Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add post form topAdd Post
Tooltip close

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

American Shames His Trilingual Friend For Mispronouncing A Word, Gets Defensive When Called Out
Friends, Relationships

American Shames His Trilingual Friend For Mispronouncing A Word, Gets Defensive When Called Out

Open list comments 5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

5

ADVERTISEMENT

Mocking someone for mispronuncing a word is a jerk move no matter the circumstances; unless, maybe, it’s a good friend and you do it in a gentle teasing kind of way. But ridiculing someone’s pronunciation when it’s their second, third, or Xth language, especially when you’re monolingual yourself, is definitely not right.

Yet that’s exactly what happened to this redditor. Being trilingual himself, the OP was mocked by his American friend for the way he pronounced a word in English. But the mocking didn’t last long, after the redditor clapped back at said friend.

You May Also Like:

Being able to communicate in several languages is not something everyone can do

Image credits: GaudiLab / Envato (not the actual photo)

However, some people, like this netizen’s friend, mock a multilingual person knowing only one language themselves

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: kegfire / Envato (not the actual photo)

ADVERTISEMENT

Image credits: Expensive-Print7397

Many netizens believed that Max was in the wrong for mocking his friend

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Some, however, thought that the OP was a jerk to some extent, too

ADVERTISEMENT
Don’t want to see ads?

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Vote arrow up

30

Vote arrow down
Open list comments

5
Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down

30

Open list comments

5

Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
Miglė Miliūtė

Miglė Miliūtė

Writer, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

A writer here at Bored Panda, I am a lover of good music, good food, and good company, which makes food-related topics and feel-good stories my favorite ones to cover. Passionate about traveling and concerts, I constantly seek occasions to visit places yet personally unexplored. I also enjoy spending free time outdoors, trying out different sports—even if I don’t look too graceful at it—or socializing over a cup of coffee.

Read less »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

Read less »
Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Mindaugas Balčiauskas

Author, BoredPanda staff

Read more »

I'm a visual editor at Bored Panda. I kickstart my day with a mug of coffee bigger than my head, ready to tackle Photoshop. I navigate through the digital jungle with finesse, fueled by bamboo breaks and caffeine kicks. When the workday winds down, you might catch me devouring bamboo snacks while binging on the latest TV show, gaming or I could be out in nature, soaking up the tranquility and communing with my inner panda.

Read less »
What do you think ?
Add photo comments
POST
zora24_1 avatar
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, he was being mean and tried to cover it up as a joke when called out.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
rachel-pelz avatar
Rachel Pelz
Rachel Pelz
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Definition of joke or prank: only if the other person (who is suject of joke/prank) considers it funny as well. Period.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
travelingladyrailfan avatar
Traveling Lady Railfan
Traveling Lady Railfan
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have many legally deaf/hearing impaired friends. They are voracious readers, so they have an incredible vocabulary and they use the words correctly, but because of their hearing disability, they don't always know how to say the word. Very infrequently in a conversation. Maybe one word out of a thousand. But I would never correct them, they are all in their 60s 70s and 80s, it's not like they're six seven or eight years old and just learning the language and a correction at this point could be beneficial. Someone who knows more languages than you do is already doing a lot better than you, you shouldn't be trying to correct them unless of course they ask you to ("if I'm saying a word wrong, let me know"). This person making fun of his trilingual friend mispronouncing a weird English word, is this rude and cruel. It's one thing to point out that they said it wrong it's another thing to keep pointing it out

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
POST
zora24_1 avatar
Trillian
Trillian
Community Member
36 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

No, he was being mean and tried to cover it up as a joke when called out.

Vote comment up
4
4points
Vote comment down
reply
rachel-pelz avatar
Rachel Pelz
Rachel Pelz
Community Member
10 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Definition of joke or prank: only if the other person (who is suject of joke/prank) considers it funny as well. Period.

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Replies...
travelingladyrailfan avatar
Traveling Lady Railfan
Traveling Lady Railfan
Community Member
4 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

I have many legally deaf/hearing impaired friends. They are voracious readers, so they have an incredible vocabulary and they use the words correctly, but because of their hearing disability, they don't always know how to say the word. Very infrequently in a conversation. Maybe one word out of a thousand. But I would never correct them, they are all in their 60s 70s and 80s, it's not like they're six seven or eight years old and just learning the language and a correction at this point could be beneficial. Someone who knows more languages than you do is already doing a lot better than you, you shouldn't be trying to correct them unless of course they ask you to ("if I'm saying a word wrong, let me know"). This person making fun of his trilingual friend mispronouncing a weird English word, is this rude and cruel. It's one thing to point out that they said it wrong it's another thing to keep pointing it out

Vote comment up
1
1point
Vote comment down
reply
Load More Comments
You May Like
Back to Homepage
More about Relationships
Homepage
Trending
Relationships
Arrow point to left Homepage
Next in Relationships Arrow point to right
Related on Bored Panda
Related on Bored Panda
Bored Panda's Original TV Shows
Arrow point to left
Arrow point to right
Trending on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda