Wildlife photography is not only beautiful but it carries a message of nature’s importance.

Joren De Jager is a 33-year-old photographer from the Netherlands who has been taking photos for more than 14 years. He started his journey once he began traveling and hasn’t stopped since.

Joren also shared that these experiences have deeply impacted how he sees nature and the environment. “It made me realize how important nature is. We share the planet with many beautiful animals, and we have to take care of them. More and more space is used by people, so it’s even more important to protect wild places now,” wrote the photographer.

So let’s hop into the post to see some incredible shots taken by Joren and read the full interview with him below.

More info: Instagram | jorendejager.com