ADVERTISEMENT

Riding a crowded metro can test anyone’s patience, especially when personal space feels nonexistent. Millions of commuters face packed trains and buses every day, and a single inconsiderate passenger can make the journey stressful for everyone.

Today’s Original Poster’s (OP) story highlights one of those moments. After a teenager took up multiple seats, played music out loud, and ignored polite requests to move his belongings, he decided to take matters into his own hands.

More info: Reddit

RELATED:

Entitlement among teens can be frustratingly visible, especially in public spaces where shared rules are meant to keep things fair

Modern crowded metro with a high-speed train arriving at the platform during rush hour in an urban setting.

Image credits: frimufilms / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The author got on a crowded metro but noticed a teenager who took up multiple seats and played music out loud

Loud teen on crowded metro acting like living room, fed-up rider throws bag and takes seat amid rush hour chaos.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen taking up multiple seats on crowded metro, playing loud music without headphones, annoying other riders.

Fed-up rider confronts loud teen treating crowded metro like his living room, then takes his seat after tossing his bag.

Text excerpt showing frustration with a loud teen treating a crowded metro like his living room.

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Teen on a crowded metro bus rummaging through his blue backpack while sitting near a window seat.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

He politely asked the teenager to move his bag, but when he refused, the author checked the bag for fragile items and tossed it down the train

Text excerpt from a fed-up rider describing how they tossed a loud teen's bag on a crowded metro train.

Text excerpt from a crowded metro showing a confrontation between riders, highlighting a fed-up rider taking a seat and bag.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fed-up metro rider takes seat after loud teen treats crowded metro like his living room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Young man with backpack standing in crowded metro train, focused on his phone, surrounded by other passengers.

Image credits: Yulia Raneva / Freepik (not the actual photo)

The teenager yelled and went to retrieve his bag, while the author calmly claimed the empty seats and invited others to sit

Text excerpt describing a loud teen causing a scene on a crowded metro and a rider tossing a bag to take a seat.

ADVERTISEMENT

Text excerpt showing a rider calling out a loud teen on a crowded metro for disruptive behavior and taking a seat.

Text image showing the phrase AITJ for how I handled it, highlighting a crowded metro conflict involving a loud teen and a fed-up rider.

Image credits: Over_Cartographer521

ADVERTISEMENT

When the teenager returned, there were no seats left, and the author stood firm by refusing to stand up for him

The OP got on the metro heading somewhere, but it was packed. He then noticed a teenager sprawling across multiple seats on a crowded metro. Not only did he claim the seats with his body, but he also had his bag occupying one chair and was playing music blasting from his phone with no headphones.

ADVERTISEMENT

He politely asked the teen to move his bag so a seat could be freed, but instead, the teenager rolled his eyes, smirked, and said he “didn’t think so”. The combination of the teen’s arrogance, loud music, and selfishness left the OP feeling angry, so he decided to take action. After checking the teen’s bag wasn’t fragile, they tossed it further down the train.

The teen jumped up, shouting, demanding that the OP get his bag back, but he stood firm and told the teen to go get it himself or there would be a problem. While the teen retrieved the bag, the OP sat down and invited other standing passengers to take the remaining seats.

When the teen returned, there was no room for him anymore and he started yelling. This left the OP feeling a bit like a bully, however, he needed the teen to learn that he couldn’t just do anything an expect everyone else to put up with it.

Teen on crowded metro looking annoyed as other riders deal with loud behavior on public transit.

Image credits: freepik / Freepik (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

The Urban Doctor notes that overcrowding and rude behavior on public transit may not make headlines, but they are among the most common complaints for commuters. Millions of people rely on buses, trains, and subways every day, and when riders ignore basic etiquette, it creates unnecessary stress and tension for everyone.

NW Bus provides clear guidelines that reinforce this idea. Riders are encouraged to limit the space they occupy, keeping backpacks on their laps and avoiding sprawling across multiple seats. They also highlight that maintaining a quiet environment, no loud phone calls, music without headphones, or strong odors, is equally important.

Research from Psychology Today shows that standing your ground in minor conflicts and in situations like this can effectively establish boundaries without escalating into serious confrontations. Calmly asserting what behavior is acceptable protects your space while minimizing the risk of verbal or physical escalation.

Netizens were on the OP’s side, with many people arguing that the teenager was the real instigator and that his behavior crossed basic public-transit boundaries. Others acknowledged that tossing the bag wasn’t exactly polite, it was justified given the situation. What do you think about this situation? Do you think the OP went too far, or was the teen asking for a reality check?

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Netizens emphasized that consequences are sometimes the only way people learn, especially when no one else is willing to intervene

Comment text on a white background about a bully lacking fire power to hold his own, referencing loud teen and fed-up rider on crowded metro.

Crowded metro scene with a loud teen standing and a fed-up rider tossing a bag to take a seat.

Fed-up metro rider tosses bag and takes seat as loud teen treats crowded train like his living room.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on crowded metro with loud teen taking multiple seats, showing frustration of fed-up rider giving a reality check.

ADVERTISEMENT

Commenter sharing frustration about a loud teen treating a crowded metro like his living room, causing unrest among riders.

Comment on social media about loud teen on crowded metro, expressing frustration and the need for respect in shared spaces.

ADVERTISEMENT

Comment on a forum post about a loud teen annoying crowded metro riders and a fed-up passenger taking action.