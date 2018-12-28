I have a passion for horror movies. And as an illustrator, I also love children book illustration style. Friendly playful shapes and bright colors, cute animals.

I thought of the way to combine all these elements and came up with this fictional woodland where horror movie animals live. Every kid knows that wild animals are dangerous and it is a bad idea to go alone into the woods, right?

More info: Instagram

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Billy The Penguin

Billy The Penguin

Report

26points
Nikita Orlov
POST
Evgeniya Khon
Evgeniya Khon
Community Member
3 years ago

Will gladly play a game with this jigsaw:))

3
3points
reply
View more comments
#2

Big Bad Michael

Big Bad Michael

Report

20points
Nikita Orlov
POST
Dave van Es
Dave van Es
Community Member
3 years ago

I'll huffs and I puffs, and I stabs you in your guts

11
11points
reply
View more comments
#3

Hedgehogriser

Hedgehogriser

Report

19points
Nikita Orlov
POST
Dave van Es
Dave van Es
Community Member
3 years ago

No matter how you look at it. Still a prick

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#4

The Twins

The Twins

Report

19points
Nikita Orlov
POST
Mother Mary Helen
Mother Mary Helen
Community Member
3 years ago

Come and play with us. Forever...and ever... and ever...

8
8points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#5

Little Jason

Little Jason

Report

18points
Nikita Orlov
POST
Dave van Es
Dave van Es
Community Member
3 years ago

Not much of a carebear, is he?

2
2points
reply
View More Replies... View more comments
#6

Penny The Dancing Fox

Penny The Dancing Fox

Report

18points
Nikita Orlov
POST
S Bagci
S Bagci
Community Member
3 years ago

He looks too friendly to be evil.

5
5points
reply
View more comments
#7

Fred The Rabbit

Fred The Rabbit

Report

15points
Nikita Orlov
POST
Justin Miclaus
Justin Miclaus
Community Member
3 years ago

this is not cute

2
2points
reply
View more comments
#8

Leatherhog

Leatherhog

Report

13points
Nikita Orlov
POST
Lunar Eclipse
Lunar Eclipse
Community Member
3 years ago

These aren't weird at all

5
5points
reply
#9

Ghostface

Ghostface

Report

3points
Nikita Orlov
POST
We_Are_Watching_You
We_Are_Watching_You
Community Member
35 minutes ago

Aww

0
0points
reply
See Also on Bored Panda

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!