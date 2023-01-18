I photograph guinea pigs in my home studio. And it is just the cutest thing ever.

Over the years I've created many adorable images that I share on my Instagram account. I spend several hours a week building sets, creating props, and editing my photos.

Capturing the personalities of my pets is something I love - because I can tell you no two guinea pigs are the same!

Meet Wies, Lies, and Mies. Three cheeky guinea pigs that will steal your heart. Wies is my oldie. She's almost 6 years old. Lies and Mies are about 5 months.

Here are some of my cutest photos of the past 6 months. This includes some extremely cute baby photos. I love to see the tiny piggies grow up in my photos.

More info: Instagram | miepstheguineapig.com | Facebook | Etsy