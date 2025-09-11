Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Fans Beg Kimberly Guilfoyle To “Stop With The Lips” After Drastic New Look
Kimberly Guilfoyle with enhanced lips posing with a friend wearing glamorous makeup and stylish outfits in a car.
Celebrities, Entertainment

Fans Beg Kimberly Guilfoyle To “Stop With The Lips” After Drastic New Look

Peter Michael de Jesus Entertainment News Writer
Kimberly Guilfoyle, 56, has built a reputation for her high-profile relationships and glamorous public image, but her latest photos on Instagram have once again left social media divided.

The former TV personality and ex-fiancée of Donald Trump Jr. stepped out in a biker-inspired outfit at the U.S. launch of GB News in Washington, D.C. 

Highlights
  • Kimberly Guilfoyle’s latest Instagram photos have sparked heated debates among fans.
  • Critics urged her to “stop with the lips” while others praised her style.
  • Her old photos recently resurfaced, showing a drastically different, natural-looking Guilfoyle.

While some praised her sharp styling, others voiced concern that her cosmetic enhancements may be getting a bit too much.

    Kimberly Guilfoyle’s social media fans are divided over her bold appearance

    Fans Beg Kimberly Guilfoyle To “Stop With The Lips” After Drastic New Look

    Image credits: kimberlyguilfoyle

    In her new photos, Guilfoyle posed alongside notable political figures, including Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt and British broadcaster Nigel Farage. 

    She wore a cropped leather biker jacket with metallic zipper accents over a silky, black long-sleeved top with a choker neckline. 

    Black pants, smoky eye makeup, and her trademark brunette waves completed the ensemble.

    Fans Beg Kimberly Guilfoyle To “Stop With The Lips” After Drastic New Look

    Image credits: Andrew Harnik/Getty

    While her outfit exuded some edge, many of the comments she received had little to do with her fashion, according to theDaily Mail

    Netizens immediately called out her facial features, particularly her lips, which some suggested looked overdone. 

    “Girl, stop with the lips! Nooooo,” one person wrote, while another bluntly added, “Too much lips!”

    Fans Beg Kimberly Guilfoyle To “Stop With The Lips” After Drastic New Look

    Image credits: kimberlyguilfoyle

    A more biting remark accused her of having “Mar-a-Lago face,” a phrase often used to describe members of Donald Trump’s inner circle rumored to have had cosmetic surgery.

    Still, the criticism was not universal. Numerous netizens also jumped to her defense, with many praising her look. 

    “Absolutely gorgeous, you’re beautiful,” one supporter commented, while another echoed, “You’re gorgeous, Kimberly!”

    Cosmetic speculations surrounding Kimberly Guilfoyle have been around for some time

    Fans Beg Kimberly Guilfoyle To “Stop With The Lips” After Drastic New Look

    Image credits: vandarte34

    This was not the first time Guilfoyle’s appearance has sparked conversations about cosmetic procedures. 

    In April 2024, New York plastic surgeon Dr. Joel Kopelman told the Daily Mail that Guilfoyle may have been using too much Botox, which could sometimes result in an asymmetric look. 

    He added that while fillers are designed to enhance volume, their overuse can leave the face looking puffy and unnatural.

    Fans Beg Kimberly Guilfoyle To “Stop With The Lips” After Drastic New Look

    Image credits: CathyLabrado

    “Overuse or misplacement of Botox can weaken the wrong muscles, leading to these outcomes of brow ptosis (dropping) and possibly some asymmetry around her mouth. 

    “Additionally, while fillers can create volume and lift, excessive use can lead to an overfilled or puffy appearance. 

    “Her cheeks and lips appear to have been augmented significantly, possibly crossing the line into ‘too much,’ which can make the results less natural,” Kopelman explained.

    Fans Beg Kimberly Guilfoyle To “Stop With The Lips” After Drastic New Look

    Image credits: Cindy Ord/Getty

    Despite such speculation, Guilfoyle has never publicly confirmed undergoing cosmeticprocedures.

    The latest backlash resulting from Guilfoyle’s recent Instagram photos coincided with the resurfacing of old photos, which highlighted just how much her style has changed over the decades.

    In recent weeks, fans unearthed old photos of Guilfoyle, sparking comparisons with her current appearance. 

    Fans Beg Kimberly Guilfoyle To “Stop With The Lips” After Drastic New Look

    Image credits: kimberlyguilfoyle

    One early photo showed her with a short haircut, bold brows, and minimal makeup, which gave her a youthful and natural look.  Another captured her smiling in an elegant up-do with soft pink lip gloss and understated eye makeup.

    For some fans, these images reinforced the idea that she was at her most radiant before apparent cosmetic enhancements became part of her look. 

    Others argued that her changingappearance simply reflects the natural evolution of style and beauty standards over time.

    Kimberly Guilfoyle has become a notable voice among conservatives online

    Guilfoyle’s personal life has only added to the fascination. She was previously married to California Governor Gavin Newsom from 2001 to 2006, and later became engaged to Donald Trump Jr. before their split. 

    Last year, rumors surfaced that Don Jr., 47, had complained about her style, allegedly saying she appeared “uptight” and “too professional.” 

    “Don Jr. has been telling people for months that Kim is so uptight and always dresses so professionally in these kinds of dresses and high heels, and never looks relaxed or casual,” an insider toldPeople magazine.

    Fans Beg Kimberly Guilfoyle To “Stop With The Lips” After Drastic New Look

    Image credits: kimberlyguilfoyle

    Soon after, he was photographed with his new partner, Bettina Anderson, 38.

    Despite her split with the Trump family, Guilfoyle has remained one of social media’s most notable conservative voices.

    Following reports of Charlie Kirk’s injuries at his event at Utah Valley University, she wrote, “Pray with everything you have for Charlie and his family!!” on social media.

    Fans Beg Kimberly Guilfoyle To “Stop With The Lips” After Drastic New Look

    Image credits: kimberlyguilfoyle

    When reports of Kirk’spassing emerged, she shared several photos of the slain commentator and shared hercondolences to his wife and children.

    “I will miss my dear friend, Charlie Kirk. Charlie had such a big heart and a powerful presence. He loved this country, stood for freedom, and inspired so many with his courage and conviction.

    “My prayers are with Erika, his two children, and his family. May God surround them with comfort and peace,” Guilfoyle wrote.

    Netizens shared their thoughts on Kimberly Guilfoyle's Instagram photo on social media

    Fans Beg Kimberly Guilfoyle To “Stop With The Lips” After Drastic New Look

    Image credits: murrayb560sl

    Fans Beg Kimberly Guilfoyle To “Stop With The Lips” After Drastic New Look

    Image credits: adamsavage3

    Fans Beg Kimberly Guilfoyle To “Stop With The Lips” After Drastic New Look

    Image credits: DanDeFreest

    Fans Beg Kimberly Guilfoyle To “Stop With The Lips” After Drastic New Look

    Image credits: JDNEngland

    Fans Beg Kimberly Guilfoyle To “Stop With The Lips” After Drastic New Look

    Image credits: IndependentVo12

    Fans Beg Kimberly Guilfoyle To “Stop With The Lips” After Drastic New Look

    Image credits: TweetleDuh13

    Fans Beg Kimberly Guilfoyle To “Stop With The Lips” After Drastic New Look

    Image credits: BecPonder

    Fans Beg Kimberly Guilfoyle To “Stop With The Lips” After Drastic New Look

    Image credits: ToddUncommon

    Fans Beg Kimberly Guilfoyle To “Stop With The Lips” After Drastic New Look

    Image credits: CharlotlKL

    Fans Beg Kimberly Guilfoyle To “Stop With The Lips” After Drastic New Look

    Image credits: MissHesitation

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Peter Michael de Jesus

    Entertainment News Writer

    Read more »

    After almost a decade of reporting straight hard news, I now bring that discipline to entertainment writing at Bored Panda. I cover celebrity updates, viral trends, and cultural stories with speed and accuracy, while also embracing the lighter, evergreen side of pop culture. My articles are often syndicated to MSN, extending their reach to broader audiences. My goal is straightforward: to deliver trustworthy coverage that keeps readers informed about the stories dominating the conversation today.

    Read less »
    caroleg_ avatar
    LollyLaLu
    LollyLaLu
    Community Member
    43 minutes ago

    At this point, I think she's just kind of a joke but, people bring it on themselves. 🤷🏼‍♀️

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    bairdbelinda021 avatar
    Serena Myers
    Serena Myers
    Community Member
    13 minutes ago

    Who the 'eck is Kimberly Guilfoyle? I know, I know, stupid old boomer, but I really can't be bothered to google her!

    Vote comment up
    0
    0points
    Vote comment down
    reply
