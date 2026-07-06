Sit back, relax and get ready to explore the world in a fun, informative and fast way. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.

We've scoured the internet to find the most mind-blowing facts , posts and pics out there. Some are standalones. Others have short captions that provide all the context you might need. Among them, the woman who who tricked police and civic teams into cleaning a canal by telling them someone had fallen into it. And the man who should have been praised for finding a cancer cure but people were more obsessed with mocking his unusual birth defect.

Nowadays, thanks to Bored Panda , you can discover things you never knew just by scrolling through an interesting list of carefully curated images. As you might already know, our team loves collecting fascinating tidbits to teach you something new every day. And today is no different.

Many of us would love to eat knowledge for breakfast but we just don't have the time to devour pages and pages of information. Thankfully, as we've come to learn, some pictures say more than a thousand words.

#1 In India, A Woman Tricked Police And Civic Teams Into Cleaning An Open Drain For Three Hours By Falsely Claiming Someone Had Fallen Into It

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#2 Rockstar Gives A Terminally Ill Fan Early Access To Grand Theft Auto Vi In The Hospital

#3 Dad And Kid Setting Up A Safe “Get Me Out Of This” System

#4 This Awesome Trade Made Me Smile Today

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#5 A Photo Of A Lab Grown Universal Kidney That Can Match Any Blood Type

#6 The Universe Itself Saying Fly High

#7 He Married The Right Woman 😂

#8 Condition Called Syndactyly

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#9 Man Being Harassed For His Looks Yet Found A Possible Cure For Pancreatic Cancer

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#10 One In A Million Moment As Lightning Strikes A Tree Captured In Unprecedented Details

#11 That's Bill Darden For You - Founder Of Red Lobster!

#12 Earth Helping Earth Heal

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#13 A Man Discovered He Was Switched At Birth

#14 Anti-Paparazzi Scarfs, Which Use Reflective Technology To Ruin Flash Photography Making Them Unusable

#15 Ultimate Glow Up For Cute Panda

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#16 This Guy Looks So Happy

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#17 The Cock-Of-The-Rock Is One Of The Most Difficult Brazilian Birds To Find In The World

#18 A Baby Photographed With Her Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Great-Great Grandmother, Great-Great-Great Grandmother

#19 Man Splits His $22 Million Lottery Winnings With His Best Friend After They Agreed 28 Years Ago To Share It If Either Of Them Won

#20 Photographer Martin Le-May Captured A Weasel Riding On The Back Of A Green Woodpecker

#21 2 Years Later & I’m Cancer Free!

#22 A Mother Otter Proudly Showed Off Her Baby,while The Dad Showed Off His Favorite Rock

#23 Man Chops Off Own Finger After Snake Bite To Prevent The Venom From Spreading. Doctors Say It Wasn't A Venomous Snake

#24 Wisteria Climbing Up A Home In South Kensington, London

#25 Identical Triplet Brothers, Who Were Separated And Adopted At Birth, Only Learned Of Each Other’s Existence When 2 Of The Brothers Met At A Dorm Party While Attending The Same College

#26 The Restroom Is At The Aquarium

#27 First Orange Shark, Ever Sighted!

#28 This Depression Awareness Ad (Look Closer)

#29 In The Lord Of The Rings Films Most Of The Riders Of Rohan Were Actually Women With Fake Beards Because When The Production Put Out A Call For Local Experienced Riders A Lot Of Women Showed Up

#30 A Street In Amsterdam, Known For Its Plane Trees That Form A Natural Tunnel Over The Road

#31 In 2022, The Sky Turned An Incredible Green In Sioux Falls, SD During A Storm

#32 Japan’s Most Polite Price Hike

#33 In Brazil, A Tortoise Survived For About 10 Years, Trapped Under A Sealed Floor In A Family's Home, And Was Discovered Alive During Repairs

#34 In South Korea, Supermarkets Often Offer Bananas At Varying Levels Of Ripeness So Customers Can Eat Them Over Several Days And Reduce Food Waste

#35 Bird House Made In Lahore Pakistan. Not A Single Bird Used It So It Was Taken Down

#36 His Honesty Paid Off

#37 👏👏ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ

#38 Robert Smalls

#39 A Photo Of Baby Faced Teacher Francis Manga With Some Of His Students. He Was In Early 20s At The Time

#40 A Woman Named Joy Milne Claimed She Could Smell Parkinson's Disease. To Test Her, Doctors Gave Her 12 T-Shirts To Smell Six Of Them Were From Parkinson's Patients. She Correctly Identified The Six Shirts. But Also Chose 1 From The Control Group... 8 Months Later, That Person Was Diagnosed Parkinson

#41 Youtuber Labcoatz Has Released A "Chemically Identical" Recipe For Coca-Cola

#42 A Family Of Owls Camouflaged Inside Of A Tree

#43 There Is A Town In Massachusetts Called “Sandwich” And The Cop Cars Are Labeled Sandwich Police

#44 It All Makes Sense Now!!

#45 Now It’s Your Turn, Mr. And Mrs. Bezos

#46 Someone Found Shia Labeouf's Driver License On Burbon Street & Its Been Expired For 5 Years

#47 A Moth, As The First Computer Bug

#48 Born Without Consent

#49 Meet Mr. Whiskerstein

#50 A Sea That Disappeared In One Generation

#51 In Germany, There Are Over 20,000 Castles Including The Famous Neuschwanstein Castle

#52 In 2024, During The Filming Of Law & Order: Svu, A Lost Child Assumed Actress Mariska Hargitay Was A Real-Life Cop And Asked For Help Finding Her Mom. The Production Was Halted For About 20 Minutes While She Assisted The Girl. Shortly After Mother And Daughter Were Reunited

#53 Snake Outside My Front Door Had A Penny

#54 Here’s What Future Apple CEO John Ternus’s Linkedin Looks Like

#55 After The Daughter Of Two Chinese Parents Was Born Blonde With Blue Eyes, A DNA Test Was Carried Out, And It Was Later Discovered That The Father Had A Russian Great-Grandfather

#56 The Abandoned Chicken Church In Indonesia

#57 Top 100/100 Is Crazy

#58 Creative Marriage Proposal

#59 Meet The Creator Of Vlc Media Player , Jean-Baptiste Kempf. He Refused Tens Of Millions Of Dollars Just To Keep Vlc Ads-Free For Everyone

#60 My Stepdad Built This Canoe Entirely By Hand From Cedar Strips Milled Off Our Own Property. Every Piece Of Wood In It Came From Our Land

#61 Sleep Pods On A Night Bus In Japan

#62 In America, The Fastest Way To See A Specialist Is Through The Criminal Justice System. Well Played Man

#63 Man Who Has Never Seen A Woman

#64 An Expensive Lesson, Ig😑

#65 Dolphins Communicate By Ultrasound

#66 This Is Really Interesting

#67 In 2005, This 200-Ft Pink Rabbit Was Knitted An Placed On An Italian Mountain To Attract Hikers And Was Left To Rot Until 2025

#68 Tokyo Metro Has Customized One Of Its Lines As Ditto To Promote The Release Of Pokémon Pokopia

#69 One Of The Reasons Target Failed In Canada Was Because Products Wouldn't Properly Fit On Shelves Due To Their Dimensions Being Entered Into The System In Inches Instead Of Centimeters. This, Among Other Issues, Resulted In Target Canada Lasting Less Than 2 Years And Racking Up A $2.1 Billion Loss

#70 The 'Mother Of All Vacations’

#71 This Amazing Photo Was From A 16 Y/O Girl Who Snuck Her Camera Into A Queen Concert In 1978

#72 How Did She Delivered?

#73 In Japan, It’s Not Uncommon To See Someone Asleep On The Street After A Night Of Drinking But Instead Of Disturbing Them, People Usually Leave Them Alone Out Of Respect

#74 Marie Curie Was Buried In A Lead-Lined Coffin In 1934 Due To Her Intense, Long-Term Exposure To Radioactive Elements Like Radium And Polonium. Her Body Remains Radioactive, And The Lead Lining Was Used To Protect Others From Radiation

#75 An Arrest Photo Of Autumn Bardisa Who Pretended To Be A Nurse For 7 Months. She Treated Over 4,486 Patients And Only Got Caught After She Was Offered A Promotion

#76 California Store Prices Items At $951 So Shoplifters Can Be Charged With Grand Theft

#77 Antony Starr Filmed Some Scenes On 'The Boys' Wearing Shorts That Showed Him From The Waist Up, Due To The Heat Caused By The Suit And Difficulty Using The Restroom

#78 World Truly Is A Mysterious Place

#79 I Don’t Know What To Think

#80 A 3000 Year Old Perfectly Preserved Sword Dug Up In Germany

#81 Dumplings Around Different Countries