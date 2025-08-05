ADVERTISEMENT

Against an endless horizon of white, the Inuit built a world. For generations, their lives were shaped by the rhythm of the hunt and the feel of the changing seasons. As that world was beginning to change forever, a new technology, the camera, arrived. Look closely at these 30 photographs because you'll see more than just history. You'll find the quiet determination in a hunter's eyes, the shared warmth aboard a sled, and the easy laughter of a people as resilient as the land itself. These are the gripping images that tell the stories of the Inuit and the icy world they called home.