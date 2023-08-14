These are just the first 10 cards of the major arcana, if you want to follow along as I finish them, I’m posting them all on my Instagram.

The Big Bug Gospel is a tarot card project that explores the beauty and wisdom of the misunderstood, feared, or overlooked invertebrates. I seek to explore how each creature's unique journey can reflect our own lives. This project is one of a kind, and I believe that all kinds of life can be inspirational if you know how to look. I invite you to join me on this adventure and explore the hidden secrets of the world around us.

More info: inprnt.com | tarajillian.wixsite.com