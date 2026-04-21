La Toya Jackson’s Transformation On Display For ‘Michael’ Premiere Weeks After Her Figure Sparked Concerns

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All eyes were on La Toya Jackson as she stepped out for the premiere of Michael, the much-awaited biopic about the life of her late brother Michael Jackson.

La Toya, 69, became the unexpected center of attention during the Monday premiere held at The Dolby Theatre.

Fans expressed concern over her appearance, saying, “I’m worried she’s too skinny.”

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Highlights La Toya Jackson sparked concern among fans following her recent appearance.

The 69-year-old attended the premiere of Michael, the biopic about her late brother Michael Jackson.

“I’m worried she’s too skinny,” fans said.

La Toya shared why she grew emotional and cried three times during the film.

All eyes were on La Toya Jackson as she stepped out for the premiere of Michael

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La Toya Jackson attended the premiere wearing a form-fitting strapless black gown, flaunting her slim physique.

Her accessories included black gloves and a diamond necklace, while her honey-colored hair fell over her shoulders.

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The singer’s brothers Jackie Jackson, 74, Jermaine Jackson, 71, and Marlon Jackson, 69, and her nephew Austin Brown were also present at the premiere.

The Thriller singer’s son, Prince Jackson, 29, was also in attendance, but daughter Paris, 28, and youngest son Bigi AKA Blanket, 24, were missing.

Netizens had mixed reactions to La Toya’s appearance.

“She is gaunt. Is she okay?” one asked.

Another wrote, “What’s going on with these people? Is there some kind of syndrome or virus?”

Image credits: Michael Buckner/Variety via Getty Images

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Others praised her look, saying, “THIS DIVA, she looks good.”

“Can we talk about the fact that LaToya will be 70 next month and looks smokin’ hot!” another wrote.

One commenter said, “She looks so good!!! Love you, Toya!”

La Toya Jackson says Jaafar Jackson’s performance in #MichaelMovie is so convincing, she and her family would think they were “watching Mike.” pic.twitter.com/40bCXQAS7U — Variety (@Variety) April 21, 2026

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La Toya was full of pride to see her brother’s story portrayed onscreen by the King of Pop’s own nephew, Jaafar Jackson, son of Jermaine Jackson.

She spoke to Extra and said it felt “magical” to be at the premiere, surrounded by so many people who loved her music icon brother.

“Just to see the love and the people that are here for him, it’s so, so magical,” she told the outlet.

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“I have to say he would be so proud and so happy and so honored, I know he’s looking down on all of us,” she added.

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The Heart Don’t Lie singer said she was truly “impressed” by the way Jaafar Jeremiah Jackson resurrected the late pop star and made viewers “think it was Mike.”

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“You look at him, and you forget that it’s Jaafar and you think it’s your brother,” she said.

“I was highly impressed with the work that he put into it and how he delivered it on the screen,” she added.

La Toya Jackson arrives at the ‘MICHAEL’ premiere in Los Angeles. pic.twitter.com/sg7KL8yiBo — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 21, 2026

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Admitting that she cried three times during the film, she said she grew emotional to see her family members portrayed onscreen, especially her father, Joe Jackson, whose strict and controversial parenting style was instrumental in producing global icons like Michael and Janet Jackson.

Joe also shaped his children’s early rise to fame by managing The Jackson 5.

“Seeing the story of your family in the beginning, and my father just making sure he instilled certain work ethics in them and making sure they did everything perfectly,” she said. “When you recall those days, it becomes emotional to you.”

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La Toya, one of the 10 famous Jackson siblings, was also asked what it felt like to be part of a legacy known across the planet.

“I think it’s wonderful that Mike had such an impact on the world…” she said. “When you’re part of the family, you live with this every day, and you see him this way every day. And he had so much more talent to show.”

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La Toya’s petite frame has sparked concern among fans on different occasions in the past.

She shared an ambiguous post about her health last year, filming herself at the doctor’s office and candidly speaking to fans.

“Hi guys, I hope everyone’s doing well. I’m here at the doctor again, so I’m hoping that everything goes well with me, all results are good,” she said, wearing a bright orange cap, a matching scarf, and shades.

Without mentioning the reason behind her visit to the doctor’s, La Toya signed off by wishing her fans a great day.

“Wishing you guys a fun-filled, lovely weekend with much joy!!!” she wrote in the caption. “Sending love and light to you all! Please stay safe, and of course, most of all, healthy!”

Three days later, the singer shared another video and said, “Guess where I am on this Monday morning? You guessed [it]—that place again.”

“Constantly getting checkups,” she said in the November 10 video. “Oh well. Have a great week, guys,” she added, keeping her lips sealed on why she was at the doctor’s office.

“Have a positive prosperous enjoyable week,” she added.

The entertainer previously spoke about her physique and credited her slim figure to a plant-based diet.

“I’m strictly organic. I make sure that everything I eat is organic, and my diet is basically based on plants,” she told the Daily Mail in June.

“So it’s a cruciferous diet basically, and that’s what I stick to because this is what God put on the earth for us,” she added.

A cruciferous diet focuses on cruciferous vegetables, including broccoli, cauliflower, cabbage, kale, and numerous other veggies that boost health.

La Toya said she mainly sticks to green leafy veggies, but also eats chicken once in a while.

The Michael biopic is set to hit theaters on Friday, April 24.

“When are they making the La Toya biopic?” one asked online

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