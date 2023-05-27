93 Of The Best History Pics Shared By This Twitter Account
Studying history helps us understand how past events have shaped the present. We not only learn about ourselves and how we came to be but also develop the ability to avoid mistakes and create better paths for our societies.
So, join us in taking a look at the Twitter account 'Historic Vids.' It shares daily lessons supplemented with vibrant images that perfectly illustrate them. Whether it's a secret photo of Stalin dealing with the news that Nazis invaded the Soviet Union or a portrait of a regular family during the Spanish flu, they will definitely broaden your horizons.
The photo is "blind girl" taken in Hiroshima by Christer Strömholm. He took haunting pictures of the victims of the atomic bomb dropped on Hiroshima. The close-up of a blind girl with scars on her face is surely the most well known of the series. Once seen, it is never forgotten. Like most of Strömholm’s photographs, this one seems unpolished and shadowed, since it was taken spontaneously and in the light available. Using the existing light was a central credo to him. Disturbingly, Strömholm confronts the viewer with a reality that is taboo and all too eagerly repressed. He lets the viewer experience unadorned human suffering without compromising the dignity of those he portrays. The girl stayed anonymous..The photo is often claimed to show the face of a girl blinded by the nuclear bomb. This seems unlikely, since the girl appears younger than 18 years. It is also possible that the photo was taken earlier but not published until 1963.
