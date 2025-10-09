Artist Hilariously Illustrates The Differences Between Different Countries And Languages In 44 New Comics
How familiar are you with other cultures, languages, and the quirks of different countries? This isn’t about stereotypes, but rather the unique facts and distinct qualities that each nation possesses. Some of them can be quite funny – especially when observed from the perspective of someone unfamiliar with that particular country.
One person documenting such observations is Ray Rempen, who presents them to a wider audience through his work. The artist, known for his series ‘Itchy Feet Comic,’ comes from a multicultural family and has lived in the US, New Mexico, and more than four other European countries. Drawing from his experiences, he’s created a comic that feels incredibly relatable to many of us – we can’t help but chuckle every time he releases a new strip showcasing how people around the world are different, yet surprisingly similar.
If that sounds interesting – and it should – keep scrolling to discover what ‘Itchy Feet Comic’ is all about.
Each day I leave my house feels like it’ll be my last because of the traffic situation. In the last week we nearly crashed into 2 autos, 3 bikes that were going in the wrong direction and they had the audacity to yell at us 😌
That's easier to understand than Londoners speaking English.