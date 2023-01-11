There is no place like the internet. Especially if you are more on the introverted side. Since the beginning of time, extroverts have been put on a pedestal for being more social, outgoing, and better at life. But a lot has changed since the use of the internet boomed. Online friendships, communities, and even shopping are the new normal. The internet has provided a safe space for introverts to express themselves and connect with others without having face-to-face interactions.

But besides that, introverts are still introverts, and even though now we as a society are more accepting, some meme-provoking traits are not going away any time soon. Therefore, to laugh and reflect on ourselves, an Instagram account called introvert.feels was made. It is time to explore, normalize and make fun of what it feels like to be an introvert in the wild.

More info: Instagram