From rebellious to creative, or even strange, we can be so many things during our childhood or teenage years. But that’s what spices up our life, isn’t it? In fact, this is probably why our school time keeps brimming with so much adventure or weird incidents.

I am sure that all of us have experienced one such utterly absurd thing, which shook up the whole school. These netizens surely did, as they spilled the tea about these epic instances online. Some are super funny, while others are purely disturbing. Piqued your interest, have we? Just scroll down and check them out for yourself!

Teen girl with black bob haircut and gothic style sitting at school desk in classroom, representing shocking school incidents. The goth girl was nominated for senior homecoming queen as a joke and ended up winning.

Would love to see a picture of what she wore to homecoming!

    Two young women holding brown chickens, illustrating unusual shocking school incidents involving animals and unexpected events. Someone died every year but I’ll stick with the fun ones and say we released 3 chickens in the school but marked them 1,2 & 4 so they looked for that number 3 all damn day

    By "someone died every year", did you mean "someone died every year while running away from the bear who was trying to catch a misnumbered chicken"?

    High school football player in helmet and jersey focusing intensely during a game, representing shocking school incidents. Richest family at our school adopted a big black kid. Became a football star. Made a movie about him. Demanded to be emancipated later. We won state champs the year we graduated though.

    I don't know about you, but as I scrolled through the list, some of these instances truly horrified me. After all, some of them speak about students passing away, so of course, they can disturb anyone. On the other hand, there were other events that literally left me laughing out loud.

    To understand the aftermath of such instances on the whole school, Bored Panda reached out to teacher and principal Jyoti D., who has been in the teaching profession for the past 22 years. She said that she has experienced many such shocking incidents, which literally sent shockwaves throughout the school.
    Older man in glasses and suit working on laptop, representing shocking school incidents involving a principal and secret affairs. The principal was clear and against social media and anonymous like group chats bashing other students turned out that one student was getting bullied so bad on one of those apps & the cops got involved & the IP address was led RIGHT TO THE PRINCIPALS HOME

    Teacher wearing glasses talking to a smiling female student with braids during a study session at school. my teacher married a student right after she graduated and their still together till this day and he showed us his wedding photos

    He had to wait until she turned 18 (which was coincidentally her 3rd year of 12th grade).

    Close-up of person wearing white athletic shorts, representing casual school incidents involving dress code and student activities. They tried banning specifically girls Nike running shorts when I was in 9th grade. All juniors and seniors regardless of gender wore them to school the next day and everyone sent home. Went on like that for a week and admin caved.

    Our expert claimed that moments like these can either help schools grow or just expose cracks that were already there. "Stuff like this doesn’t always create problems; it usually just puts a spotlight on issues that were already bubbling under the surface. Maybe there were signs, maybe people ignored them, or maybe no one even noticed until everything exploded," she expressed.

    However, Jyoti also argued that sometimes, moments like these can actually push a school to change, if they’re willing to face the hard stuff. She believes that the ones who learn from it, talk about it openly, and actually fix what went wrong come out stronger. Although the ones that just try to cover it up or pretend it never happened, not so much, she added.

    Two female students wearing hijabs, walking and smiling outdoors on a school campus, carrying books and bags. an assistant principal got fired for ripping off a girls hijab bc she thought it was a hoodie 😀

    Two school children looking at a tablet with shocked expressions in a classroom, highlighting shocking school incidents. we had a b*mb threat and while we were all in lock down someone hacked every PA system ans started playing blow by kesha

    Student reading a book outdoors in winterwear, illustrating shocking school incidents involving hypnosis and secret affairs. We had a legitimate undercover cop that pretended to be a student, and there were some arrests made. Not even the teachers knew…. Only our school principal and other resource officers at our school.

    We also conversed with Jyoti about what the first thing she does when something like this happens. "For me, I quickly switch into damage control mode, but also try to stay calm and make smart decisions fast. Teachers, on the other hand, might be hit with a wave of disbelief, especially if it involves students they have taught or trusted," she narrated.

    Jyoti further elaborated that some of the staff immediately wonder if they missed warning signs. Meanwhile, she commented, others might jump into protective mode, trying to support their students while staying out of the drama.

    "At the end of the day, most staff are probably just trying to keep things from spiraling, while processing the fact that, yeah, this just became 'one of those days' no one ever forgets," she confessed.
    Two teachers reviewing school incidents on a laptop, discussing shocking events and unusual school affairs. Our religion teacher was diagnosed with cancer and instead of him taking leave he decided to keep working and we basically watched him expire. Additionally they did his wake in the gymnasium

    Female teacher wearing glasses holding notebook in classroom, representing shocking school incidents and hypnosis by principal. My principal got fired after he started using hypnosis on some of the students and was blamed for multiple deaths amongst the students… roughly 10 years later a documentary was made.

    Here's the story: https://abcnews.go.com/US/florida-high-school-principal-lied-hypnotizing-students-died/story

    Two students studying together and smiling in a classroom, representing shocking school incidents and unusual events. My teacher cheated on his wife with the foreign exchange student living with them

    When we asked our expert about how a school gets back to normalcy after such an incident, she claimed that it's a very slow process. She said, "At first, everyone’s just kind of walking on eggshells. Students are whispering, teachers are trying to steer conversations back to math or English, and everything seems off. It’s like the whole school is holding its breath, waiting to see what happens next."

    Jyoti noted that the staff usually tries to bring back routine: normal schedules, regular classes, maybe even a school assembly with a "we’re all in this together” message. Over time, things eventually settle down, not because people forget, but because life keeps moving, she summed up.
    Person dressed as Batman crouching on a yellow bar outdoors against a blue sky showing a school incident theme. we had fights but nothing topped a guy dressing as batman all day and staging a fight with someone as the riddler

    Baby boy with thick dark hair wearing a blue shirt and vest sitting on a white chair, related to shocking school incidents. a kid got on Ellen from our school bc he was told to cut his hair when it went against his culture. they didn't even let him graduate he had to transfer

    Girl in workout attire sitting on a bench in a locker room, appearing stressed amid shocking school incidents. A camera was found in the girls locker room and it was one of the male coaches who put it there…

    Lastly, Jyoti concluded that no matter how shocking, in the end, these incidents become learning lessons for everyone, whether it be the students or the staff. I guess each school handles it in a different way, but the gist is the same everywhere, right? Well, dear readers, that's it from our end.

    Also, if you have experienced some equally bizarre moments in your school life, feel free to share them with us. After all, you know how much we love to hear from you!
    Person in a colorful furry costume at an event, unrelated to shocking school incidents or hypnosis stories The morning announcement “ears and tails are no longer allowed to be worn during school hours”

    Person in brown hoodie holding a tray of chicken nuggets using a wooden fork at an outdoor school incident location School shooting at the school I taught at last year….we were required to come to school the very next day and they fed us fried chicken and dinner rolls to make us feel better 🫠

    This totally boggles my brain. Today is the 24th of September. So far this year, 2025, there have been more school shooting in the USA than there have EVER been in the entire history of the UK.

    Teenage boy sitting on classroom floor looking upset with scattered school papers, representing shocking school incidents. The whole eighth grade got suspended for a month for a full on brawl in the halls it was literally everyone no eighth grader was left unsuspended 😭

    Young man with tattoos and sunglasses wearing a denim vest holding a cup outdoors near a fenced sports court, school incidents theme. A rapper got into our school somehow and recorded a lil music video scene. Start throwing money in our cafeteria while we eating lunch lolllll

    Red bicycle crushed under the front bumper of a black car after a collision, highlighting shocking school incidents. My science teacher was hit by a car while bike riding to work not once, not twice but THREE times within one year. Another teacher got a knee replacement and the surgeon did the WRONG KNEE

    Three children conducting science experiments with test tubes in a classroom, illustrating shocking school incidents. Someone set a chemical explosion in our chem lab and caused all us to go home and the ones who had swim class had hypothermia and a student died

    Bat hanging upside down in a dark cave, illustrating unusual school incidents involving shocking behaviors and secrets. we had bats in the ceiling 😂😂 we was boycotting on the news and everything

    Maybe should have studied harder so your grammar might be better 🙄

    White toilet installed outdoors on paved ground next to grass and bushes, illustrating shocking school incidents keyword. Not that bad but some kid in 7th grade ripped out the toilet (idk how he did it) and put it in the lost and found

    Young male janitor wearing gloves and overalls, smiling while holding mop in a modern office, highlighting school incidents cleanup. Well this was in college, but the janitor had committed double m****r and nobody knew cuz he kept coming to work. He seemed kool asf, but eventually he stopped coming to work. Then one random day me and my girl was watching "1st 48" and the episode was about him. Shook da whole college up 😳

    You got into college with grammar and spelling like that? How big a building did your father build on campus?

    Young boy wearing red boxing gloves training in a school gym, highlighting shocking school incidents involving students and staff. we had a secret fight club and the teachers used to bet on students

    What is a "secret" fight club that is known by teachers and students? No pigeon were allowed to see it?

    Male school principal in glasses holding a remote, standing in front of a chalkboard during a classroom lesson. we had a teacher we though just hated us, turns out he had a brain tumor and no one knew💔

    Close-up of rich chocolate brownies with cocoa powder and mint leaves, illustrating surprising school incidents topics. We sell brownie sundae’s at lunch and one time someone brought “special” brownies and a good chunk of the school got h**h

    Glass of chocolate milk being poured on a table near pieces of chocolate, illustrating shocking school incidents involving secret affairs. Race riot over chocolate milk

    Young woman sitting by a car on a roadside, looking distressed while checking her phone, hinting at shocking school incidents. I wasn't a part of this.. but ppl voted for this girl to receive the best driver award after she had a tragic car accident 😐

