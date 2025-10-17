ADVERTISEMENT

Swarat Ghosh is an Indian photographer who has spent years exploring the streets of his country, capturing life as it happens—messy, beautiful, and full of surprises. In his series Beyond Street, he freezes tiny, unplanned moments. These images aren’t posed—they’re real glimpses of everyday life across India.

You can see the chaos, humor, and colors of city life, even in black and white. Ghosh turns strangers into familiar faces and ordinary moments into something extraordinary. Beyond Street shows that every street has its own drama—and every passerby is a part of it.

More info: Instagram | Facebook

#1

Black-and-white street photo from India showing a person sitting behind a large rooster in an urban setting.

© Swarat Ghosh Report

India is a country full of different neighborhoods, from busy cities to quiet villages. Swarat says each place feels like a movie set, with new characters appearing all the time. His photos capture these small moments that might seem ordinary but are actually full of life, emotion, and sometimes a little absurdity.
    #2

    Black-and-white photo showing a girl and people around a large rock on the streets of India at sunset.

    © Swarat Ghosh Report

    #3

    Black-and-white photo of people bathing and boating by the river in the streets of India on stone steps.

    © Swarat Ghosh Report

    Street photography has been Swarat’s passion for over five years. He likes to explore everyday life, showing how people, animals, and objects share space in surprising ways. His goal is to capture real moments that tell stories about how people live, interact, and experience their surroundings.
    #4

    Man wearing a beanie with a bird on his shoulder in a black-and-white photo from the streets of India.

    © Swarat Ghosh Report

    #5

    Black-and-white photo of children in a field capturing candid moments on the streets of India.

    © Swarat Ghosh Report

    Swarat’s work has been recognized internationally. His photographs have appeared in magazines like The Washington Post and National Geographic Traveller, and have been shown in cities such as London, Paris, Istanbul, and Hyderabad. He has also won awards at street photography festivals in London and Brussels.
    #6

    Black-and-white photo of a child lying on grass with a newspaper covering their face on the streets of India.

    © Swarat Ghosh Report

    #7

    Black-and-white photo of a wooden bridge over a calm river in India with a person walking and a boat in the foreground.

    © Swarat Ghosh Report

    Born in Dhanbad, India, Swarat comes from a supportive family. His wife is a primary school teacher, and they have a young son. He says his family, friends, and colleagues inspire him every day and help him keep going on his journey to document the streets and people of India.
    #8

    Black-and-white photo of children playing on a dusty street, capturing candid moments in the streets of India.

    © Swarat Ghosh Report

    #9

    Black-and-white photo capturing children playing and resting on the streets of India with textured stone steps in the background.

    © Swarat Ghosh Report

    #10

    Black-and-white photo of a joyful child holding a bowl on the streets of India, capturing candid street life moments.

    © Swarat Ghosh Report

    #11

    Black-and-white photo of a man holding a rope tied to a dog against a weathered wall on the streets of India.

    © Swarat Ghosh Report

    #12

    Two young women adjusting earrings outdoors on rocky terrain in a black-and-white street photo from India.

    © Swarat Ghosh Report

    #13

    Black-and-white photo of Indian man, elderly person, and child playing along a waterfront street in India.

    © Swarat Ghosh Report

    #14

    Children playing with a cat in a black-and-white photo capturing the streets of India and everyday joyful moments.

    © Swarat Ghosh Report

    #15

    Black-and-white photo of a person in traditional attire covered with plastic near water with a city skyline in the background.

    © Swarat Ghosh Report

    #16

    Black-and-white photo of muscular men flexing their arms on the streets of India, showcasing strength and urban life.

    © Swarat Ghosh Report

    #17

    Black-and-white street photo from India showing a dimly lit face beside a glowing television screen.

    © Swarat Ghosh Report

    #18

    Black-and-white photo from the streets of India showing a hand reaching for a flying umbrella with an airplane overhead.

    © Swarat Ghosh Report

    #19

    Black-and-white street photo from India showing children playing in a narrow alley with textured walls and pillars.

    © Swarat Ghosh Report

    #20

    Black-and-white photo of a street mural depicting a ship with a white goose in the foreground in India.

    © Swarat Ghosh Report

