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Street art is often shaped by the limitations of the real world: scale, safety, access, and the law all determine what can and cannot be painted. In Impossible Street Art, photographer Joseph Ford turns those limits into the very subject of the work. The series begins with Ford photographing buildings, industrial structures, and landscapes that seem to demand some kind of artistic intervention, yet are too large, protected, inaccessible, or politically sensitive for a street artist to work on directly. He then invites collaborators to paint straight onto large prints of those photographs, before re-photographing the finished pieces on an easel in the original location. The result is a striking illusion of a parallel universe, one where any surface can become a canvas, and where these interventions are created physically, not through CGI or AI. Ford has developed the project in collaboration with artists from around the world, including MadC, Sen2, Peeta, Alex Senna, Joe Iurato, Levalet, Guy Denning, Chris RWK, Ador, Antonyo Marest, Denis Meyers, Jan Is De Man, Skirl, Morley, and Victoria Villasana.

But Impossible Street Art is about more than visual trickery. The series also explores what street art means in a world where its rebellious spirit is increasingly absorbed into carefully controlled, commercially approved spaces. By imagining artistic interventions on sites that dominate public life while remaining closed off to the public, Ford raises questions about power, access, ownership, and who gets to shape the surfaces that define our surroundings. Many of the locations he photographs are tied to infrastructure and energy, making them especially loaded symbols of control, controversy, and public consequence.

If you’d like to see the series in person, Ford’s work from the series will be shown at The Other Art Fair Chicago, taking place at Artifact Events in Chicago from April 9 to 12, 2026. But for now, scroll down and vote on your favorite pieces, and of course, check out Ford’s other work on his social media pages and website.

More info: josephford.net | Instagram