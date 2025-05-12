ADVERTISEMENT

Nikita Busyak’s glowing cityscapes first caught Bored Panda readers’ eyes a few years ago, offering a glimpse into a world where architecture hums with quiet, radiant magic. Since then, his luminous ink drawings have evolved into mesmerizing works that blur the line between imagination and reality.

The Ukrainian artist has been passionate about drawing for years, but it was during long, uneventful college lectures in 2016 that he truly found his voice—turning to pen and ink as a creative escape, since a pen was always within reach.

Deeply inspired by the architecture of Kharkiv, his hometown in northeastern Ukraine, Busyak creates intricate illustrations that feel both timeless and otherworldly.

#1

Pen and ink drawing of a glowing restaurant interior showcasing the Ukrainian artist’s skill with light effects.

Nikita Busyak Report

What makes his work truly stand out is the surreal glow that seems to radiate from windows, lanterns, and alleyways. Busyak unveiled that this luminous effect is achieved by carefully blending traditional sketching with digital techniques—adding artificial light in post-production to create the illusion of real illumination.

This fusion of analog and digital gives his artwork a cinematic quality—the glow doesn’t just illuminate; it breathes life into every scene, transforming it into moments that feel alive, mysterious, and strangely nostalgic.
    #2

    Pen and ink drawing by Ukrainian artist featuring glowing light effect on a textured mountain landscape on gray paper.

    Nikita Busyak Report

    #3

    Pen and ink drawing of a sailboat on water with glowing light effects in a sketchbook by a Ukrainian artist.

    Nikita Busyak Report

    #4

    Pen and ink drawing by Ukrainian artist depicting glowing sunset light reflecting on ocean waves with two pens nearby.

    Nikita Busyak Report

    #5

    Pen and ink drawing of a sailing ship on water with glowing light effects near the boat in a dark landscape scene.

    Nikita Busyak Report

    #6

    Pen and ink drawing of a glowing bridge at night with light reflections, showcasing the Ukrainian artist’s glowing ink technique.

    Nikita Busyak Report

    #7

    Pen and ink drawing of a building with glowing light shining through windows, showcasing Ukrainian artist’s glowing artwork.

    Nikita Busyak Report

    #8

    Pen and ink drawing by Ukrainian artist depicting a glowing cabin and bridge scene reflected in a lake at night.

    Nikita Busyak Report

    #9

    Pen and ink drawing of buildings with glowing windows, showcasing the Ukrainian artist’s luminous light effect technique.

    Nikita Busyak Report

    #10

    Pen and ink drawing of a glowing house in the woods by Ukrainian artist, capturing light with detailed illustration.

    Nikita Busyak Report

    #11

    Pen and ink drawing of a building glowing with real light, showcasing the Ukrainian artist’s unique luminous art style.

    Nikita Busyak Report

    #12

    Pen and ink drawing of a building with glowing windows, showcasing Ukrainian artist’s light effect in ink drawings.

    Nikita Busyak Report

    #13

    Pen and ink drawing of a building with glowing windows, showcasing a Ukrainian artist’s light effect technique.

    Nikita Busyak Report

    #14

    Pen and ink drawing of a building glowing with real light, held up in front of the matching urban background at dusk.

    Nikita Busyak Report

    #15

    Pen and ink drawing of a glowing historic building corner with illuminated windows and detailed architectural features.

    Nikita Busyak Report

    #16

    Pen and ink drawing of a glowing building facade by Ukrainian artist in a black sketchbook with a black pen.

    Nikita Busyak Report

    #17

    Hand holding a pen and ink drawing of a building with glowing windows blending into the real cityscape at dusk.

    Nikita Busyak Report

    #18

    Pen and ink drawing of a glowing building with light shining through windows by Ukrainian artist.

    Nikita Busyak Report

    #19

    Pen and ink drawing of classical architecture glowing with light, created by a Ukrainian artist using micron pens.

    Nikita Busyak Report

    #20

    Pen and ink drawing of a building with glowing windows held against a real urban background, showcasing Ukrainian artist's work.

    Nikita Busyak Report

    #21

    Pen and ink drawing of a glowing architectural building detail on sketchbook page with a pen beside it.

    Nikita Busyak Report

    #22

    Pen and ink drawing of a building in a sketchbook with glowing light coming from the windows, showcasing Ukrainian artist’s work.

    Nikita Busyak Report

    #23

    Pen and ink drawing by Ukrainian artist showing buildings glowing with light against dark background.

    Nikita Busyak Report

    #24

    Pen and ink drawing of an architectural window glowing with light, showcasing Ukrainian artist’s illuminated artwork.

    Nikita Busyak Report

    #25

    Pen and ink drawing of a glowing cityscape at night by Ukrainian artist with warm light shining through building windows.

    Nikita Busyak Report

    #26

    Pen and ink drawing of buildings with glowing windows created by a Ukrainian artist, shown beside two Micron pens.

    Nikita Busyak Report

    #27

    Pen and ink drawing by a Ukrainian artist featuring a glowing ship and cityscape illuminated with real light effects.

    Nikita Busyak Report

    #28

    Pen and ink drawing of a glowing motel and diner sign in a dark mountainous landscape by Ukrainian artist.

    Nikita Busyak Report

    #29

    Pen and ink drawing of a glowing tower with illuminated windows by a Ukrainian artist in a detailed sketchbook.

    Nikita Busyak Report

    #30

    Pen and ink drawing of a glowing castle lighted by warm tones, created by a Ukrainian artist with luminous effects.

    Nikita Busyak Report

