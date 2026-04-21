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La Toya Jackson’s Transformation On Display For ‘Michael’ Premiere Weeks After Her Figure Sparked Concerns
La Toya Jackson showing her transformation at the Michael premiere weeks after figure concerns arose
Awards & Events, Entertainment

La Toya Jackson’s Transformation On Display For ‘Michael’ Premiere Weeks After Her Figure Sparked Concerns

binitha.j Binitha Jacob Entertainment News Writer
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All eyes were on La Toya Jackson as she stepped out for the premiere of Michael, the much-awaited biopic about the life of her late brother Michael Jackson.

La Toya, 69, became the unexpected center of attention during the Monday premiere held at The Dolby Theatre.

Fans expressed concern over her appearance, saying, “I’m worried she’s too skinny.”

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • La Toya Jackson sparked concern among fans following her recent appearance.
    • The 69-year-old attended the premiere of Michael, the biopic about her late brother Michael Jackson.
    • “I’m worried she’s too skinny,” fans said.
    • La Toya shared why she grew emotional and cried three times during the film.

    All eyes were on La Toya Jackson as she stepped out for the premiere of Michael 

    La Toya Jackson showcasing her transformation with glamorous makeup and jewelry at an event after figure concerns.

    Image credits: Variety

    La Toya Jackson attended the premiere wearing a form-fitting strapless black gown, flaunting her slim physique.

    Her accessories included black gloves and a diamond necklace, while her honey-colored hair fell over her shoulders.

    La Toya Jackson's transformation shown at premiere, highlighting changes in her figure and style over the years.

    Image credits: Gregg DeGuire/WireImage / Earl Gibson III/Deadline via Getty Images

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    Screenshot of a social media post questioning a possible syndrome or virus with a virus emoji included.

    Image credits: Harbeedeymmy

    Tweet questioning if anyone tells La Toya Jackson the truth about being malnourished amid concerns over her figure.

    Image credits: FreedomLove1111

    The singer’s brothers Jackie Jackson, 74, Jermaine Jackson, 71, and Marlon Jackson, 69, and her nephew Austin Brown were also present at the premiere.

    The Thriller singer’s son, Prince Jackson, 29, was also in attendance, but daughter Paris, 28, and youngest son Bigi AKA Blanket, 24, were missing.

    Netizens had mixed reactions to La Toya’s appearance.

    “She is gaunt. Is she okay?” one asked.

    Another wrote, “What’s going on with these people? Is there some kind of syndrome or virus?”

    La Toya Jackson posing with others at the Michael premiere, showcasing her transformation weeks after figure concerns.

    Image credits: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

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    Others praised her look, saying, “THIS DIVA, she looks good.”

    “Can we talk about the fact that LaToya will be 70 next month and looks smokin’ hot!” another wrote.

    One commenter said, “She looks so good!!! Love you, Toya!”

    Tweet text on a social media platform questioning someone's presence, with a focus on La Toya Jackson's transformation.

    Image credits: SoulPower89812

    La Toya was full of pride to see her brother’s story portrayed onscreen by the King of Pop’s own nephew, Jaafar Jackson, son of Jermaine Jackson.

    She spoke to Extra and said it felt “magical” to be at the premiere, surrounded by so many people who loved her music icon brother.

    “Just to see the love and the people that are here for him, it’s so, so magical,” she told the outlet.

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    “I have to say he would be so proud and so happy and so honored, I know he’s looking down on all of us,” she added.

    La Toya Jackson showing her transformation in a red top and black pants at the Michael premiere weeks after figure concerns.

    Image credits: latoyajackson

    The Heart Don’t Lie singer said she was truly “impressed” by the way Jaafar Jeremiah Jackson resurrected the late pop star and made viewers “think it was Mike.”

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    “You look at him, and you forget that it’s Jaafar and you think it’s your brother,” she said.

    “I was highly impressed with the work that he put into it and how he delivered it on the screen,” she added.

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    La Toya Jackson showcasing her transformation at the Michael premiere weeks after figure sparked concerns.

    Image credits: Joel_Simpson

    Admitting that she cried three times during the film, she said she grew emotional to see her family members portrayed onscreen, especially her father, Joe Jackson, whose strict and controversial parenting style was instrumental in producing global icons like Michael and Janet Jackson.

    Joe also shaped his children’s early rise to fame by managing The Jackson 5.

    “Seeing the story of your family in the beginning, and my father just making sure he instilled certain work ethics in them and making sure they did everything perfectly,” she said. “When you recall those days, it becomes emotional to you.”

    La Toya Jackson showing her transformation in a black outfit and hat at an indoor staircase setting.

    Image credits: latoyajackson

    La Toya Jackson at the Michael premiere showcasing her transformation weeks after figure concerns arose.

    Image credits: JustRoy3000

    La Toya, one of the 10 famous Jackson siblings, was also asked what it felt like to be part of a legacy known across the planet.

    “I think it’s wonderful that Mike had such an impact on the world…” she said. “When you’re part of the family, you live with this every day, and you see him this way every day. And he had so much more talent to show.”

    La Toya Jackson wearing orange cap and scarf with sunglasses, showing transformation weeks after figure concerns.

    Image credits: latoyajackson

    La Toya’s petite frame has sparked concern among fans on different occasions in the past.

    She shared an ambiguous post about her health last year, filming herself at the doctor’s office and candidly speaking to fans.

    “Hi guys, I hope everyone’s doing well. I’m here at the doctor again, so I’m hoping that everything goes well with me, all results are good,” she said, wearing a bright orange cap, a matching scarf, and shades.

    Without mentioning the reason behind her visit to the doctor’s, La Toya signed off by wishing her fans a great day.

    “Wishing you guys a fun-filled, lovely weekend with much joy!!!” she wrote in the caption. “Sending love and light to you all! Please stay safe, and of course, most of all, healthy!”

    Three days later, the singer shared another video and said, “Guess where I am on this Monday morning? You guessed [it]—that place again.”

    “Constantly getting checkups,” she said in the November 10 video. “Oh well. Have a great week, guys,” she added, keeping her lips sealed on why she was at the doctor’s office.

    “Have a positive prosperous enjoyable week,” she added.

    The entertainer previously spoke about her physique and credited her slim figure to a plant-based diet.

    “I’m strictly organic. I make sure that everything I eat is organic, and my diet is basically based on plants,” she told the Daily Mail in June.

    “So it’s a cruciferous diet basically, and that’s what I stick to because this is what God put on the earth for us,” she added.

    A cruciferous diet focuses on cruciferous vegetables, including broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, kale, and numerous other veggies that boost health.

    La Toya said she mainly sticks to green leafy veggies, but also eats chicken once in a while.

    The Michael biopic is set to hit theaters on Friday, April 24.

    “When are they making the La Toya biopic?” one asked online

    Tweet mentioning La Toya Jackson at the Michael premiere weeks after her figure sparked transformation concerns.

    Image credits: PlanCC_C

    La Toya Jackson at the Michael premiere showcasing her transformation weeks after figure concerns arose.

    Image credits: EdSimonelli

    Tweet by Richard Braddix expressing concern over La Toya Jackson's gaunt figure weeks after her transformation was on display at Michael premiere.

    Image credits: BraddixRichard

    La Toya Jackson showing her transformation at the Michael premiere weeks after figure concerns arose.

    Image credits: RH1NESTONESOCKS

    La Toya Jackson's transformation showcased at Michael premiere, highlighting her changed figure and public attention.

    Image credits: acosta_noa93203

    La Toya Jackson showing her transformation on display at the Michael premiere weeks after figure concerns arose

    Image credits: angiecakes1990

    Social media user commenting on La Toya Jackson's transformation and figure concerns during the Michael premiere event.

    Image credits: Mutant_Menace

    Tweet by Tyler Rayford questioning if La Toya Jackson will rescind allegations about Michael amid the premiere and recent figure concerns.

    Image credits: Rxyford

    La Toya Jackson attending the Michael premiere, showcasing her transformation weeks after figure concerns surfaced.

    Image credits: camzmila12

    La Toya Jackson's transformation on display at Michael biopic premiere weeks after figure sparked concerns.

    Image credits: TheZenomHayab

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    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
    Binitha Jacob

    Binitha Jacob

    Writer, Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    At Bored Panda, I dive into breaking celebrity news, Hollywood updates, and viral pop culture stories that spark global conversations. My background as a reporter at International Business Times and Latin Times gave me experience covering fast-moving entertainment stories for international audiences. Today, my work regularly appears on Google News, AOL, and MSN, reaching millions of readers. What excites me most is capturing the pop culture moments that people can’t stop talking about.

    Read less »
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