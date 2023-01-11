“Introvert Feels”: 99 Of The Funniest Memes That Sum Up Life As An Introvert
There is no place like the internet. Especially if you are more on the introverted side. Since the beginning of time, extroverts have been put on a pedestal for being more social, outgoing, and better at life. But a lot has changed since the use of the internet boomed. Online friendships, communities, and even shopping are the new normal. The internet has provided a safe space for introverts to express themselves and connect with others without having face-to-face interactions.
But besides that, introverts are still introverts, and even though now we as a society are more accepting, some meme-provoking traits are not going away any time soon. Therefore, to laugh and reflect on ourselves, an Instagram account called introvert.feels was made. It is time to explore, normalize and make fun of what it feels like to be an introvert in the wild.
More info: Instagram
My body is simply a husk a little demented creature used to hide in.
"i like your shirt" *wears that shirt for the rest of time*
My husband goes to bed and falls asleep right away. He doesn't remember if he has dreams or nightmares. I hate him so much.
Once my mum used abbreviation and I was like mum did your phone get hacked?
"yeah im pretty tired lately, i just am having so much trouble waking up lately. *cough* i meant, im good, what about you?"
No pen? I take my own pen everywhere. This makes me and my pen anxious.
You've hit the nail on the head with this one... and sometimes it feels like you LITERALLY have!
Who said anything about wanting to be in a relationship? No thank you
No, it consists of forty minutes of restless trying to sleep and checking ur phone every six minutes, and both sides of the pillow are warm
sometimes i wonder what life would be like if i was a seagull