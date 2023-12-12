Inspired By My Cindy Cat, I Created Some Miniature Festive Tree Ornaments (31 Pics)
My name is Rachel Austin. I’m a textile artist based in Gloucestershire. These little hand-stitched cat ornaments are based on my late beautiful black Cindy cat, who was always getting up to mischief! I used other materials to create the tiny accessories, including polymer clay, wood, wire, fabric, and wool. I hope they make you smile. Thank you for reading.
If you are a craft lover, and would like to give needle felting a go, I have several how-to books available on Amazon! Thanks for reading!
More info: Etsy | Instagram | Facebook | twitter.com | youtube.com
This post may include affiliate links.
I love each of these! Thank you for posting.
Thank you or your comment 🥰
I don't give a monkey's toss about christmas, but these are great!
I love them all, they are so adorable! Beautiful little creations!
Aw thank you 😊
