20 Captivating Black-And-White Photos From The Streets Of India
Swarat Ghosh is an Indian photographer who has spent years exploring the streets of his country, capturing life as it happens—messy, beautiful, and full of surprises. In his series Beyond Street, he freezes tiny, unplanned moments. These images aren’t posed—they’re real glimpses of everyday life across India.
You can see the chaos, humor, and colors of city life, even in black and white. Ghosh turns strangers into familiar faces and ordinary moments into something extraordinary. Beyond Street shows that every street has its own drama—and every passerby is a part of it.
More info: Instagram | Facebook
India is a country full of different neighborhoods, from busy cities to quiet villages. Swarat says each place feels like a movie set, with new characters appearing all the time. His photos capture these small moments that might seem ordinary but are actually full of life, emotion, and sometimes a little absurdity.
Street photography has been Swarat’s passion for over five years. He likes to explore everyday life, showing how people, animals, and objects share space in surprising ways. His goal is to capture real moments that tell stories about how people live, interact, and experience their surroundings.
Swarat’s work has been recognized internationally. His photographs have appeared in magazines like The Washington Post and National Geographic Traveller, and have been shown in cities such as London, Paris, Istanbul, and Hyderabad. He has also won awards at street photography festivals in London and Brussels.
Born in Dhanbad, India, Swarat comes from a supportive family. His wife is a primary school teacher, and they have a young son. He says his family, friends, and colleagues inspire him every day and help him keep going on his journey to document the streets and people of India.