Instacart Shopper Goes Viral For Calling On Peers To Reject Tipless Orders

Content creator James, who is one half of the TikTok account @JamesAndLeondra, also does Instacart deliveries, and he recently uploaded a video about the gig.

Calling his peers to unite, the man explained why he thinks nobody should accept some of the tipless orders.

“Look at this,” James said at the start of the clip, before dissecting the app’s microclimate. “They want 43 items. No tip. Good luck with that.”

The video quickly blew up and ignited a discussion on fair pay, tipping culture, and the entire service system as a whole.

“This is a call to arms to all Instacart shoppers. If you’re an Instacart shopper, I’m calling on you to join all the other Instacart shoppers. I’ve been seeing batch after batch with no tip.”

“If somebody orders one thing and they don’t want a tip, I get it. I’m not going to take the order. But when somebody orders 43 items with no tip and it’s 6 degrees outside, it’s a 10-mile round trip, they want us to go to the store in six-degree weather, pick up 43 items, bring it to their house, drop it off at their door, possibly ring the doorbell, wait for them to answer the door in six-degree weather.”

“They don’t wanna tip. If you’re an Instacart shopper and you see a batch with no tip, don’t take it. Do not take it. Let it sit there and sit there and sit there until they have to go to the store their damn self. Don’t take orders with no tip. Don’t.”

