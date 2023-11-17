ADVERTISEMENT

Christmas time is slowly getting closer and closer… The shops are already teasing us with special offers, and social media is soaked with sponsored posts suggesting early gift ideas. Even though the choice should be easy, in the end, we are confused when making the final decision on what to buy for our loved ones. We may help you if you’re considering getting something special and personal. In particular, we’re speaking about gifting a pet parent who would definitely appreciate a custom-made art piece capturing their pet companion.

We selected the most recent works by Alessia Ciullo, who specializes in creating pet portraits stylized for the Disney theme. The artist and her portraits have already been featured in our previous posts, so make sure to check them out.

More info: Instagram | fiverr.com