I’m A Guinea Pig Photographer, And Here Are Some Of My Cutest Images From The Past 6 Months (15 Pics)
I photograph guinea pigs in my home studio. And it is just the cutest thing ever.
Over the years I've created many adorable images that I share on my Instagram account. I spend several hours a week building sets, creating props, and editing my photos.
Capturing the personalities of my pets is something I love - because I can tell you no two guinea pigs are the same!
Meet Wies, Lies, and Mies. Three cheeky guinea pigs that will steal your heart. Wies is my oldie. She's almost 6 years old. Lies and Mies are about 5 months.
Here are some of my cutest photos of the past 6 months. This includes some extremely cute baby photos. I love to see the tiny piggies grow up in my photos.
Mies Rainy Day
Mies was really feeling the rainy day vibe. She definitely was a paid actress.
Lies Teacup
When I just got Lies she could fit into a teacup. It was the cutest thing ever.
Lies And Mies 1 Month Old
Lies Between The Stars
Lies On My Shoulder
Spooky Lies
Lies Cucumber
Mies Books
Wies Cozy
Mies Autumn
Lies Being Curious
Lies
Wies Sleeping
Guinea Pig Patronus
I took this image as a tribute to Pien. You can see Pien as the guinea pig Patronus. She was Wies' friend. Wies is the guinea pig on my lap.
Wies had been ill for some time and at one point it looked like she wouldn't get better.
I am explaining to Wies that it is OK if she's tired of fighting.
That Pien and all her other piggy friends will be waiting for her on the rainbow bridge. We can always look into our magic book and cast a Patronus to look at sweet Pien. 💫