ADVERTISEMENT

I decided to freeze some water with dye added, and stack myself a colorful igloo. The kids loved it! Then someone suggested I should light it up at night. After that I started getting ideas to create more sculptural works, using the frozen medium.

RELATED:

    I call this on the Snowvt Wovy Ice House

    I'm A Stone Mason, Using Snow And Ice During The Winter To Make Art

    I'm A Stone Mason, Using Snow And Ice During The Winter To Make Art

    I'm A Stone Mason, Using Snow And Ice During The Winter To Make Art

    The one and the next one, the water drop/tear drop, are both as tall as I can reach, so about 7′ tall.

    I'm A Stone Mason, Using Snow And Ice During The Winter To Make Art

    water drop

    I'm A Stone Mason, Using Snow And Ice During The Winter To Make Art

    My first

    I'm A Stone Mason, Using Snow And Ice During The Winter To Make Art

    My tools

    I'm A Stone Mason, Using Snow And Ice During The Winter To Make Art

    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT

    frozen water with food dye addeed

    I'm A Stone Mason, Using Snow And Ice During The Winter To Make Art

    This one’s a bout 8 and a half feet tall, the only one I needed to stand on a bucket to finish. Thank you for looking! Check out my stone work too!

    I'm A Stone Mason, Using Snow And Ice During The Winter To Make Art

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!