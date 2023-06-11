Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Just One More Thing”: Columbo Portrait Using 23,000 Sequins (9 Pics)
Bret
Community member

Bret Woodard is an artist based out of Portland Maine, USA. 328 hours, 23,000 sequins and a very, very sore back later, he created this image of Columbo.

“Why?” is a question that comes to mind after seeing this piece. Well, Bret had never seen a portrait made out of sequins before, and he definitely never saw one of the famous detective before, a childhood favorite of he and his grandfather.

A more accurate answer could be though, to quote the character, “Reason? No, no reason.”

More info: heytomorrow.com | Instagram

“Just one more thing…” – 24″x36″

Day 1

Cigar detail

Just one more thing side view

Up close and personal with the sequins

View from the back

Final sequin down

There’s just one more thing…

Bret
Bret
Author, Community member

Bret is a freelance photographer & artist based out of Portland, ME.

Has been rejected from many prestigious galleries, museums and film festivals and happily marches on.

His artwork is most often displayed in bathrooms and bathroom adjacent hallways.

"There's always time to be late"

Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

