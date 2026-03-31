ADVERTISEMENT

It’s so wonderful that we have the Internet and modern means of communication in our world, allowing us to find anyone and anything literally! Yes, sometimes the omniscience of social media is just annoying, but you have to admit – before, if you didn’t know someone’s address or phone number, you’d simply lose them. Today, there’s hope!

For example, here’s a story worthy of a good rom-com! Or a dorama, considering the narrator met a wonderful guy in Seoul, and then, having lost him through her own carelessness, called on the entire Internet to find him!

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Turns out, some real-life stories are actually worth romantic comedies – especially since the genre per se is in decline nowadays

Image credits: cottonbro studio / Pexels (not the actual photo)

The author of the post lives in Japan, and she recently came to Seoul, Korea, on business

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman installed Tinder and found a really nice guy with whom she had a wonderful date

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: mimibrightzola

Image credits: DC Studio / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The two spent several hours talking and exchanging stories, and they definitely wanted to prolong their communication

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The woman believed she had scanned the man’s profile on KakaoTalk, and she deleted Tinder after coming home

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: 1112000 / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

However, it turned out that she wasn’t verified on KakaoTalk, so she actually lost any trace of that guy

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: mimibrightzola

The woman was in despair, so she turned to the Internet seeking any kind of advice

The Original poster (OP) lives in Japan, and she recently came to Seoul on business. Deciding to combine business with pleasure, she set Tinder on her phone. She found a local guy who turned out to be incredibly sweet and smart. They spent several hours in pleasant, engaging conversations, but everything good inevitably comes to an end, as the OP had to leave.

As a parting shot, the author scanned the man’s profile on KakaoTalk (a popular messaging app in Korea) and, confident that they now had a way to communicate outside of Tinder, just deleted the dating app. Then, at home, when she tried to message the date on KakaoTalk, she suddenly discovered to her horror that the messenger hadn’t verified her profile, so she could no longer contact the man.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In a panic, the woman reinstalled Tinder – but as it turned out, she would have to sign up once more, and all messaging with the previous dates had been permanently deleted anyway. So she couldn’t find him again because she was already in Japan, and guys from Seoul clearly didn’t fit the “near you” category.

Now our heroine was afraid that the guy, after all her assurances of mutual attraction, would think she’d definitely been ghosting him… So the woman took this online, desperately seeking people’s support and some kind of advice. And, looking ahead, the collective wisdom of the Internet came to her aid!

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

Well, perhaps the first thing netizens recommended to the desperate woman was a GPS spoofing hack. However, this is far from a surefire option. For example, this dedicated article on the NordVPN blog says that Tinder actively and successfully combats GPS spoofing, so two possible options that could’ve worked were either a VPN or the special paid feature called Tinder Passport.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the OP wasn’t sure that even with these options, she’d be able to find the right guy. Well, experts are sure that in today’s world, social media is a must-see when you’re searching for someone. For example, this article at IT Pro calls searching social media the third reasonable option after such obvious ideas as reverse image search and using a search engine.

The problem was that the guy wasn’t registered on any social media. After digging through her memory, our heroine dredged up a recollection of him talking about a mutual language learning app where he studies English. Well, that was at least something, even if she couldn’t remember the name of the app!

The author found the app anyway, bought a special subscription for $20 for a more detailed search (the guy had a Korean name almost identical to John Smith in English, so a simple search would hardly have helped), and after several hours and fruitless requests from other guys, she finally found her date!

The OP messaged him, and after some time, he responded. Yes, he admitted he was initially baffled by her ghosting him after such a great first date, but now that he’s heard her story, he definitely doesn’t hold a grudge. They’ll have a new video call soon, and perhaps this will be the start of something wonderful… So what do you, dear readers, think about this story?

ADVERTISEMENT

People gave the author some wholesome pieces of advice, and she finally managed to find that man and apologize for ghosting him unwillingly

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT