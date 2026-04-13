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If Ian Granström’s wildlife photography gave Bored Panda readers a glimpse into Finland’s quieter, more intimate side, this time his lens turns toward the country’s vast and dramatic landscapes. From snow-covered forests and frozen lakes to skies lit up by the aurora borealis, Granström captures Finland’s unique beauty, shaped by its striking topography and its partial presence within the Arctic Circle. His images highlight not only the beauty of Finland’s natural world, but also the atmosphere that makes it so distinctive: calm, cold, luminous, and endlessly cinematic.

What makes these photographs especially striking is the way Granström balances scale and mood. Some shots invite you into the stillness of a winter night, while others open up into sweeping views where the northern lights ripple above the landscape in vivid shades of green and blue. Together, these photographs feel like a tribute to the magic of the far north, showing Finland as both serene and spectacular through the eyes of someone who knows its light, seasons, and silence by heart.

More info: Instagram | photosysse.myshopify.com | granstromphotos.com | Facebook | flickr.com