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Photographer Joseph Ford is back with another project that plays tricks on the eye, but this time, the illusion comes stitched by hand. In collaboration with textile artist Nina Dodd, Ford created 'Invisible Jumpers,' a series of carefully staged photographs in which people appear to blend seamlessly into their surroundings thanks to custom-made knitted jumpers designed to match each location. As with his project 'Impossible Street Art,' the images might look digitally manipulated at first glance, but they were all created for real, with no AI or CGI involved. Instead, the effect comes from Dodd’s painstaking hand-knitting and Ford’s precise photographic setup, resulting in images that are both playful and incredibly impressive.

Beyond the visual illusion, the series also says something about individuality, craft, and the strange sameness of the online age. Ford describes the project as a reflection on how people try to express themselves on social media while often drawing from the same trends, influences, and aesthetics, until everyone begins to blend in. That tension is what makes these images so striking: each garment is slow-made, custom-built, and full of handmade imperfections, yet its purpose is to camouflage the wearer into the background. For Dodd, whose creative knitting has long gone far beyond scarves and tea cozies, the collaboration is another example of pushing wool to its absolute limits. Together, she and Ford celebrate artisanal work in a time dominated by fast production, while also proving that unusual photography can still be made by hand, not by software.

If you’d like to see the series in person, Ford’s work from it will be shown at The Other Art Fair Chicago, taking place at Artifact Events in Chicago from April 9 to 12, 2026. But for now, scroll down, vote for your favorite pieces, and be sure to check out more of Ford’s work on his social media pages and website.

More info: invisiblejumpers.com | Instagram | Instagram | ninadoddknits.com