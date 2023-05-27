Studying history helps us understand how past events have shaped the present. We not only learn about ourselves and how we came to be but also develop the ability to avoid mistakes and create better paths for our societies.

So, join us in taking a look at the Twitter account 'Historic Vids.' It shares daily lessons supplemented with vibrant images that perfectly illustrate them. Whether it's a secret photo of Stalin dealing with the news that Nazis invaded the Soviet Union or a portrait of a regular family during the Spanish flu, they will definitely broaden your horizons.

#1

He looks like Pablo Escobar :3

#2

Very healthy relationship to have lasted this far

#3

#4

OMG that hair tho. (In a good way. It looks good)

#5

#6

"It doesn't taste anything like wine!" :O

#7

#8

Such poor people, may the gods bless them <3

#9

I am happily shocked that worked

#10

#11

R2!!!!! CHEWIE HAN LEIA LUKE VADER WHERES KENOBI THOUGH

#12

#13

Not ashamed at all. As she should

#14

#15

#16

#17

#18

#19

#20

#21

If that door could talk!

#22

Dude has the face of someone who just got cheated XD

#23

#24

#25

#26

#27

"Look, Sarge: hoofprints! These cows sure liked their booze!"

#28

(with Broderick's accent) That's a lot of people :O

#29

The whisky must have been awesome ;3

#30

#31

#32

#33

#34

A lot to think of, poor guy :'(

#35

#36

#37

The photo is "blind girl" taken in Hiroshima by Christer Strömholm. He took haunting pictures of the victims of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima. The close-up of a blind girl with scars on her face is surely the most well known of the series. Once seen, it is never forgotten. Like most of Strömholm’s photographs, this one seems unpolished and shadowed, since it was taken spontaneously and in the light available. Using the existing light was a central credo to him. Disturbingly, Strömholm confronts the viewer with a reality that is taboo and all too eagerly repressed. He lets the viewer experience unadorned human suffering without compromising the dignity of those he portrays. The girl stayed anonymous..The photo is often claimed to show the face of a girl blinded by the nuclear bomb. This seems unlikely, since the girl appears younger than 18 years. It is also possible that the photo was taken earlier but not published until 1963.

#38

Before he got into the Mafia (according to The Godfather) ;D

#39

#40

#41

#42

#43

Aww this is adorable 🥰

#44

Sunscreen people! All jokes aside that's an impressive age to live to and I bet he had some stories to tell.

#45

#46

Would like to know the other ingredients.

#47

#48

These wouldn't go fast enough.

#49

What?? Kim Jong-Un doing something bad?? /s

#50

#51

#52

All Iranians should have the right to bare arms!

#53

#54

Poor guy, he would have loved to see the Internet <:3

#55

I always forget Einstein wasn’t two hundred years ago.

#56

It cost nothing to be kind :D

#57

