Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser

We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

27 IQ Questions For The Smartest Minds – Prove You Can Solve Them
Pattern of black and white circles puzzle with IQ trivia text glowing in neon colors on a dark brick background.
Quizzes
Curiosities

27 IQ Questions For The Smartest Minds – Prove You Can Solve Them

1

29

1

ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever wondered how smart you are? Welcome to Part 2 of the IQ Test!

An IQ test measures your intellectual power, your ability to tackle complex problems, and your skill in spotting patterns and solving puzzles.

Every question challenges your logic, reasoning, and clever thinking, giving you a fun way to prove your smarts.

Ready for a brain workout? Let’s get started! 🧠🏋️‍♂️💪

In case you missed Part 1, click here to explore it.

🚀 💡 Want more or looking for something else? Head over to the Bored Panda Quizzes and explore our full collection of quizzes and trivia designed to test your knowledge, reveal hidden insights, and spark your curiosity.💡 🚀

RELATED:

    Young woman focused on solving an IQ quiz, sitting at a table with open books in a cozy study room.

    Young woman focused on solving an IQ quiz, sitting at a table with open books in a cozy study room.

    Image credits: Andrea Piacquadio

    Progress:

    Give it another try!
    I give up!

    Not Quite Done Yet!

    Continue the Quiz

    Thanks! Check out the results:

    REWARD
    REWARD
    Quiz icon

    View alternative results:

    Quiz icon

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    Your result:
    SCORE
    REWARD

    How did you score compared to others?

    Discover Your Competitive Edge

    Subscribe Premium to Compare Your Stats with Others

    Get Premium

    More Premium features:

    Unlimited content
    Ad-free browsing
    Dark mode

    How did you score compared to others?

    You scored better than % of people
    Trivia Takers
    Score

    Your general stats:

    TOTAL POINTS
    TRIVIAS SOLVED
    PERFECT SCORES
    QUIZZES COMPLETED
    User Result
    Reward
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 27
    User avatar
    User avatar
    / 27
    Trivia Top Performers
    Quiz leaderboards
    Quiz panda avatar
    You

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

    Share on Facebook

    29

    1

    29

    1

    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Raquel Teixeira

    Raquel Teixeira

    Writer, Trivia Content Writer

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    Erika Saikovskytė

    Erika Saikovskytė

    Author, Photo Editor

    Read more »

    This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

    Read less »
    What do you think ?
    User avatar
    POST
    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is more than one possible answer to #1, for example you sit "on" a plane, train and bus, but "in" a car.

    1
    1point
    reply
    User avatar
    POST
    robert-thornburrow avatar
    Robert T
    Robert T
    Community Member
    11 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    There is more than one possible answer to #1, for example you sit "on" a plane, train and bus, but "in" a car.

    1
    1point
    reply
    You May Like
    Back to Homepage
    More about Curiosities
    Homepage
    Trending
    Curiosities
    Homepage
    Next in Curiosities
    Related on Bored Panda
    Popular on Bored Panda
    Top Posts
    Trending on Bored Panda
    Also on Bored Panda
    ADVERTISEMENT