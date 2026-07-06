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Many of us would love to eat knowledge for breakfast but we just don't have the time to devour pages and pages of information. Thankfully, as we've come to learn, some pictures say more than a thousand words.

Nowadays, thanks to Bored Panda, you can discover things you never knew just by scrolling through an interesting list of carefully curated images. As you might already know, our team loves collecting fascinating tidbits to teach you something new every day. And today is no different.

We've scoured the internet to find the most mind-blowing facts, posts and pics out there. Some are standalones. Others have short captions that provide all the context you might need. Among them, the woman who who tricked police and civic teams into cleaning a canal by telling them someone had fallen into it. And the man who should have been praised for finding a cancer cure but people were more obsessed with mocking his unusual birth defect.

Sit back, relax and get ready to explore the world in a fun, informative and fast way. Don't forget to upvote your favorites.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

In India, A Woman Tricked Police And Civic Teams Into Cleaning An Open Drain For Three Hours By Falsely Claiming Someone Had Fallen Into It

Before and after images of a polluted canal being cleaned by workers. Fascinating pics and quick facts for a brain boost.

NoMedicine3572 Report

7points
POST
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    #2

    Rockstar Gives A Terminally Ill Fan Early Access To Grand Theft Auto Vi In The Hospital

    Fascinating pics of a patient playing Grand Theft Auto, a quick brain boost and heartwarming moment.

    InvestigatorBorn4910 Report

    7points
    POST
    #3

    Dad And Kid Setting Up A Safe “Get Me Out Of This” System

    A father shares a story about his son texting 'X' for help, creating a fascinating brain boost moment of parental care.

    Matt_LawDT Report

    7points
    POST
    #4

    This Awesome Trade Made Me Smile Today

    Two men, one with an amputated leg and crutches, holding up shoes after a trade. Fascinating pics and quick facts.

    blackmango_wine Report

    6points
    POST
    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     19 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Somebody should start a shoe exchange business called The Right Left Overs.

    2
    2points
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    #5

    A Photo Of A Lab Grown Universal Kidney That Can Match Any Blood Type

    An organ in a clear container filled with liquid, appearing to be a fascinating pic and quick fact.

    AdSpecialist6598 Report

    6points
    POST
    #6

    The Universe Itself Saying Fly High

    Fascinating pics of a stunning sunset with unique cloud formations, perfect for a quick brain boost.

    justavie Report

    6points
    POST
    #7

    He Married The Right Woman 😂

    Woman kidnaps gang leader's mom to exchange for her kidnapped husband

    Sea_Slice_7956 Report

    6points
    POST
    #8

    Condition Called Syndactyly

    A hand with an unusual number of fingers. Fascinating pics & quick facts for a brain boost.

    trickstercj Report

    6points
    POST
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    #9

    Man Being Harassed For His Looks Yet Found A Possible Cure For Pancreatic Cancer

    Fascinating pics of a Spanish scientist, who cured pancreatic cancer in mice, highlighting quick facts about his breakthrough and birth defect.

    jmike1256 Report

    5points
    POST
    nicoletta-karam avatar
    Nicky
    Nicky
    Community Member
    18 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    What an awesome human being!

    0
    0points
    reply
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    #10

    One In A Million Moment As Lightning Strikes A Tree Captured In Unprecedented Details

    A tree on fire from a lightning strike, with the lightning bolt still visible. Fascinating pics and quick facts.

    Memes_FoIder Report

    5points
    POST
    #11

    That's Bill Darden For You - Founder Of Red Lobster!

    Fascinating pics showing Bill Darden, Red Lobster founder, with a lobster for a brain boost.

    notyourregularninja Report

    5points
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    #12

    Earth Helping Earth Heal

    Plastic bottle covered in fungi, highlighting fascinating facts about plastic-eating fungi in the Amazon.

    Standard_Location762 Report

    5points
    POST
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    #13

    A Man Discovered He Was Switched At Birth

    Two babies in hospital cribs. Fascinating pics & quick facts for a brain boost.

    Saffron-Logic Report

    5points
    POST
    #14

    Anti-Paparazzi Scarfs, Which Use Reflective Technology To Ruin Flash Photography Making Them Unusable

    A reflective scarf changing appearance in light, a fascinating pic for a 5-minute brain boost.

    WINIE17 Report

    5points
    POST
    #15

    Ultimate Glow Up For Cute Panda

    Ya Ya the panda looking healthier after returning to China, a fascinating pic for a 5-minute brain boost.

    No-Marsupial-4050 Report

    5points
    POST

    Never miss a story that brings joy to the world. Follow on Google News

    #16

    This Guy Looks So Happy

    A happy dog after donating blood, a quick fact for a 5-minute brain boost.

    thatmishra Report

    5points
    POST
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    #17

    The Cock-Of-The-Rock Is One Of The Most Difficult Brazilian Birds To Find In The World

    A close-up of an exotic orange bird with a unique crest, a fascinating pic for a quick 5-minute brain boost.

    M_Darshan Report

    5points
    POST
    jasonp avatar
    Bored Jellyfish
    Bored Jellyfish
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago (edited) Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Looked it up. Even with photos that make sense, it’s still a weird fricken bird!

    0
    0points
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    #18

    A Baby Photographed With Her Mother, Grandmother, Great-Grandmother, Great-Great Grandmother, Great-Great-Great Grandmother

    Five generations of women from 7 weeks to 98 years old, providing a fascinating pic and quick fact about family.

    SuspiciousLow3062 Report

    5points
    POST
    #19

    Man Splits His $22 Million Lottery Winnings With His Best Friend After They Agreed 28 Years Ago To Share It If Either Of Them Won

    Two men holding a giant check for $22 million from the Wisconsin Lottery, a quick fact that's a brain boost.

    xHoneyVenom Report

    5points
    POST
    #20

    Photographer Martin Le-May Captured A Weasel Riding On The Back Of A Green Woodpecker

    A fascinating pic of a weasel riding a woodpecker in mid-air, a quick fact for a brain boost.

    LewiRock Report

    5points
    POST
    #21

    2 Years Later & I’m Cancer Free!

    Before and after photo of a young woman showing the effects of her brain boost journey.

    Lady_In_Pink_ Report

    5points
    POST
    #22

    A Mother Otter Proudly Showed Off Her Baby,while The Dad Showed Off His Favorite Rock

    Two otters stand upright, one holding a baby otter, the other holding a rock, for a brain boost.

    jkitty_1960 Report

    5points
    POST
    #23

    Man Chops Off Own Finger After Snake Bite To Prevent The Venom From Spreading. Doctors Say It Wasn't A Venomous Snake

    X-ray image showcasing fascinating pics of a hand bone structure, offering a quick brain boost with anatomical facts.

    Bossmado Report

    4points
    POST
    #24

    Wisteria Climbing Up A Home In South Kensington, London

    Fascinating pics of a white building covered in purple wisteria, offering a quick brain boost.

    unknown Report

    4points
    POST
    #25

    Identical Triplet Brothers, Who Were Separated And Adopted At Birth, Only Learned Of Each Other’s Existence When 2 Of The Brothers Met At A Dorm Party While Attending The Same College

    Fascinating pics of three smiling men with curly hair and striped sweaters, a brain boost image.

    mikeyv683 Report

    4points
    POST
    #26

    The Restroom Is At The Aquarium

    An elaborate bathroom with fish surrounding the toilet, a fascinating pic for a 5-minute brain boost.

    Brief_Wave_727 Report

    4points
    POST
    johngrimes avatar
    UnclePanda
    UnclePanda
    Community Member
    Premium     1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Gives an icthy vibe.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #27

    First Orange Shark, Ever Sighted!

    Fascinating pics of the first orange shark found off Costa Rica, with a man holding it, for a brain boost.

    Turkozzie Report

    4points
    POST
    angelab_1 avatar
    Angela B
    Angela B
    Community Member
    12 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Citrus shark doo doo da doo doo doo, Citrus shark doo doo da doo doo doo, Citrus shark doo doo da doo doo doo, Citrus shark.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #28

    This Depression Awareness Ad (Look Closer)

    Fascinating pics of Steffen with depression on a train, highlighting mental health awareness for a brain boost.

    jmike1256 Report

    4points
    POST
    #29

    In The Lord Of The Rings Films Most Of The Riders Of Rohan Were Actually Women With Fake Beards Because When The Production Put Out A Call For Local Experienced Riders A Lot Of Women Showed Up

    Behind the scenes of Lord of the Rings makeup, showing actors getting prosthetics for a brain boost fact.

    AdSpecialist6598 Report

    4points
    POST
    #30

    A Street In Amsterdam, Known For Its Plane Trees That Form A Natural Tunnel Over The Road

    A fascinating pic of a misty street lined with cars and buildings, where trees create an arched canopy, a quick fact on nature.

    pystar Report

    4points
    POST
    #31

    In 2022, The Sky Turned An Incredible Green In Sioux Falls, SD During A Storm

    A fascinating pic of a city skyline with a tall clock tower under a vibrant green sky, a quick fact on weather.

    jmike1256 Report

    4points
    POST
    #32

    Japan’s Most Polite Price Hike

    A fascinating pic showing Japanese ice cream company employees bowing as a quick fact about their price increase.

    WalkingAtDusk26 Report

    4points
    POST
    #33

    In Brazil, A Tortoise Survived For About 10 Years, Trapped Under A Sealed Floor In A Family's Home, And Was Discovered Alive During Repairs

    A pair of fascinating pics of a small tortoise being dug out of a hole in a tiled floor and a close-up of its shell.

    Holiday-Clothes9063 Report

    4points
    POST
    #34

    In South Korea, Supermarkets Often Offer Bananas At Varying Levels Of Ripeness So Customers Can Eat Them Over Several Days And Reduce Food Waste

    A package of bananas showing different stages of ripeness, a fascinating pic for a 5-minute brain boost.

    Alphaxfusion Report

    4points
    POST
    #35

    Bird House Made In Lahore Pakistan. Not A Single Bird Used It So It Was Taken Down

    A tree-like structure covered in many small birdhouses, a fascinating pic for a brain boost.

    Bisecps Report

    4points
    POST
    #36

    His Honesty Paid Off

    A split image of a man and an engagement ring, showing fascinating facts for a brain boost.

    SnackSamurai Report

    4points
    POST
    #37

    👏👏ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ ᅠ

    A caring cat keeps a newborn baby warm in a cardboard box, boosting brain fascinating facts.

    CeleryDear9 Report

    4points
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    #38

    Robert Smalls

    A tweet about Robert Smalls, with an image and list of facts about his life. Fascinating pics and quick facts.

    blackmango_wine Report

    3points
    POST
    #39

    A Photo Of Baby Faced Teacher Francis Manga With Some Of His Students. He Was In Early 20s At The Time

    A split image showing a boy smiling on the left and then with three younger children on the right, a fascinating pic and quick fact.

    AdSpecialist6598 Report

    3points
    POST
    #40

    A Woman Named Joy Milne Claimed She Could Smell Parkinson's Disease. To Test Her, Doctors Gave Her 12 T-Shirts To Smell Six Of Them Were From Parkinson's Patients. She Correctly Identified The Six Shirts. But Also Chose 1 From The Control Group... 8 Months Later, That Person Was Diagnosed Parkinson

    A woman wearing safety goggles and a headset, with a microphone near her nose, a fascinating pic and quick fact.

    zotteBende Report

    3points
    POST
    #41

    Youtuber Labcoatz Has Released A "Chemically Identical" Recipe For Coca-Cola

    A side-by-side view of a Lab-Cola bottle and its ingredients list, providing fascinating pics and quick facts.

    InvestigatorBorn4910 Report

    3points
    POST
    #42

    A Family Of Owls Camouflaged Inside Of A Tree

    A close-up of an owl and its owlets peering out from a tree hollow, offering a fascinating pic and quick fact.

    AdSpecialist6598 Report

    3points
    POST
    #43

    There Is A Town In Massachusetts Called “Sandwich” And The Cop Cars Are Labeled Sandwich Police

    Fascinating pics of a Sandwich Police car on the road, offering a quick brain boost and a smile.

    No_Boysenberry4755 Report

    3points
    POST
    #44

    It All Makes Sense Now!!

    Fascinating pics of Chile shaped like a chili pepper on a globe, providing a quick brain boost.

    ammohitchaprana Report

    3points
    POST
    #45

    Now It’s Your Turn, Mr. And Mrs. Bezos

    Amazon driver Dreylon Anthony donated his $10,000 reward to a children's hospital, a fascinating brain boost fact.

    IamTheOneWhoKnocksU Report

    3points
    POST
    #46

    Someone Found Shia Labeouf's Driver License On Burbon Street & Its Been Expired For 5 Years

    California driver's license held in hand with blurred personal details

    MF-DOOM-88 Report

    3points
    POST
    #47

    A Moth, As The First Computer Bug

    First computer bug was a moth trapped in a 1947 Harvard computer

    unknown Report

    3points
    POST
    #48

    Born Without Consent

    Young man refuses to work claiming he was born without his consent

    unknown Report

    3points
    POST
    #49

    Meet Mr. Whiskerstein

    Fascinating pics of a cat with natural eyebrows and a moustache, providing a brain boost.

    unknown Report

    3points
    POST
    #50

    A Sea That Disappeared In One Generation

    Fascinating pics of the Aral Sea shrinking between 1986 and 2021, with camels resting by a ship for a brain boost.

    diormelikuziev Report

    3points
    POST
    #51

    In Germany, There Are Over 20,000 Castles Including The Famous Neuschwanstein Castle

    Split image showing a German castle and a McDonalds, quick facts about castles vs. McDonalds.

    Early_Negotiation142 Report

    3points
    POST
    #52

    In 2024, During The Filming Of Law & Order: Svu, A Lost Child Assumed Actress Mariska Hargitay Was A Real-Life Cop And Asked For Help Finding Her Mom. The Production Was Halted For About 20 Minutes While She Assisted The Girl. Shortly After Mother And Daughter Were Reunited

    Mariska Hargitay kneeling and talking to a child in a park. Fascinating pics & quick facts for a brain boost.

    AdSpecialist6598 Report

    3points
    POST
    #53

    Snake Outside My Front Door Had A Penny

    A snake with a penny on its head. Fascinating pics & quick facts for a brain boost.

    Gamenerd_- Report

    3points
    POST
    #54

    Here’s What Future Apple CEO John Ternus’s Linkedin Looks Like

    Fascinating pics of John Ternus, VP Hardware Engineering at Apple, with his LinkedIn profile for a brain boost.

    holyfruits Report

    3points
    POST
    #55

    After The Daughter Of Two Chinese Parents Was Born Blonde With Blue Eyes, A DNA Test Was Carried Out, And It Was Later Discovered That The Father Had A Russian Great-Grandfather

    Fascinating pics of a family selfie with a child wearing big glasses and another child making a peace sign for a brain boost.

    Alexthegayreprimed Report

    3points
    POST
    #56

    The Abandoned Chicken Church In Indonesia

    Aerial view of a unique, boat-shaped building resembling a submarine in a forest, a fascinating pic and quick fact.

    One_Water_4527 Report

    3points
    POST
    #57

    Top 100/100 Is Crazy

    Map of India showing extreme heat, a fascinating pic and quick fact about the hottest nation on Earth.

    Excellent_Tie369 Report

    3points
    POST
    #58

    Creative Marriage Proposal

    A map of the US with a road trip proposal for a brain boost fact, spelling out WILL YOU MARRY ME.

    North-Track2323 Report

    3points
    POST
    #59

    Meet The Creator Of Vlc Media Player , Jean-Baptiste Kempf. He Refused Tens Of Millions Of Dollars Just To Keep Vlc Ads-Free For Everyone

    A man with a beard wearing a black t-shirt, looking at the camera, a fascinating pic for a quick brain boost.

    Only-Paper8057 Report

    3points
    POST
    #60

    My Stepdad Built This Canoe Entirely By Hand From Cedar Strips Milled Off Our Own Property. Every Piece Of Wood In It Came From Our Land

    A beautifully crafted wooden canoe with intricate patterns, showcasing a fascinating design and quick facts for a brain boost.

    GentleHugTree Report

    3points
    POST
    #61

    Sleep Pods On A Night Bus In Japan

    A luxurious bus interior with individual enclosed seating pods, offering a comfortable brain boost travel experience.

    AdSpecialist6598 Report

    3points
    POST
    #62

    In America, The Fastest Way To See A Specialist Is Through The Criminal Justice System. Well Played Man

    A fascinating pic showing a man in an olive shirt with an inset of another man in an orange jumpsuit, a quick fact.

    SuspiciousLow3062 Report

    3points
    POST
    tonypott avatar
    Heffalump
    Heffalump
    Community Member
    1 minute ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Healthcare in american prison's is only barely better than no healthcare at all.

    1
    1point
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    #63

    Man Who Has Never Seen A Woman

    Black and white portrait of Michael Tolotos, a monk who lived 82 years without seeing a woman. Fascinating pics and quick facts.

    KaidoPklevel Report

    2points
    POST
    #64

    An Expensive Lesson, Ig😑

    Justin Bieber paid $1.3M for a Bored Ape NFT, now worth $12K. A fascinating pic for a quick brain boost.

    IamTheOneWhoKnocksU Report

    2points
    POST
    #65

    Dolphins Communicate By Ultrasound

    Dolphins communicate by ultrasound, hearing baby's heartbeat, which they find fascinating. Brain boost facts with a pregnant woman and dolphin.

    pale_lunar Report

    2points
    POST
    #66

    This Is Really Interesting

    A Chinese streamer lost 140K followers after her beauty filter glitched live and showed her real face. Brain boost facts.

    BisonReasonable5751 Report

    2points
    POST
    nicoletta-karam avatar
    Nicky
    Nicky
    Community Member
    8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    Her real face is gorgeous.

    0
    0points
    reply
    #67

    In 2005, This 200-Ft Pink Rabbit Was Knitted An Placed On An Italian Mountain To Attract Hikers And Was Left To Rot Until 2025

    Large pink rabbit-shaped land art installation on a grassy hill

    Epelep Report

    2points
    POST
    #68

    Tokyo Metro Has Customized One Of Its Lines As Ditto To Promote The Release Of Pokémon Pokopia

    Fascinating pics of a purple-themed train interior with cartoon clouds for a brain boost.

    ShirtSubstantial368 Report

    2points
    POST
    #69

    One Of The Reasons Target Failed In Canada Was Because Products Wouldn't Properly Fit On Shelves Due To Their Dimensions Being Entered Into The System In Inches Instead Of Centimeters. This, Among Other Issues, Resulted In Target Canada Lasting Less Than 2 Years And Racking Up A $2.1 Billion Loss

    Busy store with 'Everything Must Go' and 'Closing Sale' signs, a quick fact about retail liquidation.

    NewsCards Report

    2points
    POST
    #70

    The 'Mother Of All Vacations’

    Chinese employee receives a large award for 365 days of paid leave, a fascinating fact from a company party.

    MohammadMahadhir Report

    2points
    POST
    #71

    This Amazing Photo Was From A 16 Y/O Girl Who Snuck Her Camera Into A Queen Concert In 1978

    Concert image of Freddie Mercury on stage, delivering a 5-minute brain boost of performance.

    Direct-Value4452 Report

    2points
    POST
    #72

    How Did She Delivered?

    A massive 13-pound baby boy next to a smaller newborn. Fascinating pics & quick facts for a brain boost.

    Desperate_Peach_6563 Report

    2points
    POST
    #73

    In Japan, It’s Not Uncommon To See Someone Asleep On The Street After A Night Of Drinking But Instead Of Disturbing Them, People Usually Leave Them Alone Out Of Respect

    A man sits on a curb surrounded by plastic bottles, an interesting pic for a 5-minute brain boost.

    AdSpecialist6598 Report

    2points
    POST
    #74

    Marie Curie Was Buried In A Lead-Lined Coffin In 1934 Due To Her Intense, Long-Term Exposure To Radioactive Elements Like Radium And Polonium. Her Body Remains Radioactive, And The Lead Lining Was Used To Protect Others From Radiation

    Fascinating pics of Marie Curie's lead-encased tomb in Paris with a flower bouquet for a brain boost.

    No_Budget3360 Report

    2points
    POST
    #75

    An Arrest Photo Of Autumn Bardisa Who Pretended To Be A Nurse For 7 Months. She Treated Over 4,486 Patients And Only Got Caught After She Was Offered A Promotion

    A woman in teal scrubs handcuffed in the back of a police car, a fascinating pic and quick fact.

    AdSpecialist6598 Report

    2points
    POST
    #76

    California Store Prices Items At $951 So Shoplifters Can Be Charged With Grand Theft

    A clear warning sign about shoplifters and grand theft, presenting quick facts for a brain boost about store policies.

    Positive_Actuary_282 Report

    2points
    POST
    #77

    Antony Starr Filmed Some Scenes On 'The Boys' Wearing Shorts That Showed Him From The Waist Up, Due To The Heat Caused By The Suit And Difficulty Using The Restroom

    Collage showing an actor in a superhero costume, revealing the full outfit and parts without pants, for a brain boost.

    Great_Trident Report

    2points
    POST
    #78

    World Truly Is A Mysterious Place

    A French teen crying in a hospital bed, a fascinating pic about waking from a coma, boosting your brain.

    MeanGrand3076 Report

    2points
    POST
    #79

    I Don’t Know What To Think

    A woman surrounded by ostriches, with an inset of a smiling ostrich face, offering a 5-minute brain boost fact.

    be_you_tiful- Report

    2points
    POST
    #80

    A 3000 Year Old Perfectly Preserved Sword Dug Up In Germany

    An ancient skeleton unearthed with a sword, a fascinating pic that offers a quick brain boost.

    Positive_Actuary_282 Report

    2points
    POST
    #81

    Dumplings Around Different Countries

    A collage of various delicious dumplings from around the world, perfect for a quick facts brain boost.

    Alphaxfusion Report

    2points
    POST
    #82

    Miners In Uruguay Cracked Open An Amethyst Geode And Found A Natural Heart-Shaped Crystal Inside

    Two miners hold rocks with heart-shaped geodes, providing a fascinating pic and brain boost.

    Jose-coffee-77 Report

    2points
    POST
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