I am sure that all of us have experienced one such utterly absurd thing, which shook up the whole school. These netizens surely did, as they spilled the tea about these epic instances online. Some are super funny , while others are purely disturbing. Piqued your interest, have we? Just scroll down and check them out for yourself!

From rebellious to creative, or even strange, we can be so many things during our childhood or teenage years. But that’s what spices up our life, isn’t it? In fact, this is probably why our school time keeps brimming with so much adventure or weird incidents.

#1 The goth girl was nominated for senior homecoming queen as a joke and ended up winning.

#2 Someone died every year but I’ll stick with the fun ones and say we released 3 chickens in the school but marked them 1,2 & 4 so they looked for that number 3 all damn day

#3 Richest family at our school adopted a big black kid. Became a football star. Made a movie about him. Demanded to be emancipated later. We won state champs the year we graduated though.

I don't know about you, but as I scrolled through the list, some of these instances truly horrified me. After all, some of them speak about students passing away, so of course, they can disturb anyone. On the other hand, there were other events that literally left me laughing out loud. To understand the aftermath of such instances on the whole school, Bored Panda reached out to teacher and principal Jyoti D., who has been in the teaching profession for the past 22 years. She said that she has experienced many such shocking incidents, which literally sent shockwaves throughout the school.

#4 The principal was clear and against social media and anonymous like group chats bashing other students turned out that one student was getting bullied so bad on one of those apps & the cops got involved & the IP address was led RIGHT TO THE PRINCIPALS HOME

#5 my teacher married a student right after she graduated and their still together till this day and he showed us his wedding photos

#6 They tried banning specifically girls Nike running shorts when I was in 9th grade. All juniors and seniors regardless of gender wore them to school the next day and everyone sent home. Went on like that for a week and admin caved.

Our expert claimed that moments like these can either help schools grow or just expose cracks that were already there. "Stuff like this doesn’t always create problems; it usually just puts a spotlight on issues that were already bubbling under the surface. Maybe there were signs, maybe people ignored them, or maybe no one even noticed until everything exploded," she expressed. However, Jyoti also argued that sometimes, moments like these can actually push a school to change, if they’re willing to face the hard stuff. She believes that the ones who learn from it, talk about it openly, and actually fix what went wrong come out stronger. Although the ones that just try to cover it up or pretend it never happened, not so much, she added. ADVERTISEMENT

#7 an assistant principal got fired for ripping off a girls hijab bc she thought it was a hoodie 😀

#8 we had a b*mb threat and while we were all in lock down someone hacked every PA system ans started playing blow by kesha

#9 We had a legitimate undercover cop that pretended to be a student, and there were some arrests made. Not even the teachers knew…. Only our school principal and other resource officers at our school.

We also conversed with Jyoti about what the first thing she does when something like this happens. "For me, I quickly switch into damage control mode, but also try to stay calm and make smart decisions fast. Teachers, on the other hand, might be hit with a wave of disbelief, especially if it involves students they have taught or trusted," she narrated. Jyoti further elaborated that some of the staff immediately wonder if they missed warning signs. Meanwhile, she commented, others might jump into protective mode, trying to support their students while staying out of the drama. "At the end of the day, most staff are probably just trying to keep things from spiraling, while processing the fact that, yeah, this just became 'one of those days' no one ever forgets," she confessed.

#10 Our religion teacher was diagnosed with cancer and instead of him taking leave he decided to keep working and we basically watched him expire. Additionally they did his wake in the gymnasium

#11 My principal got fired after he started using hypnosis on some of the students and was blamed for multiple deaths amongst the students… roughly 10 years later a documentary was made.

#12 My teacher cheated on his wife with the foreign exchange student living with them

When we asked our expert about how a school gets back to normalcy after such an incident, she claimed that it's a very slow process. She said, "At first, everyone’s just kind of walking on eggshells. Students are whispering, teachers are trying to steer conversations back to math or English, and everything seems off. It’s like the whole school is holding its breath, waiting to see what happens next." Jyoti noted that the staff usually tries to bring back routine: normal schedules, regular classes, maybe even a school assembly with a "we’re all in this together” message. Over time, things eventually settle down, not because people forget, but because life keeps moving, she summed up.

#13 we had fights but nothing topped a guy dressing as batman all day and staging a fight with someone as the riddler

#14 a kid got on Ellen from our school bc he was told to cut his hair when it went against his culture. they didn't even let him graduate he had to transfer

#15 A camera was found in the girls locker room and it was one of the male coaches who put it there…

Lastly, Jyoti concluded that no matter how shocking, in the end, these incidents become learning lessons for everyone, whether it be the students or the staff. I guess each school handles it in a different way, but the gist is the same everywhere, right? Well, dear readers, that's it from our end. Also, if you have experienced some equally bizarre moments in your school life, feel free to share them with us. After all, you know how much we love to hear from you!

#16 The morning announcement “ears and tails are no longer allowed to be worn during school hours”

#17 School shooting at the school I taught at last year….we were required to come to school the very next day and they fed us fried chicken and dinner rolls to make us feel better 🫠

#18 The whole eighth grade got suspended for a month for a full on brawl in the halls it was literally everyone no eighth grader was left unsuspended 😭

#19 A rapper got into our school somehow and recorded a lil music video scene. Start throwing money in our cafeteria while we eating lunch lolllll

#20 My science teacher was hit by a car while bike riding to work not once, not twice but THREE times within one year. Another teacher got a knee replacement and the surgeon did the WRONG KNEE

#21 Someone set a chemical explosion in our chem lab and caused all us to go home and the ones who had swim class had hypothermia and a student died

#22 we had bats in the ceiling 😂😂 we was boycotting on the news and everything

#23 Not that bad but some kid in 7th grade ripped out the toilet (idk how he did it) and put it in the lost and found

#24 Well this was in college, but the janitor had committed double m****r and nobody knew cuz he kept coming to work. He seemed kool asf, but eventually he stopped coming to work. Then one random day me and my girl was watching "1st 48" and the episode was about him. Shook da whole college up 😳

#25 we had a secret fight club and the teachers used to bet on students

#26 we had a teacher we though just hated us, turns out he had a brain tumor and no one knew💔

#27 We sell brownie sundae’s at lunch and one time someone brought “special” brownies and a good chunk of the school got h**h

#28 Race riot over chocolate milk