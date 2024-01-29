ADVERTISEMENT

My name is Dima Eichhorn, and I am a children’s book author and illustrator. My most recent project is called “Monday with Miss Kitty”. The main idea while writing and illustrating “Monday with Miss Kitty” was to create a book that can exist as an ordinary bedtime story on its own and also be a useful tool/resource for explaining borderline personality disorder to younger readers.

“Monday with Miss Kitty” is a picture book that follows a typical day in the life of a cat, beginning with an early morning meow, continuing through midday playtime, and ending with an evening stroll outside. The story takes on a humorous note due to the discrepancy between words and pictures.

However, “Monday with Miss Kitty” is more than a picture book about the day of a mischievous cat. Because Miss Kitty’s behavior is an accurate illustration of a person with a borderline personality disorder, this book can be a useful tool for professionals, parents, and relatives to gently and understandingly explain the disorder to young children.

