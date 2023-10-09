It Took Me 3 Minutes To Redesign Room Interiors With An AI Tool (6 Pics)
The developer has created a new AI tool capable of transforming room designs. You can upload a photo of your room via the link and choose a redesign for the living room, bedroom, or kitchen.
The service offers a variety of styles, including modern, minimalism, Scandinavian, loft, and even the “Barbie” style. Overall, the service is a valuable tool. Despite some limitations in the generation process, it works well for experiments and ideas for changing the room’s design.
More info: bgrem.ai