“Just One More Thing”: Columbo Portrait Using 23,000 Sequins (9 Pics)

Bret Woodard is an artist based out of Portland Maine, USA. 328 hours, 23,000 sequins and a very, very sore back later, he created this image of Columbo.

“Why?” is a question that comes to mind after seeing this piece. Well, Bret had never seen a portrait made out of sequins before, and he definitely never saw one of the famous detective before, a childhood favorite of he and his grandfather.

A more accurate answer could be though, to quote the character, “Reason? No, no reason.”

More info: heytomorrow.com | Instagram

“Just one more thing…” – 24″x36″

Day 1

Cigar detail

Just one more thing side view

Up close and personal with the sequins

View from the back

Final sequin down

There’s just one more thing…