My name is Rachel Austin. I’m a textile artist based in Gloucestershire. These little hand-stitched cat ornaments are based on my late beautiful black Cindy cat, who was always getting up to mischief! I used other materials to create the tiny accessories, including polymer clay, wood, wire, fabric, and wool. I hope they make you smile. Thank you for reading.

If you are a craft lover, and would like to give needle felting a go, I have several how-to books available on Amazon! Thanks for reading!

More info: Etsy | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | youtube.com

#1

Whoops

Whoops

#2

Humbug & Bob Cat

Humbug & Bob Cat

#3

Little Star

Little Star

#4

Baking With Mouse

Baking With Mouse

#5

Bell Ringing

Bell Ringing

#6

Pulling The Tablecloth

Pulling The Tablecloth

#7

Under The Mistletoe

Under The Mistletoe

#8

Star Cat

Star Cat

#9

Hello Robin

Hello Robin

#10

Catching Snowflakes

Catching Snowflakes

#11

Under The Christmas Lights

Under The Christmas Lights

#12

Merry Christmas Robin

Merry Christmas Robin

#13

Robin Suprise

Robin Suprise

#14

Kitten Carolers

Kitten Carolers

#15

Star Fishing

Star Fishing

#16

Christmas Wish List

Christmas Wish List

#17

Waiting For Santa

Waiting For Santa

#18

Paw In The Cookie Jar

Paw In The Cookie Jar

#19

Skating With Mouse

Skating With Mouse

#20

Candy Cane Cat

Candy Cane Cat

#21

Snowball Fight

Snowball Fight

#22

Angel Cat

Angel Cat

#23

Little Elf Cat

Little Elf Cat

#24

Dressing For Christmas

Dressing For Christmas

#25

Sledging With Mouse

Sledging With Mouse

#26

Reading To Mouse

Reading To Mouse

#27

Hanging Around

Hanging Around

#28

Kitty’s Stocking

Kitty’s Stocking

#29

A Gift For Mouse

A Gift For Mouse

#30

Cosy Kitty

Cosy Kitty

#31

Under The Mistletoe With Mouse

Under The Mistletoe With Mouse

