How familiar are you with other cultures, languages, and the quirks of different countries? This isn’t about stereotypes, but rather the unique facts and distinct qualities that each nation possesses. Some of them can be quite funny – especially when observed from the perspective of someone unfamiliar with that particular country.

One person documenting such observations is Ray Rempen, who presents them to a wider audience through his work. The artist, known for his series ‘Itchy Feet Comic,’ comes from a multicultural family and has lived in the US, New Mexico, and more than four other European countries. Drawing from his experiences, he’s created a comic that feels incredibly relatable to many of us – we can’t help but chuckle every time he releases a new strip showcasing how people around the world are different, yet surprisingly similar.

If that sounds interesting – and it should – keep scrolling to discover what ‘Itchy Feet Comic’ is all about.

More info: Instagram | itchyfeetcomic.com | Facebook | tinyview.com

#1

Comic illustrating road rules differences in countries, highlighting driving side variations in a humorous way by artist.

    #2

    Comic illustrating differences in country names across languages, humorously depicting European countries with speech bubbles.

    #3

    Comic illustrating cultural differences and feelings of foreignness in different countries by artist in 44 new comics.

    #4

    Comic illustrating humorous language differences about collecting trash on an airplane by an artist in 44 new comics.

    #5

    Comic illustrating travel humor about off-season trips, showing characters as geniuses then idiots, from artist’s language and country differences series.

    #6

    Comic illustrating language differences between countries with humorous dialogue about Scottish English accents.

    #7

    Comic illustrating cultural differences in clapping at airports and public transport, humorously highlighting language and country contrasts.

    #8

    Comic illustrating travel confusion between Georgia the country and Georgia the US state by an artist humorously depicting language differences.

    #9

    Comic illustration humorously showing steps to choose a window seat on a flight with amusing details about travel fees and excitement.

    #10

    Comic illustration humorously depicting language differences in Germany with two characters confused about a word.

    #11

    Comic illustrating language differences in German, Spanish, and Japanese with live translation earbuds concept.

    #12

    Comic illustrating political frustrations with swing states in the USA, featuring humorous country and language differences by artist.

    #13

    Comic illustration showing Europe with countries personified to humorously depict language differences in artist's comics.

    #14

    Comic illustrating language differences in Finland, humorously showing how Finns enjoy silence in conversations.

    #15

    Comic illustrating cultural differences in the USA with humor by artist capturing customs in different countries and languages.

    #16

    Comic illustrating language differences with a character who gets a misunderstood Japanese tattoo in a humorous situation.

    #17

    Comic illustration humorously depicting cultural differences in France with garlic butter and escargot, relating to artist language comics.

    #18

    Comic illustrating the humorous differences between airport security rules, part of artist's country and language comparisons.

    #19

    Comic illustrating differences between countries and languages with humorous herbivore, carnivore, and Italian carbivore characters.

    #20

    Cartoon comic illustrating humorous cultural differences in travel and relaxation using simple characters and speech bubbles.

    #21

    Comic illustrating humorous differences between countries and languages showing a distracted passenger on a long flight.

    #22

    Comic illustrating humorous differences in language and flight upgrades with Economy priority options by artist.

    #23

    Comic illustrating airport WiFi login issues with humorous character, showcasing artist's humorous take on language differences.

    #24

    Comic strip illustrating language and cultural differences between countries with humorous characters in conversation.

    #25

    Comic illustrating cultural differences between Germany and U.S. Midwest with a humorous depiction of guest etiquette.

    #26

    Comic illustrating cultural differences of flying flags in the USA versus Europe, highlighting humor in language and country traits.

    #27

    Comic illustrating different country terms for bookworm in French, Greek, Danish, and Catalan with humorous drawings.

    #28

    Comic illustrating language and cultural differences in storytelling, highlighting humorous international perspectives by artist.

    #29

    Comic illustration humorously depicting Finland and language differences in a funny artist's comic about countries and languages.

    #30

    Comic by artist humorously illustrating cultural differences between countries with characters discussing a hidden Paris café guidebook.

    #31

    Comic illustrating cultural differences between countries with humorous language and airport scenes in a quirky artist style.

    #32

    Comic illustration humorously depicting cultural differences and language in a parent's interaction with a child at the airport.

    #33

    Comic illustration humorously highlighting cultural language differences between countries through a casual conversation.

    #34

    Comic illustrating language learning humor with characters discussing differences in languages and countries in a funny way.

    #35

    Comic panels humorously illustrating language differences with characters struggling to speak German in an artist's comics series.

    #36

    Comic illustrating English words used incorrectly by French speakers with humorous drawings of dry cleaner, pinball, jogging, and running pants.

    #37

    Comic illustrating cultural and language differences about meal planning in Italy, part of artist's humorous country comics.

    #38

    Comic panels humorously illustrating cultural and language differences with exaggerated drawings and funny dialogue.

    #39

    Comic illustration showing differences in language expressions for hitting the ulnar nerve in English, German, and Swedish.

    #40

    Comic illustrating the humorous differences before and after kids, highlighting language and cultural observations in the artist's style.

    #41

    Comic illustrating the difference between dream vs reality of packing a suitcase, humor in artist’s illustrations about countries and languages.

    #42

    Comic illustrating differences in airline service humorously, highlighting contrasts in countries and languages.

    #43

    Comic strip showing a family discussing health precautions before a trip, illustrating humor in language and cultural differences.

    #44

    Comic illustrating British dishes with humorous descriptions, highlighting artist's take on cultural and language differences.

