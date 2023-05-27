Studying history helps us understand how past events have shaped the present. We not only learn about ourselves and how we came to be but also develop the ability to avoid mistakes and create better paths for our societies.

So, join us in taking a look at the Twitter account 'Historic Vids.' It shares daily lessons supplemented with vibrant images that perfectly illustrate them. Whether it's a secret photo of Stalin dealing with the news that Nazis invaded the Soviet Union or a portrait of a regular family during the Spanish flu, they will definitely broaden your horizons.