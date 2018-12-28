11Kviews
I Create Horror Movie Characters As Cute And Colorful Animals (9 Pics)
I have a passion for horror movies. And as an illustrator, I also love children book illustration style. Friendly playful shapes and bright colors, cute animals.
I thought of the way to combine all these elements and came up with this fictional woodland where horror movie animals live. Every kid knows that wild animals are dangerous and it is a bad idea to go alone into the woods, right?
Billy The Penguin
Big Bad Michael
Hedgehogriser
The Twins
Come and play with us. Forever...and ever... and ever...
Who knew horror can be so cute!?! I love it
This are awesome.
Super cute :)
