American Shames His Trilingual Friend For Mispronouncing A Word, Gets Defensive When Called Out

Mocking someone for mispronuncing a word is a jerk move no matter the circumstances; unless, maybe, it’s a good friend and you do it in a gentle teasing kind of way. But ridiculing someone’s pronunciation when it’s their second, third, or Xth language, especially when you’re monolingual yourself, is definitely not right.

Yet that’s exactly what happened to this redditor. Being trilingual himself, the OP was mocked by his American friend for the way he pronounced a word in English. But the mocking didn’t last long, after the redditor clapped back at said friend.

Being able to communicate in several languages is not something everyone can do

Image credits: GaudiLab / Envato (not the actual photo)

However, some people, like this netizen’s friend, mock a multilingual person knowing only one language themselves

Image credits: kegfire / Envato (not the actual photo)

Image credits: Expensive-Print7397

Many netizens believed that Max was in the wrong for mocking his friend

Some, however, thought that the OP was a jerk to some extent, too