultramagnes23 Report

    #5

    Its My Coworker's Last Day So We Made A Pillow For The Office To Remember Him By. He Wasn't Happy

    Man sitting in an office chair beside a humorous face pillow on another chair, showcasing employees jokes and pranks at work.

    maxxl Report

    #6

    Today Is My Last Day At Work And I Was Welcomed With This

    Office desk and chair covered in foil as a prank by employees walking out with jokes and zero regrets.

    aDREAMingGHOST Report

    Another major factor behind quitting is company culture, and it hits harder than people admit. When you feel undervalued, overlooked, or like your efforts barely make a ripple, it slowly chips away at your motivation. A workplace doesn’t need to be toxic to be discouraging; sometimes it’s just the absence of appreciation that wears you down. It’s no surprise that people choose to step away rather than stay somewhere they don’t feel respected or seen.
    #7

    Police Dog Is Given Retirement Presents From The Community On His Last Day On The Job

    German Shepherd surrounded by dog toys on a wooden floor, illustrating playful pranks from employees who walked out with jokes.

    SnipeyMcSnipe Report

    #8

    Coworker's Last Day

    Red car wrapped in plastic with attached shopping carts in a parking lot, a prank by employees who walked out with jokes.

    The_Fronz Report

    #9

    My Favorite Way I've Quit A Job (Copywriter)

    Resignation letter prank with fake Latin text and humorous sign-off from an employee walking out with jokes.

    Sk8rBoi6969 Report

    Then there’s the big one: excessive workload. Burnout doesn’t happen overnight; it creeps in through long hours, unrealistic expectations, and the pressure to always be “on.” When work starts taking more than it gives, people eventually hit a breaking point. Stress becomes routine, and rest becomes a luxury. Burnout isn’t just feeling tired; it’s feeling disconnected from the job entirely. And many choose to leave before it consumes even more of their life.
    #10

    Today I Decided To Bet On Myself And Quit My Job To Work Full Time On My Small Candle Business

    Hand holding a candle with a humorous label related to employees, jokes, and pranks about two week notice.

    hotstuffbycarol Report

    #11

    I Got This For My Manager's Last Day Tomorrow. I'm Pretty Sure I Can't Get Fired

    Chocolate farewell cake with a humorous message, highlighting jokes and pranks by employees walking out with zero regrets.

    homeskillet571 Report

    #12

    Today Is My Coworker's Last Day. She Told Me I Could Have Her Family Pictures

    Photos of anthropomorphic raccoon and cat dressed in human clothes, fitting the theme of employees with jokes and pranks.

    speeb Report

    Of course, these are just a few reasons, and the list can go on endlessly depending on the person. Low compensation is a big deal, especially when the workload doesn’t match the paycheck. Personal circumstances, family needs, health issues, and relocation can all play a part as well. Sometimes people quit simply because they’ve outgrown the role and need something new. Life changes, priorities shift, and what made sense last year might not make sense today. It’s a reminder that leaving a job isn’t always dramatic; sometimes it’s just necessary.

    #13

    Manager's Last Day At Work. Another Manager Doesn't Want Them To Leave

    Car wrapped entirely in plastic wrap as part of employee prank, showcasing jokes and pranks with zero regrets.

    confibulator Report

    #14

    Tuesday Is My Last Day At My Job. I'm Going To Be Hiding These Around The Office Before I Go

    Man in a yellow plaid shirt with multiple cutouts of himself on an office desk, showcasing employee jokes and pranks.

    rootyb Report

    #15

    It’s My Last Day At Work And Look What My Coworker Made For Me

    Bouquet made of folded dollar bills and pink decorations, a creative prank by employees with jokes and zero regrets.

    HerNamesKayla_ Report

    But in recent times, there’s a new term making waves: revenge quitting. Forbes describes it as a rising trend where workers push back against big companies after negative experiences. Instead of quietly enduring burnout, lack of recognition, or a disengaged culture, people are choosing to walk out abruptly, almost as a statement. It’s like a shift that has been building for years, fueled by rapid tech changes and evolving generational expectations. Employees today want respect, balance, and meaningful work, and they aren’t afraid to leave when those things vanish. Revenge quitting shows that workers are no longer settling; they’re taking back control.
    #16

    So I Quit My Job Today

    Grocery store cereal aisle with prank of upside down cereal boxes as a joke by employees showing zero regrets.

    nlane515 Report

    #17

    Last Day Of Work At A Theater Means It's Big Screen Mario Kart Time

    Theater screen showing a video game leaderboard and gameplay, with a player holding controllers, reflecting employee pranks and jokes.

    noelesque Report

    #18

    The Best Way To Quit Your Job

    Meme showing preference for quitting with jokes over formal resignation letters by employees with pranks and zero regrets.

    slipperysoap23 Report

    Some of the reasons behind revenge quitting are the same ones employees have been dealing with for years, just pushed to a breaking point. Lack of transparency around promotions and professional growth can make people feel stuck with no clear future in sight.

    Workplace conflicts that never get resolved, and are often ignored, tend to build resentment over time. Feeling unheard or dismissed becomes exhausting. And for many, the inability to connect their work to a deeper purpose makes every day feel heavier. When all these frustrations pile up, walking out suddenly can feel like the only way to regain control.
    #19

    My Boss Volunteered Me For A Golf Event That I Hated Every Second Of, So I Gave Her A Golf Themed Resignation Letter

    Funny resignation note with golf images showing employee’s joke prank as a creative two weeks’ notice message

    HeWritesALine Report

    #20

    After Successfully Opening His Own Business, My Best Friend Quit His Corporate Job After 18 Years And Left This For Them To Remember Him By

    Plaque with a humorous tribute to an employee placed above a urinal, showcasing employee jokes and pranks.

    FamousTG Report

    #21

    My Coworkers Got Me A Cake For My Last Day On The Job

    Cake with caramel drizzle and blue icing spelling fine go representing employees who walked out with jokes and pranks.

    storky0613 Report

    A new study by Software Finder surveyed more than 1,007 full-time employees about revenge quitting, workplace satisfaction, and how people feel about their jobs in 2025. The results showed some surprising patterns about who’s most likely to walk away in frustration.

    Entry-level workers topped the list at 24 percent, followed closely by Gen X employees at 21 percent. Remote workers weren’t far behind either, with 20 percent admitting they have revenge quit before. The numbers reveal that this trend spans ages and roles, reflecting a broader shift in how workers respond to burnout and unfair treatment.
    #22

    Its My Boss's Last Day Tomorrow, Decided To Pay My Respects

    Black keyboard prank with only F keys visible, highlighting jokes and pranks by employees walking out with zero regrets.

    ugotspocked Report

    #23

    Last Day At Work, Boss Got Me A Cake

    Cake with colorful balloons and a prank farewell message, showcasing employees walking out with jokes and pranks humor.

    sailingittakesmeaway Report

    #24

    I Wore A Tux For My Last Day At Work

    Employee wearing a Lowe's vest over a tuxedo jacket, showcasing a creative and humorous work prank outfit.

    MayorofSodom Report

    When looking ahead to 2025, the study also highlighted which groups are most likely to revenge quit in the coming year. Hybrid employees led the way at seven percent, followed by managers at six percent, showing that even leadership isn’t immune to burnout.

    Certain industries stood out as well, with marketing and advertising at 16 percent, IT and tech at 11 percent, and media and entertainment at 7 percent. These fields often move fast and demand flexibility, making stress levels even higher. Together, the data suggests that revenge quitting may continue growing as employees prioritize their well-being over workplace pressure.
    #25

    A Gift For Our Coworker On His Last Day

    Employee holding a humorous framed portrait prank in an office kitchen illustrating employees with jokes and pranks.

    Kronill Report

    #26

    So, I Am Known As The Office Grouch. Today Is My Last Day At My Job. They Made Me A Going Away Cake

    Farewell cake with a grumpy cat face and the message your last day good, a playful employee prank.

    texasref Report

    #27

    My Last Day At Work. Completely Took Apart My Mate's Trolley As A Going Away Gift

    IKEA furniture pieces and tools neatly laid out on the floor as part of employee prank with jokes and zero regrets

    MorbidKRANSKY Report

    Whatever the reason, quitting is never an easy decision, and once the notice period is over, the final day arrives. For some people, it means a simple goodbye card and a quiet send-off with coworkers. For others, the last day becomes a full-on moment of fun, flair, or unexpected creativity. The exits in this post show just how memorable a farewell can be when someone decides to make it their own. If one of these gave you a good laugh, feel free to pass it along to your HR—just for inspiration.

    #28

    This Cute Air Hostess's Last Day At Work Before Retiring

    Flight attendant prank at airplane door celebrating retirement with jokes by employees who walked out with zero regrets.

    Kaerlok Report

    #29

    School Holds A One Man Parade For Janitor On His Last Day

    Custodian exits school hallway with humor while students and staff applaud pranks from employees who walked out with jokes.

    Colalbsmi Report

    #30

    Police Department Thanks K9 For His Service On His Last Day Before Retirement

    Police officers and staff applauding a departing K9 handler walking through a hallway in an employee farewell moment.

    natsdorf Report

    #31

    Yesterday Was My Last Day As An Amazon Delivery Driver, This Sweetheart Came To Say “Bye Bye!”

    Black and white dog with eyes closed and tongue out, playfully interacting, capturing the humor of employees who walked out with jokes.

    jibbard Report

    #32

    This Pilot Was Flying His Retirement Flight And Wanted To Look Special- And He Did

    Employee wearing a pink suit with black stripes at an airport, part of a collection of employees with jokes and pranks.

    atlcollie Report

    #33

    End Of An Era

    Man leaving office with prank prop bag over shoulder, capturing a moment from employees who walked out with jokes and pranks.

    portilho Report

    #34

    What A Great Yoga Mat

    Woman lying on office floor smiling next to a custom yoga mat gifted by co-workers, part of employee pranks and jokes.

    CumberCurlyGirl Report

    #35

    Last Day At Work. Had To Leave With A Bang. They Will Forever Remember Me

    Computer monitor displays a browser with a cat and explosion background, showcasing employee jokes and prank creativity.

    Waul_flower Report

    #36

    Why Say “Goodbye” When You Could Say “You Won’t Forget Me

    Man holding a large bag of rubber ducks and placing small ducks as pranks in an office setting with no regrets.

    zeroexqses Report

    #37

    Coworkers Last Shift At The Clinic Calls For A Healthy Dose Of Memes

    Office desk covered with funny prank memes and jokes by employees celebrating a humorous farewell at work.

    laurakristineg57 Report

    #38

    Your Nickname Is Ralph And It's Your Last Shift So You Have To Leave Your Mark

    Small prank stickers of a muscular cartoon character placed by employees in various office locations as a lighthearted joke.

    tessbrooks88 Report

    #39

    I Quit My Job, My Coworkers Gave Me A Last Supper

    Group of employees mimicking a famous painting, sharing jokes and pranks while enjoying a casual gathering.

    jaybee319 Report

    #40

    Last Day Of Work At Bank Before Quitting, Co Worker Came In Dressed Like Spiderman

    Employee dressed as Spider-Man working at office desk and walking away in prank among coworkers in workplace setting.

    DannyPipeCalling Report

    #41

    Coworker's Last Day Yesterday

    Cake with white frosting and colorful sprinkles, decorated with a prank message telling employees not to come back.

    RobertAndi Report

    #42

    Hit A Deer With A Company Car A Week Before My Last Day

    Blue car-shaped cake with a realistic deer toy trapped underneath, a prank by employees who walked out with jokes and zero regrets.

    Safetysarah1 Report

    #43

    My Friend Teaches First Graders, They Gave Her This On Her Last Day

    Hand holding a blue paper with a sarcastic joke, part of employees jokes and pranks with zero regrets at work.

    PeeJayAre Report

    #44

    My Last Day At Starbucks Was On Friday. I Did This To About 30 Cups And Hid Them In The Stacks Before I Left

    Hand holding a cup with a censored funny message, illustrating employees who walked out with jokes and pranks.

    m_copy Report

    #45

    Last Day At Work And This Is The Cake They Give Me

    Blue frosted cake with orange flowers and the prank message Go Away, showcasing employee jokes and pranks.

    astralgoat Report

    #46

    So My Sister Had Her Last Day At Walgreens

    Employee name badges on a wall including a prank with an Iron Man mask, showing employees with jokes and pranks at work.

    EthanGrimes Report

    #47

    Last Day At Blockbuster

    Empty retail store checkout counter with computers and employees in the background, illustrating employee walkout pranks.

    roreye Report

    #48

    Last Day At Work. I Never Thought I'd Use Post-Its This Way

    Colorful dog made of sticky notes on office wall, a creative prank by employees who walked out with jokes and zero regrets.

    missmeng Report

    #49

    I Love The Note

    Assorted Lindt chocolates and coffee packets as a farewell gift from employees walking out with jokes and pranks.

    akreana_ Report

    #50

    That’s Awesome

    Office cubicle decorated with black, red, and white balloons and a skull sign saying goodbye as part of employee prank goodbye joke.

    Britt5Six Report

    #51

    2nd To Last Day At Work And This What I Walk In To

    Office prank decorations with balloons and signs showing a humorous employee walkout farewell prank setup.

    NBAPaint1 Report

    #52

    A Colleague Left This On My Desk; It Was Her Last Day At Work

    Hand holding a farewell note with jokes and pranks visible on a desk with a keyboard, highlighting employees humor.

    k_mfundopraise Report

    #53

    Bus Driver Takes Kids To Dairy Queen For Her Last Day Driving

    Elderly woman and children outside a small shop in casual wear, capturing a moment of everyday life for employees who walked out with jokes.

    Bawsbro Report

    #54

    Yesterday Was A Coworker's Last Day And Was Told He Needed To Pack Up His Office... We Helped

    Employee prank with packing peanuts filling an office cubicle in a lighthearted workplace joke scenario.

    daywalker1882 Report

    #55

    At Least He Put A Sign

    Drive-thru speaker with a sign saying closed because employee is quitting, showcasing employee jokes and pranks.

    NinjaEagle210 Report

    #56

    On My Last Day Of Managing A Store And A Week After Receiving My First 2000 Up Votes On A Post, My Staff Presented Me With This Trophy. It's Over A Foot Tall And Majestic As Hell

    Eagle trophy with American flags and congratulatory plaque, symbolizing Employees who walked out with jokes and pranks.

    theglove Report

    #57

    My Father Has Been Taking The Same Bus To Work And Back For The Last 5 Years. Today, All The Regular Commuters Gave A Farewell To The Bus Conductor On His Last Working Day

    Group of employees sharing jokes and laughter on a bus, capturing moments of pranks and zero regrets at work.

    Arkn0id Report

    #58

    Got This Award On The Last Day All My Bosses Were At Work (Summer Job And Next Week's The Last Week), I Couldn't Be More Content With An Award

    Certificate awarded for most interesting conversations, part of 64 employees who walked out with jokes and pranks series.

    LeHun88 Report

    #59

    Happy Last Day Of Work

    Carton of breakfast, skincare, and gifts symbolizing employees who walked out with jokes and zero regrets on last workday.

    staystaystace Report

    #60

    Congratulations Mike

    Man holding retirement sign near office door, example of employees who walked out with jokes and pranks.

    WindsorLancers Report

    #61

    This Is Not The End, It's Only The New Beginning

    Resignation letter with a Twix candy bar, illustrating employees who walked out with jokes and pranks.

    jonnylism Report

    #62

    My Friend Quit His Job Yesterday

    Chalkboard sign outside restaurant with employee quitting message, part of employees who walked out with jokes and pranks.

    shaninanigan Report

    #63

    Finished My Last Day At A Toxic Job - My Mom Left This For Me

    Colorful congratulations balloon tied to stair railing, a prank by employees with jokes and zero regrets at work.

    I finished up my 2 weeks at a job that was destroying my mental health. Found this waiting for me, and I can't stop smiling.

    Dangerous-Tree-8198 Report

    #64

    This Is What I Choose To Wear On My Last Day At Work

    Man taking mirror selfie wearing red expendable t-shirt, representing employees who walked out with jokes and pranks.

    gregologynet Report

