Wildlife photography is not only beautiful but it carries a message of nature’s importance.

Joren De Jager is a 33-year-old photographer from the Netherlands who has been taking photos for more than 14 years. He started his journey once he began traveling and hasn’t stopped since.

Joren also shared that these experiences have deeply impacted how he sees nature and the environment. “It made me realize how important nature is. We share the planet with many beautiful animals, and we have to take care of them. More and more space is used by people, so it’s even more important to protect wild places now,” wrote the photographer.

So let’s hop into the post to see some incredible shots taken by Joren and read the full interview with him below.

More info: Instagram | jorendejager.com

#1

Squirrel hanging from tree branch captured through the lens, reflecting wild soul of nature in calm water below.

jorendejager Report

We wanted to know what first inspired Joren to start taking photos of wildlife. He responded: “When I traveled, I saw many beautiful places and wanted to share them. 

“After visiting Africa a few times, I became more interested in wildlife. I realized how special these animals are and how important it is to protect them. That’s when I started focusing more on wildlife photography.”
    #2

    Vibrant green bird perched on mossy branch, capturing the wild soul of nature in a stunning wildlife photograph.

    jorendejager Report

    #3

    Elephant captured at night under a starry sky, showcasing the wild soul of nature in a stunning wildlife photo.

    jorendejager Report

    It might not look like it, but wildlife photography is a lot about waiting. We asked Joren to tell us about a time when he waited a long time for the perfect photo.

    “One time in South Africa, I was sitting in a hide near a waterhole. I waited for hours, and it was already dark. I almost gave up. But then, a herd of elephants came to drink and bathe. I took amazing photos of them under the stars. It was a magical moment.”

    #4

    A majestic deer with large antlers nibbling on leaves in a forest, capturing the wild soul of nature.

    jorendejager Report

    #5

    Three foxes resting closely together on rocks, capturing the wild soul of nature in a serene moment.

    jorendejager Report

    As for the audience’s takeaway, Joren commented: “I hope people feel more connected to nature. I want them to see how beautiful wildlife is, and to understand why we need to protect it.”

    #6

    Close-up of a bird of prey with striking orange eye in nature, captured through the lens showing the wild soul of nature.

    jorendejager Report

    #7

    Bird in flight with detailed feathers captured through the lens showcasing the wild soul of nature in a natural setting.

    jorendejager Report

    Lastly, Joren added: “You don't always have to travel far to find wildlife. Even in your own country or city, there's a lot of nature to discover, if you take the time to look.”
    #8

    Two birds with wings spread on a mossy patch over water, capturing the wild soul of nature in vivid detail.

    jorendejager Report

    #9

    Wild soul of nature captured in a photo of a red squirrel sitting on moss with its reflection in calm water.

    jorendejager Report

    #10

    Hare peeking through a field of yellow tulips, capturing the wild soul of nature in a vibrant natural scene.

    jorendejager Report

    #11

    Owl in mid-flight captured up close, showcasing wild soul of nature with detailed feathers and intense yellow eyes.

    jorendejager Report

    #12

    Seal resting on the beach near the water, capturing the wild soul of nature in a serene coastal environment.

    jorendejager Report

    #13

    Great egret taking flight over water, capturing the wild soul of nature in a stunning wildlife photograph.

    jorendejager Report

    #14

    Colorful bird in flight holding an insect, showcasing the wild soul of nature captured through expert wildlife photography.

    jorendejager Report

    #15

    Close-up of a puffin showcasing the wild soul of nature in a nature photography shot by Joren De Jager.

    jorendejager Report

    #16

    Toucan perched on a mossy branch, showcasing the wild soul of nature through captivating wildlife photography.

    jorendejager Report

    #17

    Colorful bird perched on a thorny branch, showcasing the wild soul of nature through detailed wildlife photography.

    jorendejager Report

    #18

    Cheetahs captured in nature, one standing on a termite mound and another beside it during sunset, showcasing wild nature.

    jorendejager Report

    #19

    Two wild birds captured in nature photography showcasing the wild soul of nature through the lens of Joren De Jager.

    jorendejager Report

    #20

    Young red fox in tall grass, captured through the lens of Joren De Jager showcasing the wild soul of nature.

    jorendejager Report

    #21

    Colorful toucan perched on a mossy branch, showcasing the wild soul of nature in a vivid wildlife photo.

    jorendejager Report

    #22

    Brown owl with bright yellow eyes perched on a branch, capturing the wild soul of nature in a close-up photo.

    jorendejager Report

    #23

    Green parrot perched on blooming cherry blossom branch capturing the wild soul of nature in vibrant detail.

    jorendejager Report

    #24

    Owl in mid-flight with wings spread wide, showcasing the wild soul of nature in a natural green setting.

    jorendejager Report

    #25

    Small bird with an orange chest perched on a branch, capturing the wild soul of nature in a detailed close-up.

    jorendejager Report

    #26

    Two young foxes interacting near rocks in a natural setting, capturing the wild soul of nature through the lens.

    jorendejager Report

    #27

    Young deer standing alert in a field of purple flowers, capturing the wild soul of nature through the lens.

    jorendejager Report

    #28

    Bison standing in a natural landscape, showcasing the wild soul of nature through captivating wildlife photography.

    jorendejager Report

    #29

    Young lion cub resting and gazing into the distance, capturing the wild soul of nature in a close-up wildlife photo.

    jorendejager Report

    #30

    Seal resting by the water on a sandy shore, capturing the wild soul of nature in a serene natural setting.

    jorendejager Report

    #31

    Vervet monkey mother holding baby on a rock, capturing the wild soul of nature through wildlife photography.

    jorendejager Report

    #32

    Black bear cub resting on a tree branch surrounded by lush green leaves, capturing the wild soul of nature.

    jorendejager Report

    #33

    Vulture in dry grassland captured through the lens, showcasing the wild soul of nature in natural habitat.

    jorendejager Report

    #34

    Eagle in mid-flight close to the ground, showcasing the wild soul of nature through wildlife photography.

    jorendejager Report

    #35

    Chamois running down a snowy slope, captured in nature photography showcasing the wild soul of nature in motion.

    jorendejager Report

    #36

    Close-up photo capturing the wild soul of nature featuring a mountain goat with large curved horns against a clear sky.

    jorendejager Report

    #37

    Deer standing quietly among sunlit trees in a forest, capturing the wild soul of nature through the lens.

    jorendejager Report

    #38

    Great egret with wings spread wide standing in water, showcasing the wild soul of nature through the lens of Joren De Jager.

    jorendejager Report

    #39

    Close-up of a bird with a large orange beak showcasing the wild soul of nature through nature photography.

    jorendejager Report

    #40

    Wild ibex standing on a snowy mountain slope, capturing the wild soul of nature through the lens of nature photography.

    jorendejager Report

    #41

    A wild bird with outstretched wings captured through the lens, showcasing the wild soul of nature in flight.

    jorendejager Report

    #42

    Kingfisher perched on a branch holding a fish in its beak, capturing the wild soul of nature through the lens.

    jorendejager Report

    #43

    Colorful toucan perched on a branch, capturing the wild soul of nature in a stunning wildlife photo.

    jorendejager Report

    #44

    Young fox sitting on rocky terrain at sunset, capturing the wild soul of nature in a stunning outdoor scene.

    jorendejager Report

    #45

    Wild bobcat with spotted fur perched on a rock surrounded by blurred yellow flowers, capturing the wild soul of nature.

    jorendejager Report

    #46

    Bearded vulture perched on rocky ground, showcasing wild soul of nature through the lens of Joren De Jager photography.

    jorendejager Report

    #47

    Two flamingos with intertwined necks and open beaks, capturing the wild soul of nature in vivid detail.

    jorendejager Report

    #48

    Colorful bird perched on a branch showcasing the wild soul of nature through stunning wildlife photography.

    jorendejager Report

    #49

    A white swan gliding on calm water at sunset, capturing the wild soul of nature in a serene moment.

    jorendejager Report

    #50

    A wild soul of nature shown with a close-up of a duck and its chick swimming calmly on water.

    jorendejager Report

    #51

    Young deer in a field of wildflowers, beautifully captured in nature photography showcasing the wild soul of nature.

    jorendejager Report

    #52

    Flamingos displaying vibrant wings and behavior in their natural habitat, capturing the wild soul of nature.

    jorendejager Report

    #53

    Swan gliding on calm water at sunset, capturing the wild soul of nature in a serene natural setting.

    jorendejager Report

