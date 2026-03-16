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There is something especially captivating about wildlife photography when it manages to feel both intimate and untamed at the same time. In the work of Finnish nature photographer Ian Granström, who shares his images on Instagram under the name photosysse, those fleeting moments in the natural world are turned into portraits full of personality, calm, and quiet wonder. Whether he is photographing a fox, a tiny bird, or a curious squirrel, each image invites viewers to pause and look a little closer.

What makes these photos so engaging is the way they strike a balance between beauty and spontaneity. Some feel playful, some feel almost tender, and others capture the kind of eye contact that makes an animal seem unexpectedly expressive. Together, they offer a glimpse into the charm of Nordic wildlife and the patience it takes to photograph it well.

Scroll down to explore a selection of Ian Granström’s animal photography and see the wild through his lens, and vote on your favorites.

More info: Instagram | photosysse.myshopify.com

This post may include affiliate links.

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50 Beautiful Wildlife Photos By Finnish Photographer Ian Granström

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    Cee Cee
    Cee Cee
    Community Member
    39 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Capercaille aka black grouse. These are on the red list in the UK.

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