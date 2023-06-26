Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
“Inka V Gradinka”: My Balcony Garden That Might Inspire You To Make Your Own (14 Pics)
“Inka V Gradinka”: My Balcony Garden That Might Inspire You To Make Your Own (14 Pics)

Inka v gradinka
Community member

Hello, I am Inka and this is my balcony garden at 2 sq. m. space, at the back of a major boulevard in Sofia, Bulgaria.

It is called “Inka v gradinka” and you can explore more videos and pictures here, as I try to inspire more people to start their own balcony gardens.

For the 5th season I grow herbs, spices, cherry tomatoes and chilli peppers, taking the challenge of urban gardening at such tiny space. This year we grew so far: mint, basil, thyme, oregano, salvia, savory, flowers and jasmine in the 8 long pots on the railing,as well as 7 more hanging pots, 4 levels of herbs in water and even more jasmine.

My true passion is the hanging garden – DIY pots for growing cherry tomatoes and chilli peppers in the air. This is the ultimate solution for small spaces and also so easy to make!

The stars of the balcony garden are the chilli peppers – currently we grow 13 different of the hottest peppers in the world including the mighty Carolina Reaper and our national pride – the Bulgarian Carrot.

My mission is to show how easy it is to make a garden no matter the space and I hope to meet other balcony gardeners to exchange ideas!

(Photos by Deyan Yordanov and Inka v gradinka)

The balcony garden “Inka v gradinka” – it means Inka in the garden

The hanging garden of chilli peppers and cherry tomatoes

The hanging garden of chilli peppers and cherry tomatoes

More chilli peppers

More chilli peppers

The most favorite place to lounge at the balcony garden

The most favorite place to lounge at the balcony garden

Spices and roofs

Spices and roofs

Space is only a small challenge

Space is only a small challenge

Spot the duck

Spot the duck

Flowers, spices and windows

Flowers, spices and windows

Magical night at the balcony garden

Magical night at the balcony garden

Carolina Reaper at the balcony garden

Carolina Reaper at the balcony garden

The cherry tomatoes at the pots

The cherry tomatoes at the pots

Inspiring pink morning

Inspiring pink morning

Growing herbs in water

Growing herbs in water

Colorful details

Colorful details

"Inka V Gradinka": My Balcony Garden That Might Inspire You To Make Your Own (14 Pics)

