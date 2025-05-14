Through The Lens Of Joren De Jager: 54 Photos Capturing The Wild Soul Of NatureInterview With Artist
Wildlife photography is not only beautiful but it carries a message of nature’s importance.
Joren De Jager is a 33-year-old photographer from the Netherlands who has been taking photos for more than 14 years. He started his journey once he began traveling and hasn’t stopped since.
Joren also shared that these experiences have deeply impacted how he sees nature and the environment. “It made me realize how important nature is. We share the planet with many beautiful animals, and we have to take care of them. More and more space is used by people, so it’s even more important to protect wild places now,” wrote the photographer.
So let’s hop into the post to see some incredible shots taken by Joren and read the full interview with him below.
More info: Instagram | jorendejager.com
We wanted to know what first inspired Joren to start taking photos of wildlife. He responded: “When I traveled, I saw many beautiful places and wanted to share them.
“After visiting Africa a few times, I became more interested in wildlife. I realized how special these animals are and how important it is to protect them. That’s when I started focusing more on wildlife photography.”
It might not look like it, but wildlife photography is a lot about waiting. We asked Joren to tell us about a time when he waited a long time for the perfect photo.
“One time in South Africa, I was sitting in a hide near a waterhole. I waited for hours, and it was already dark. I almost gave up. But then, a herd of elephants came to drink and bathe. I took amazing photos of them under the stars. It was a magical moment.”
As for the audience’s takeaway, Joren commented: “I hope people feel more connected to nature. I want them to see how beautiful wildlife is, and to understand why we need to protect it.”
Lastly, Joren added: “You don't always have to travel far to find wildlife. Even in your own country or city, there's a lot of nature to discover, if you take the time to look.”