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After Internet Loses It Over “Hottie” In Spanish Easter Procession, Sleuths Thank They’ve Figured Out Who He Is
Young man holding ornate silver staff during Spanish Easter procession admired as a hottie by internet sleuths.
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After Internet Loses It Over “Hottie” In Spanish Easter Procession, Sleuths Thank They’ve Figured Out Who He Is

seema.sinha Seema Sinha News Writer
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A Spanish man from an Easter procession went viral over the weekend, with one social media user calling him a “hottie” and others agreeing with the label.

The buzz soon turned into a full-blown identity hunt, and netizens did not disappoint.

The man, according to internet detectives, is a model from Sevilla, a city known for its grand Easter parades that run from Palm Sunday to Easter Sunday.

RELATED:
    Highlights
    • A man from an Easter procession in Spain went viral after social media dubbed him a “hottie,” sparking a widespread search for his identity.
    • Internet sleuths identified him as a model from Sevilla, whose striking look drew comparisons to Shawn Mendes.
    • His viral moment also brought global attention to Sevilla’s centuries-old Semana Santa celebrations.

    Those who tracked him down have now shared his Instagram profile

    Young man dressed in ornate vestments holding a silver staff during a Spanish Easter procession, attracting internet attention.

    Image credits: juandomiinguez_

    Juan Domínguez has been identified as the man who stole the spotlight at one of Spain’s lucrative Easter processions. 

    He was dressed in a white and golden cape and was holding a ceremonial mace.

    His hair in the viral clip was styled in neat sweeps, giving viewers a clear view of his sharp facial features.

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    Spanish Easter procession with ornate religious float and participants in traditional attire during Holy Week celebration.

    Image credits: juandomiinguez_

    “The Lord works in mysterious ways,” a netizen said about his look, while another added, “I think my menopause just resolved itself.”

    “He kinda looks like Shawn Mendes,” a third noted, with many agreeing.

    A separate user, meanwhile, wondered if he is “a priest?”

    “He is not a priest,” someone answered, sharing two pictures of Domínguez from his Instagram handle @juandomiinguez_.

    Young man holding a silver staff during Spanish Easter procession, attracting attention as a Spanish Easter procession hottie.

    Image credits: juandomiinguez_

    Tweet from Lisa Teal reacting to the Spanish Easter procession hottie, sparking internet speculation and sleuths investigation.

    Image credits: Karma_Farmer1

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    Tweet mentioning the hottie in Spanish Easter procession, comparing him to Henry Cavill in a church context.

    Image credits: monipridragon12

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    One of the pictures showed him in a white T-shirt layered under a denim shirt, paired with jeans and a cap. 

    The other featured him in a tailored, double-breasted ivory suit with a brown and black tie.

    “That is one fine-looking man,” a comment under the post read.

    “He reminds me of a young Gianni Morandi,” another said.

    Domínguez ended up putting Sevilla’s Holy Week celebrations, widely known as Semana Santa, in the spotlight

    Young man in ornate robe holding silver staff during Spanish Easter procession, linked to internet buzz over Spanish Easter hottie.

    Image credits: juandomiinguez_

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    “Easter celebrations in Spain end like this,” a social media user wrote while sharing Domínguez’s viral procession clip. 

    Many viewers soon wondered how it begins.

    Screenshot of a tweet humorous reaction to internet frenzy over hottie in Spanish Easter procession.

    Image credits: AloeWhale

    Man in casual and formal outfits, linked to hottie in Spanish Easter procession trending on internet.

    Image credits: Ivy_Dinma

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    To answer them: in Sevilla, Holy Week, or Semana Santa, is celebrated with gilded floats adorned with vibrant floral arrangements, carried through cobblestoned streets, accompanied by booming drums and soaring brass bands.

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    Over the week between Palm Sunday and Easter Sunday, 61 Catholic brotherhoods parade through the city along the official route to Sevilla’s Gothic cathedral and back to their home churches.

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing the "hottie" in Spanish Easter procession and speculation about his identity.

    Image credits: RoyR1347540

     

    Young man with brown hair wearing a white shirt sitting outdoors in Spanish town, linked to Spanish Easter procession hottie mystery.

    Image credits: juandomiinguez_

    This tradition dates back to the 14th century.

    According to NPR, these parades blend pageantry and penance into a display so captivating that it deeply moves the city’s residents.

    “Holy Week is an expression of faith,” Maite Olivares told the outlet.

    Young man leaning against green wall, dressed in casual jacket and white pants, related to hottie in Spanish Easter procession topic.

    Image credits: juandomiinguez_

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    Even those who are not overtly devout find meaning in these rich cultural displays.

    María Ángeles Bermudo, who says she is not an atheist but does not identify with any particular religion, shared, “I’ve been watching it since I was a little girl. It’s something very familiar to me.”

    She recalled that her father and husband both participated in the processions, and this year, her daughter continued the family tradition.

    Easter Monday did not mark a good start for Spain, with two accidents being reported in the Costa del Sol region

    Highway traffic with hillside houses in the background during a clear day, related to Spanish Easter procession hottie sightings.

    Image credits: DGTes

    The two accidents claimed two lives.

    According to the 112 emergency service, the first accident occurred at 12:13 a.m.

    A man was struck by a vehicle on the A-7 motorway near the town of Mijas in the Costa del Sol.

    Only half an hour later, at 12:41 a.m., witnesses alerted 112 about an injured motorcyclist on Avenida Pintor Joaquín Sorolla in the capital, in Pedregalejo.

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    The motorcyclist, according to The Olive Press, was 33 years old. He fell while riding his bike and suffered fatal injuries.

    Moreover, according to InSpain News, the week of March 27 to April 6 registered 30 fatalities in 28 road accidents. That is three more than during the same period last year.

    “He looks like a Bridgerton character”, wrote one user

    Twitter user commenting on the internet reaction to the hottie in Spanish Easter procession debate.

    Image credits: dhank69

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    Screenshot of a tweet joking about a priest during a Spanish Easter procession, related to the hottie discussion.

    Image credits: JKyasimire

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    Screenshot of a tweet joking about the identity of the hottie in Spanish Easter procession as candle bearer.

    Image credits: ItsRetroRoxie

    Screenshot of a social media reply expressing surprise related to the "Hottie" in Spanish Easter procession trending topic.

    Image credits: redhotlogic

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply discussing the "Hottie" in Spanish Easter procession, suggesting he looks like a Bridgerton character.

    Image credits: mbrosseau0123

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    Screenshot of a tweet discussing the Spanish Easter procession hottie and his natural clavicular appearance.

    Image credits: pio_oraetlabora

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    Tweet from Manuel W asking about masked people in the background during Spanish Easter procession discussing hottie mystery.

    Image credits: manuch

    Screenshot of a tweet reply thanking Santo Dios during a Spanish Easter procession popular on the internet.

    Image credits: RamosMadel28715

    Screenshot of a Twitter reply praising a person called hottie in a Spanish Easter procession viral online discussion.

    Image credits: detroitsux

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    Tweet from Mairead Ní Maithúna commenting on internet reaction to hottie in Spanish Easter procession.

    Image credits: ommy7

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    Twitter reply from Carolyn Wright expressing a religious sentiment about a Spanish Easter procession hottie.

    Image credits: CarolynWright19

    Screenshot of a tweet humorously commenting on the internet reaction to the hottie in Spanish Easter procession.

    Image credits: maddy_el

    Tweet from Sarah with-an-H-Town expressing excitement with Hallelujah reacting to Spanish Easter procession hottie.

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    Image credits: ScorpioSRF

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    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
    Seema Sinha

    Seema Sinha

    Writer, News Writer

    Read more »

    News writer with over two years of professional experience covering celebrity news, film and television developments, and viral phenomena. My expertise lies in source verification and storytelling that focuses on the why behind the moment. Skilled in social media monitoring and SEO optimization, I produce timely, engaging content that resonates with readers while maintaining editorial integrity.

    Read less »
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