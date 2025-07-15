ADVERTISEMENT

If you're a pet lover, you probably have hundreds of photos of your furry (or scaly!) friend. But what if you could see them as a Disney-style character straight out of a fairy tale? That’s exactly what Italian artist Alessia Ciullo does—she transforms pets into magical, animated portraits full of charm and personality.

From playful puppies to curious cats and everything in between, Alessia’s artwork captures the heart of each animal with a unique, whimsical touch. Her drawings are sweet, fun, and guaranteed to make you smile. Scroll down to see some of her latest adorable creations!

More info: Instagram | mycartoonpets.net