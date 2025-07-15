ADVERTISEMENT

If you're a pet lover, you probably have hundreds of photos of your furry (or scaly!) friend. But what if you could see them as a Disney-style character straight out of a fairy tale? That’s exactly what Italian artist Alessia Ciullo does—she transforms pets into magical, animated portraits full of charm and personality.

From playful puppies to curious cats and everything in between, Alessia’s artwork captures the heart of each animal with a unique, whimsical touch. Her drawings are sweet, fun, and guaranteed to make you smile. Scroll down to see some of her latest adorable creations!

More info: Instagram | mycartoonpets.net

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Two dogs dressed up and their Disney-style character illustrations by artist transforming beloved pets.

mycartoonpets Report

Vote arrow up
Vote arrow down
3points
Add photo comments
POST

Alessia told Bored Panda how long it usually takes her to complete each piece. “It depends on how many pets each drawing features, as well as the kind of background. Averagely, I am quite fast, I’d say 2-3 days,” she shared. Her process is both thoughtful and detailed, working closely with clients to understand what they want and making sure the final drawing feels just right. She always checks in with pet owners along the way, first sending them a sketch and allowing for revisions before moving on to the final coloring stage.
RELATED:
    #2

    A fluffy gray tabby cat lying on a bed next to its Disney-style character transformation artwork.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #3

    Golden retriever wearing a party hat transformed into a Disney-style character illustration with joyful expression.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    When asked why she chose the Disney style, Alessia explained that realism was never her strength. “I have always struggled with that,” she admitted. “So I thought that Disney style could be the best style to learn… because we all love what’s cute.” This choice turned out to be a perfect fit.

    It all began when she and her sister adopted their dog, Sherlock. She drew him in the Disney style, posted the image on Reddit, and quickly started getting requests from people asking for drawings of their own pets. “That’s how everything started,” she said.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #4

    Almond And Chestnut

    Two puppies with a rope toy and their Disney-style cartoon versions named Almond and Chestnut in warm tones.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #5

    Rico

    Photo of a small dog with a blue collar next to a Disney-style digital art character of the same dog, showcasing pet transformation.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST

    Alessia puts a lot of heart into her work, especially when drawing pets that have passed away. “What makes me feel even prouder is when owners whose pets passed away get emotional,” she said. “I feel even more responsible because it means they trust me and my art enough to let me depict their fur friends who crossed the rainbow bridge.” It’s in these moments that she feels the true impact of what she does.

    ADVERTISEMENT

    Her goal with each drawing is to make something special for each person. “I hope they can see the effort and passion I put behind every drawing,” she added.
    #6

    Holly And Ace

    Two beloved pets photographed outside and transformed into Disney-style characters in colorful digital art.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #7

    Canela

    Brown dog with white chest outdoors next to Disney-style character drawing with wings and halo on a rainbow background.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT

    While Alessia loves the work she does, she also has a message for the public: “Keep supporting small businesses and human artists because AI is slowly going to replace us, although it’s not close to what a human artist can do.” Every drawing she makes comes with care, emotion, and a connection that’s hard to replicate. From capturing the unique look of each pet to adding thoughtful backgrounds, she pours love into every detail. And the smiles, and sometimes tears, she gets in return make it all worth it.

    ADVERTISEMENT
    #8

    White cat lying on wooden floor next to Disney-style digital illustration of the same cat on pink background.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    2points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #9

    Tabby cat sitting indoors next to its Disney-style character transformation in a vibrant forest setting.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #10

    Kira

    Photo of a dog next to a Disney-style digital illustration of the same dog with a pink background and a halo above its head.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #11

    German shepherd wearing a blue patterned bandana transformed into a Disney-style pet character illustration.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    #12

    Bellatrix

    Side-by-side comparison of a beloved pet cat and its Disney-style character transformation by an artist.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #13

    Holly

    Small happy dog wearing a blue harness transformed into a Disney-style pet character with a halo and pink background.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #14

    Bentley

    A beloved pet dog transformed into a Disney-style character, showcasing artistic pet character design.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #15

    Coyboe

    Dog standing in snow next to a Disney-style digital illustration transforming the beloved pet into a character.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #16

    Black dog sitting indoors next to its Disney-style character illustration in a pet transformation artwork.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #17

    Dharma

    A pug wearing a pink sweater next to a Disney-style cartoon of the same pug in a green Irish-themed outfit.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #18

    Gizmo

    Side-by-side image of a small happy dog and its Disney-style character transformation digital illustration.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #19

    Side-by-side image of a cat and its Disney-style character transformation with large green eyes and a halo.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda
    #20

    Forrest

    Side-by-side comparison of a pet dog and its Disney-style character transformation by an artist.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    1point
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #21

    Douglas

    Photo of a dog next to a Disney-style pet character illustration at sunset, showcasing artist pet transformations.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    #22

    Alvin

    Tabby cat lounging on a red couch next to a Disney-style pet character illustration with a halo and bow tie.

    mycartoonpets Report

    Vote arrow up
    Vote arrow down
    0points
    Add photo comments
    POST
    ADVERTISEMENT
    See Also on Bored Panda

    Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

    Follow Bored Panda on Google News!