Instacart Shopper Goes Viral For Calling On Peers To Reject Tipless Orders
30points
People, Work5 hours ago

Instacart Shopper Goes Viral For Calling On Peers To Reject Tipless Orders

Rokas Laurinavičius and
Gabija Palšytė

Content creator James, who is one half of the TikTok account @JamesAndLeondra, also does Instacart deliveries, and he recently uploaded a video about the gig.

Calling his peers to unite, the man explained why he thinks nobody should accept some of the tipless orders.

“Look at this,” James said at the start of the clip, before dissecting the app’s microclimate. “They want 43 items. No tip. Good luck with that.”

The video quickly blew up and ignited a discussion on fair pay, tipping culture, and the entire service system as a whole.

This Instacart shopper is so sick and tired of tipless orders, he just made a video about it

Instacart Shopper Goes Viral For Calling On Peers To Reject Tipless Orders

Image credits: jamesandleondra

“Look at this s**t. They want 43 items. No tip. Good luck with that”

“This is a call to arms to all Instacart shoppers. If you’re an Instacart shopper, I’m calling on you to join all the other Instacart shoppers. I’ve been seeing batch after batch with no tip.”

Instacart Shopper Goes Viral For Calling On Peers To Reject Tipless Orders

Image credits: jamesandleondra

“If somebody orders one thing and they don’t want a tip, I get it. I’m not going to take the order. But when somebody orders 43 items with no tip and it’s 6 degrees outside, it’s a 10-mile round trip, they want us to go to the store in six-degree weather, pick up 43 items, bring it to their house, drop it off at their door, possibly ring the doorbell, wait for them to answer the door in six-degree weather.”

Instacart Shopper Goes Viral For Calling On Peers To Reject Tipless Orders

Image credits: jamesandleondra

“They don’t wanna tip. If you’re an Instacart shopper and you see a batch with no tip, don’t take it. Do not take it. Let it sit there and sit there and sit there until they have to go to the store their damn self. Don’t take orders with no tip. Don’t.”

Instacart Shopper Goes Viral For Calling On Peers To Reject Tipless Orders

Image credits: jamesandleondra

His TikTok quickly went viral

@jamesandleondra This is a reoccurring issue that needs to be addressed. #instacartshopper #instacart #notipnoservice #dobetter #work#fyp #viral #struggleisreal ♬ Powerful cinematic orchestra [war] – Sino

And received a lot of positive replies as well as inspired people to share their own take on the subject

However, there was a fair share of backlash, too

Instacart Shopper Goes Viral For Calling On Peers To Reject Tipless Orders

Instacart Shopper Goes Viral For Calling On Peers To Reject Tipless Orders

Instacart Shopper Goes Viral For Calling On Peers To Reject Tipless Orders

Some think Instacart itself is to blame for the division between shoppers and customers

Instacart Shopper Goes Viral For Calling On Peers To Reject Tipless Orders

Instacart Shopper Goes Viral For Calling On Peers To Reject Tipless Orders

Instacart Shopper Goes Viral For Calling On Peers To Reject Tipless Orders

Rokas Laurinavičius
Rokas Laurinavičius
Writer, BoredPanda staff

Rokas is a writer at Bored Panda with a BA in Communication. After working for a sculptor, he fell in love with visual storytelling and enjoys covering everything from TV shows (any Sopranos fans out there?) to photography. Throughout his years in Bored Panda, over 235 million people have read the posts he's written, which is probably more than he could count to.

Read more »
Gabija Palšytė
Gabija Palšytė
Author, BoredPanda staff

Gabija is a photo editor at Bored Panda. Before joining the team, she achieved a Professional Bachelor degree in Photography and has been working as a freelance photographer since. She also has a special place in her heart for film photography, movies and nature.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Scott T Brynildsen
Scott T Brynildsen
Community Member
8 minutes ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

If you can afford to ask them to pick us twenty something items for the total of three hundred dollars or so, you sure as F**k can tip them because you're too lazy to do it yourself.

0
0points
reply
