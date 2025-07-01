ADVERTISEMENT

Have you ever seen a close-up of someone's eyes after death? How about the aftermath of a C-section that a woman performed on herself? These might sound like scenes from a medical drama, but they're not.

Below, you'll find receipts of true medical cases and procedures shared by those who work in the industry. These photographs aren’t your average flu cases or sprained ankles. They're the eye-opening jaw-droppers, and the “wow” moments that left even some doctors, nurses and students stunned.

There's an online community made up of medical professionals from around the globe, and some curious onlookers. The page is called r/MEDizzy and has more than 372,000 members, all there to ​​discuss amazing medical cases, watch useful medical videos and share inspiring pictures.

Bored Panda has put together a list of the best - and most bizarre - posts from the community. Some are gory, others are fascinating, a few are simply factual. All prove that the human body truly is an incredible sight to behold. We also explain why so many people love watching medical dramas. You'll find that info between the pics.

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Patient Got Bit By A Stray Dog, And This Is His Rabies Vaccine And Immune Globulin Set Up

Several medical syringes with needles and small vials lined up on a desk near a laptop keyboard.

LittleLoobyLulu Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
6points
Add photo comments
POST

It takes a special kind of person to enter the medical field. You hold someone's life in your hands. The responsibility is real. But besides having the brains, you need to have the guts and stomach to handle anything that an unpredictable day or night may throw at you. Many of us can watch medical dramas unfold from the comfort of our couch. But as for being part of the real deal? No thank you, I'll pass.

Medicine has always been a mix of science, mystery, and—on occasion—the pure shocking or bizarre. Think surgeons discovering household objects lodged in places they definitely shouldn’t be, patients exhibiting symptoms that baffle even the most seasoned professionals, or rare cases of people performing surgery on themselves and then visiting a doctor or hospital after the fact.
RELATED:
    #2

    This 3D CT Scan Shows Multiple Fractures As The Result Of A Motorcycle Accident At High Speed

    3D medical scan showing a detailed human skeleton with bones and soft tissue in a gory medical case illustration.

    Emergentelman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    algehbruh avatar
    Al Gehbruh
    Al Gehbruh
    Community Member
    33 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    I used to work in a hospital emergency department. We called motorcycles "donorcycles" because that was how the hospital got body parts for their donor program.

    Vote comment up
    1
    1point
    Vote comment down
    reply
    ADVERTISEMENT

    While many of us ordinary people wouldn't dream of becoming doctors or surgeons, that hasn't stopped us from getting sucked into scrolling through pics like these, watching a gripping medical drama series, or even a tense and gory documentary.

    Shows like Grey's Anatomy, E.R. and House M.D. have proven for years that the public just can't get enough of what happens behind the closed doors of a busy, chaotic hospital. Even if we want to look away sometimes.

    And there's apparently a scientific explanation for that...
    #3

    The Difference After Jaw Surgery And Rhinoplasty Made On This Woman

    Before and after medical case photos showing facial reconstruction results in a gory and interesting medical case.

    mriTecha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    According to experts, what happens to your brain when you watch graphic medical footage is similar to the kind of reaction you might have if you were to witness it firsthand. Watching emergency room shows activates the sympathetic nervous system, says neuropsychologist Dr. Marian Rissenberg.

    "The fight or flight response is triggered, which increases heart rate and blood pressure and redirects blood from our major organs to our limbs, so we can battle or run, and so on," the doctor told Bustle. "We like the feeling of being scared, on a smaller scale or a virtual plane, when we are confident we will be okay."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Blood From 5 Y/O With Nephrotic Syndrome

    Syringe filled with blood and fluid, showcasing a medical case that is both gory and interesting in a clinical setting.

    braced Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Before And After Orthognathic Surgery

    Side-by-side profile photos before and after medical case surgery, showing transformation in facial structure and smiling patient.

    Traumaprof Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    But why can surgeons handle the drama in real life while those outside of the field would flee? It's got to do with how your brain adapts to seeing things. Doctors program their brains to see injuries as a problems that need to be fixed, rather than stimuli to have an emotional response over, says Rissenberg.

    "When a motor response is practiced many times, the cerebellum makes a macro for it (a mini short-cut program) so even if it's very complex, you can do it without your cortex — without thinking."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #6

    Bungee Cord To The Eye Caused Man's Iris To Collapse Into Multiple Deformed Pupils

    Close-up of an eye showing a rare medical case with unusual pupil shape in a gory and interesting condition.

    GiorgioMD Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    6points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    But as we mentioned earlier, some people are just automatically hardwired to be able to deal with blood and gore, while others aren't. "Some people thrive on the adrenaline rush of working in the ER say, but many of us would find it too stressful," explains the expert. "We all have a different optimal stress level, too much and we’re anxious, not enough and we’re bored."

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #7

    Heavy Calculus Removal

    Close-up of unusual dental condition with severely decayed teeth and dental extraction shown in medical case.

    Emergentelman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #8

    This Woman Performed A C-Section On Herself After Struggling During Labor And Not Having Access To Immediate Medical Care. Both She And The Baby Lived!

    Woman with traditional clothing, skin scar on abdomen, and a person holding a rusty knife in a medical case context.

    Adeisha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #9

    Before And After Surgery For Blount's Disease

    Young girl with visible medical scars on legs wearing a light dress and blue shoes in medical cases with gory details.

    GiorgioMD Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    While many of us won't hold a scalpel and use it, we will actively seek out footage or photos that show someone else doing so. Basically, we get a thrill out of activating our fight-or-flight response.

    "We have a morbid fascination with nature," Rissenberg says. "Particularly our own amazing bodies, and all the things that can go wrong, but that are thankfully not going wrong for us in the moment."
    #10

    A Man In Peru Experienced An Unusual Swelling, Resembling A Balloon, Following A Fishing Accident

    Man with large abnormal swelling on his torso examined by a medical professional in a clinical setting, illustrating rare medical cases.

    After a deep-sea diving expedition for shellfish, he had to quickly resurface due to the propeller of a large commercial vessel severing his compressed air supply.

    HealerMD Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #11

    The Eyes After Death

    Close-up images of unusual and gory medical eye conditions showing severe redness and eye abnormalities.

    After death, there is are no pupillary reflexes to light. The cornea of the deceased becomes cloudy after two hours of death. Besides that, the pressure in the eyes start to decrease and the eyeballs become flaccid before it they sink into the orbits of the eyes.

    GiorgioMD Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Patient Came In For Tooth Pain (Does Not Have Teeth)

    Close-up of woman with large facial tumor showing a gory and interesting medical case of severe facial swelling.

    55yo female came in for emergency dental visit. After ruling out any dental related issue, the doctor expressed concerns about the (softball size) mass on the right side of her face.

    Impaired vision in right eye, obstructed nasal airway, impaired speech and ability to eat.

    Patient claims the mass formed only 2 months ago but showed an image of it a bit smaller dated last year. Says when it bothers her she gets antibiotic/steroid and it goes down a little.

    Immediate referral to ENT.

    coolbrothanksbro Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    The medical shows also satisfy our curiosity, says Chicago-based emergency medicine physician Dr. Sonia Shah. We get a peek inside a world we would not ordinarily be invited to see. "I imagine that on some subconscious level, we cannot help but be intrigued at seeing something so socially unacceptable and morbid," says Shah.
    #13

    Perfectly Lined Up Sternotomy Sealing, The Surgeon Is Amazing

    Close-up of a chest tattoo with a healing surgical scar in the middle, showing a medical case that is both gory and interesting.

    reddit.com Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #14

    These Are Mulberry Molars, Which Are Associated With Congenital Syphilis

    Close-up of a rare medical case showing severely malformed and gory teeth with unusual dental abnormalities.

    mriTecha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #15

    CT Scan Of A 13 Year Old From Gaza

    CT scan of a child's skull with a severe blast injury showing a splayed open lower jaw in a medical case image.

    AssadShal Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Sometimes we watch medical dramas to help us feel better about our own conditions. "When you are a patient being treated and see their condition get better and worse, it intrigues us," writes high school student Echo Brooke.

    "You typically get sent through a range of emotions like fear and relief. This tends to activate our fight-or-flight response. This can give you a boost of energy and release dopamine, making you feel happier," she adds.
    #16

    Chainsaw Accident On X-Ray

    X-ray images showing a severely fractured hand with bone fragments and a foreign object, part of gory medical cases.

    Unusualway Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #17

    An MRI View You Won’t See Every Day

    MRI scan showing a rare and gory medical case of fetal development inside the abdomen with detailed internal features.

    atgctgttt Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Organic Solvent Chemical Burns

    Severe medical case showing wrinkled, discolored fingers as an example of gory and interesting medical conditions.

    Traumaprof Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    Of course, many people are purely fascinated by the inner workings of the human body. And we get to learn through shows like Grey's, or listicles like the ones featured on Bored Panda.

    "Being healthy and knowing if something is wrong is important for most, so watching these shows can have an appeal to them," writes Brooke. "It makes us feel like we know more about our bodies and can give us almost a sense of control."
    #19

    Blue Blood. An Incredibly Rare Condition Known As Acquired Methemoglobinemia

    Syringe filled with dark blood placed next to a hand with damaged fingernails in a medical case study.

    GiorgioMD Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #20

    Before And After Of An Extensive Maxillofacial Surgery

    Before and after images of a medical case showing facial reconstruction surgery for a severe cleft lip deformity.

    GiorgioMD Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Lightning Strike Causes Patterned Charring Along The Contact Points Of A Metallic Locket!

    Close-up of a chest showing a healing scar from a medical case with gory and interesting wound patterns.

    Traumaprof Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    algehbruh avatar
    Al Gehbruh
    Al Gehbruh
    Community Member
    27 minutes ago DotsCreated by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

    My cousin and I got hit by lightning (at the same time) when we were 14 years old. That was decades ago. I still have a scar on my left wrist where I had been wearing a wristwatch. He has a scar on his leg where he had a knife in his pocket.

    Vote comment up
    2
    2points
    Vote comment down
    reply
    #22

    Gouty Arthritis

    Severe medical case showing grotesque deformities and swelling of hands with multiple large growths in hospital setting.

    Emergentelman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    5points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #23

    Well Done Nose Prosthetic

    Man shown with a severe nasal injury and facial trauma in a medical case that is both gory and interesting.

    Surgeox Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #24

    Amazing Smile Makeover

    Before and after images of a medical case showing significant facial reconstruction and dental restoration transformation.

    GiorgioMD Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #25

    13 Vertebral Bodies Taken From An Organ Donor To Be Used For Bone Marrow

    Exposed human ribs during a gory and interesting medical case on a blue surgical cloth in an operating room.

    anda_ammonium:

    We are just meat.

    mriTecha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #26

    Thumb Pinched In Ski Binding!

    Close-up of a medical case showing a large blister on a finger being treated with medical tools and gloves.

    Jjmedicx Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #27

    Thigh Slices From A Morbidly Obese Person And A Slightly Obese Person

    Close-up of cross sections of human bone specimens showing detailed internal structure in medical cases with gory and interesting features

    anon Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #28

    Giant Scalp Arteriovenous Malformation

    3D medical scan showing detailed blood vessels and skull structure in a complex and gory medical case image

    Scalp arteriovenous malformation (AVM) is a rare congenital disorder. It is an abnormal connection between a feeding artery and draining veins. Patients are usually diagnosed during late childhood to early adulthood.

    Emergentelman Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #29

    Osteosarcoma

    Deformed and eroded bone next to its X-ray image showing a rare medical case with gory details.

    Osteosarcoma is a malignant tumors which begins in the bone forming cells. It typically occurs in young patients with 75% taking place before the age of 20 as the growth centers of the bone are more active during puberty.⁠

    GiorgioMD Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #30

    The Patient Was Trying To Get A Pencil Out Of Her Purse Then She Tripped On A Sidewalk Resulting In This Photo

    Elderly woman with swollen arm impaled by pencil, depicting a gory and interesting medical case in a clinical setting.

    GiorgioMD Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #31

    A 66-Year-Old Man “Accidentally” Fell On A Matryoshka Doll This Last Christmas Eve Night In Rome

    X-ray image showing a foreign object inside the body, part of medical cases that are gory and interesting.

    HealerMD Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #32

    Wrinkly, Brittle Nails

    Close-up of wrinkly and brittle fingernails showing signs of medical cases that are both gory and interesting.

    erinc2005 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #33

    Severe Frostbite In Extreme Altitude Climber (Mt. Everest)

    Close-up images showing stages of severe toe necrosis and recovery from a gory and interesting medical case.

    DrChriss1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #34

    My Xl Wrist Vein

    Faded cast-like mark on a forearm shown in a medical case highlighting unusual skin impressions and conditions.

    plaidjammies Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #35

    Spontaneous Hyphema

    Close-up of a human eye with visible blood inside, highlighting a gory and interesting medical case.

    GiorgioMD Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #36

    My Broken Femur And The Repair

    X-ray images showing severe femur fractures and surgical metal implants in medical cases both gory and interesting.

    LimpyDan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #37

    Penetrating Branch Root Injury In A Motorcycle Enduro Rider!

    Close-up of a leg with a wooden branch impaled through a motocross boot, showcasing a gory medical case.

    During an off-road motorcycle enduro race, the individual faced a difficult part of the track covered in dense plants and branches hanging overhead.

    mriTecha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    4points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #38

    Just Got Out Of My Latest Surgery. Hoping I Can Now Breathe Without Tubes. Also, Chin Evened Out Using Fat From My Stomach

    Close-up views of a man’s facial injuries and medical bandages showcasing gory and interesting medical cases.

    HeyKillerBootsMan Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #39

    Nerve That Was Extracted During My Root Canal This Morning

    Close-up of a gloved hand holding a small extracted item in medical cases known for being gory and interesting.

    namma135 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #40

    Tight Situation! Boa Constrictor In The Emergency Room

    Large constrictor snake tightly coiled around a person's arm in a medical setting, illustrating a gory medical case.

    Surgeox Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #41

    Docs Couldn’t Find A Single Vein In My Arms For IV, So They Struck My Jugular

    Close-up of a medical case showing a neck IV catheter taped to skin, illustrating gory and interesting medical cases.

    Deepikapaul67 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #42

    Laser Tattoo Removal Gone Wrong!

    Close-up of a medical case showing severe, gory skin blisters and lesions on a patient's arm.

    mriTecha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #43

    A Chest X-Ray In 1914

    Man in white coat examining a vintage medical X-ray machine showing a chest scan in a historic medical setting.

    Medicus1011 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #44

    PE Removal With New Procedure. Here’s What They Sucked Out Of My Lungs Via My Groin Last Week

    Blood clots removed from lungs shown on medical flow chart, illustrating a gory and interesting medical case.

    Travis9283 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #45

    Knee Aspiration Following Acute Gout Flareup

    Thick yellowish fluid in a large syringe, part of unusual medical cases that are both gory and interesting.

    Patient presented to clinic approximately 3 days into a flareup of gout. 55 ccs of fluid were pulled off and uric acid crystals could be seen in the aspirate. For context, synovial fluid is normally transparent and yellow.

    MrMurse Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #46

    Extremely Pruned Fingers After Picking Mangos Without Gloves

    Close-up of a finger showing extreme wrinkling and texture in a rare medical case with gory and interesting details.

    HealerMD Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #47

    A 26-Year-Old Female Presented To The Emergency Department After Accidentally Swallowing A Toothbrush, Which She Had Inserted Into Her Mouth To Induce Vomiting

    Medical case showing removal of a large parasitic worm from a patient's mouth during a surgical procedure.

    She reports a 6-month history of bulimia nervosa. The toothbrush was successfully retrieved via upper gastrointestinal endoscopy.


    GiorgioMD Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #48

    Wife Said My Feet “Barely Look Human”

    Swollen feet with visible deformities and tattoo, illustrating a medical case that is both gory and interesting.

    strikecat18 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #49

    Nail Biting All My Life

    Close-up of fingers with damaged and partially missing nails showing a gory medical case affecting the skin and nail beds.

    Guilty_Chair9370 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #50

    Attempted S**cide With A Small Crossbow. Patient Survived But Lost An Eye. The Arrow Apparently Didn't Penetrate The Posterior Orbital Wall Thus Not Reaching The Brain

    X-ray image showing medical case with skull fixation hardware and foreign objects, highlighting gory and interesting medical cases.

    HealerMD Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #51

    Onychogryphosis Is A Nail Disorder That Affects The Growth Of The Nail Plate

    Severe medical case showing large parasitic larvae infestation causing deformation, illustrating gory and interesting medical conditions.

    The nail undergoes thickening, elongation and increased curvature and has an unusual yellow-brown, opaque appearance resembling a ram's horn.

    GiorgioMD Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #52

    Nails Coming Off After Hfmd

    Close-up of fingers with damaged nails showing signs of a medical case that is both gory and interesting.

    FrutaPadre Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #53

    The Human Body Stripped Of Fat, Muscle And Bone Tissue, With Just The Vasculature Preserved And Exposed In A Process Of Plastination!!

    Detailed red human vascular system model showing arteries and veins in a medical case display, highlighting anatomy structures.

    DrChriss1 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    3points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #54

    Best Friend’s Dad’s Arm After Boxing Injury

    Severe bruise covering a person's forearm and elbow, showcasing a gory and interesting medical case.

    hellgirllll Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #55

    Dr. Virginia Apgar. The Inventor Of Newborn's 'Apgar Score' That Is Saving Millions Of Babies Everyday

    Black and white images showing a female doctor examining a baby, related to medical cases both gory and interesting.

    mriTecha Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #56

    Petechiae Due To Low Platelets In 28 Y/O Leukemia Patient

    Close-up of a medical case showing red spots and skin irritation on a person's neck and chin area.

    olivejew0322 Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!