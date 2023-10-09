 It Took Me 3 Minutes To Redesign Room Interiors With An AI Tool (6 Pics) | Bored Panda
It Took Me 3 Minutes To Redesign Room Interiors With An AI Tool (6 Pics)
It Took Me 3 Minutes To Redesign Room Interiors With An AI Tool (6 Pics)

Z K
Community member
The developer has created a new AI tool capable of transforming room designs. You can upload a photo of your room via the link and choose a redesign for the living room, bedroom, or kitchen.

The service offers a variety of styles, including modern, minimalism, Scandinavian, loft, and even the “Barbie” style. Overall, the service is a valuable tool. Despite some limitations in the generation process, it works well for experiments and ideas for changing the room’s design.

More info: bgrem.ai

Before

Before

After (loft style)

After (loft style)

Before

Before

After (Barbie style)

After (Barbie style)

Before

Before

After (modern style )

After (modern style )

Z K
Z K
Z K
Z K
Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Gabrielė Malukaitė
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a senior community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

