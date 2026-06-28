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The world is a big place, and there’s way more happening on it than any of us could ever keep track of. New creatures, wild landscapes, mind-blowing discoveries—they just keep coming. And honestly, that’s the best part. No matter how much you’ve seen, there’s always something out there that can still surprise you.

The Instagram page Earth Explained collects interesting facts about all these things and more, and we’ve rounded up some of their best posts. Scroll down to see them and upvote your favorites.