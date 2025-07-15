This Artist Transforms Beloved Pets Into Disney-Style Characters (22 New Pics)Interview With Artist
If you're a pet lover, you probably have hundreds of photos of your furry (or scaly!) friend. But what if you could see them as a Disney-style character straight out of a fairy tale? That’s exactly what Italian artist Alessia Ciullo does—she transforms pets into magical, animated portraits full of charm and personality.
From playful puppies to curious cats and everything in between, Alessia’s artwork captures the heart of each animal with a unique, whimsical touch. Her drawings are sweet, fun, and guaranteed to make you smile. Scroll down to see some of her latest adorable creations!
More info: Instagram | mycartoonpets.net
This post may include affiliate links.
Alessia told Bored Panda how long it usually takes her to complete each piece. “It depends on how many pets each drawing features, as well as the kind of background. Averagely, I am quite fast, I’d say 2-3 days,” she shared. Her process is both thoughtful and detailed, working closely with clients to understand what they want and making sure the final drawing feels just right. She always checks in with pet owners along the way, first sending them a sketch and allowing for revisions before moving on to the final coloring stage.
When asked why she chose the Disney style, Alessia explained that realism was never her strength. “I have always struggled with that,” she admitted. “So I thought that Disney style could be the best style to learn… because we all love what’s cute.” This choice turned out to be a perfect fit.
It all began when she and her sister adopted their dog, Sherlock. She drew him in the Disney style, posted the image on Reddit, and quickly started getting requests from people asking for drawings of their own pets. “That’s how everything started,” she said.
Almond And Chestnut
Rico
Alessia puts a lot of heart into her work, especially when drawing pets that have passed away. “What makes me feel even prouder is when owners whose pets passed away get emotional,” she said. “I feel even more responsible because it means they trust me and my art enough to let me depict their fur friends who crossed the rainbow bridge.” It’s in these moments that she feels the true impact of what she does.
Her goal with each drawing is to make something special for each person. “I hope they can see the effort and passion I put behind every drawing,” she added.
Holly And Ace
Canela
While Alessia loves the work she does, she also has a message for the public: “Keep supporting small businesses and human artists because AI is slowly going to replace us, although it’s not close to what a human artist can do.” Every drawing she makes comes with care, emotion, and a connection that’s hard to replicate. From capturing the unique look of each pet to adding thoughtful backgrounds, she pours love into every detail. And the smiles, and sometimes tears, she gets in return make it all worth it.