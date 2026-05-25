ADVERTISEMENT

Every person taking a long-haul flight knows the experience might not be ideal, but they have to be prepared for anything. The problem is that, regardless of how thoroughly a person has planned, they might still be blindsided by their fellow passengers.

This is what happened to one woman who was doing her best to get through a long plane journey until a passenger who was stinking up the flight decided to complain about her. This left the woman shocked, especially since she had been minding her own business the entire time.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

When people don’t get along with each other during flights, it can end up causing a lot of discomfort and tension throughout the journey

Image credits: kasto80 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

The poster shared that she had to deal with a late-night cross-country flight, which is why she had her white noise ready to help her sleep whenever needed

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: thanyakij-12 / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

During the journey, the woman noticed a nasty smell and realized that the family next to her was eating some kind of egg salad, but she tried her best to ignore it

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: dmytro_sidelnikov / Magnific (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Later, the woman was told off by a flight attendant for disturbing others with loud music, and she realized that her neighboring passenger had made up the lie about her

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: cuphalfemptie

ADVERTISEMENT

Luckily, the woman was able to straighten things out with the flight attendants, but she was livid at the audacity of the smelly egg family seated next to her

The poster explained that she had quite a long plane journey ahead of her, which is why she had already taken a magnesium pill and had her noise-canceling headphones ready. She also decided to play the white noise she usually used for sleep and combine it with a comfy pillow, an eye mask, and a blanket.

According to travel experts, it’s always better to plan ahead for long flights so that you can feel well-rested and comfortable rather than reaching your destination all grumpy. This can mean using neck pillows or sleep masks to help you doze off more easily, or scheduling regular movement breaks to improve circulation.

This is exactly why the woman had decided to block out the plane’s sounds and had kept her white noise ready. Unfortunately, during the journey, she began to smell something foul and realized that the family next to her was eating some kind of egg salad and seemed immune to its odor.

Although it might make a lot of sense to carry your own food on a long flight, professionals advise steering clear of anything with a very strong smell. This is because odors can spread very quickly in such a confined space and can be unpleasant for other passengers, who then have to deal with them.

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Jomkwan / Magnific (not the actual photo)

Even though the poster was minding her business and had not said a word about her fellow passenger’s smelly meal, she was shocked when the flight attendant called her out. She was told that her loud music was disturbing other people and that if she didn’t do something about it, she would have to move to another seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s when the OP realized that the “stinky egg lady” next to her had cunningly lied about her so that she could probably have the whole row to herself. Luckily, the poster wasn’t ready to back down, so she did her best to explain the fact that she hadn’t even played her white noise yet, which led to the flight attendants eventually moving on.

In situations like this, most cabin crew say their main goal is to find a compromise between passengers who might be in conflict. That’s why they might give people options like changing seats or setting firm boundaries if an individual is being too disruptive.

ADVERTISEMENT

It’s clear that the airhostesses didn’t know that the OP wasn’t the one in the wrong and that her neighboring passenger was actually going out of her way to ruin her flight experience. This is exactly why the poster felt like ranting once she got off the plane, because she couldn’t believe the other woman’s audacity.

What would you have done if you had to deal with such an entitled passenger? Do share your thoughts on the story, and if you’ve ever had an experience like this on a flight.

People were grossed out by the other woman’s stinky egg choices and were shocked that she’d go to such lengths to disturb another passenger

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT