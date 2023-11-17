Artist Creates Cute Pet Portraits That Turn Them Into Disney Movie Characters (22 New Pics)Interview With Artist
Christmas time is slowly getting closer and closer… The shops are already teasing us with special offers, and social media is soaked with sponsored posts suggesting early gift ideas. Even though the choice should be easy, in the end, we are confused when making the final decision on what to buy for our loved ones. We may help you if you’re considering getting something special and personal. In particular, we’re speaking about gifting a pet parent who would definitely appreciate a custom-made art piece capturing their pet companion.
We selected the most recent works by Alessia Ciullo, who specializes in creating pet portraits stylized for the Disney theme. The artist and her portraits have already been featured in our previous posts, so make sure to check them out.
Bored Panda contacted the artist to ask her some questions about her work. We wanted to know if Alessia has any favorite Disney-inspired pet portraits that she’s worked on. We found out that: “I like all of my drawings, but there’s one in particular I really like, especially for the background. It took me days to finish it, and honestly, I’m really proud of that! And of course, I’m also happy with the dog. But overall, yes, I’m satisfied with all of them!"
Asked about specific techniques or tools Ciullo finds particularly useful in capturing the Disney magic in her illustrations, the artist said: “The magic is only about being able to recreate the Disney style from the very start. No additional techniques or tools that make it easier.”
Alessia also told us more about her creative process: “Basically, I decide with the client from the very first moment which direction we are going to take, and if they have any preferences on the pet’s pose. I’m always in contact with them to make sure the result is exactly how they want. I ask them about the pet’s gender and if they have any specific requests. So, first, I send them the initial sketch so they can check it out and ask for revisions (if needed). Once the sketch is confirmed and reviewed by the client, I work on the coloring part.”
Lastly, the artist added something for our readers: “I would like to tell the readers to keep supporting small businesses and human artists because AI is slowly going to replace us, although it’s not close to what a human artist can do.”