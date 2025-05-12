ADVERTISEMENT

Nikita Busyak’s glowing cityscapes first caught Bored Panda readers’ eyes a few years ago, offering a glimpse into a world where architecture hums with quiet, radiant magic. Since then, his luminous ink drawings have evolved into mesmerizing works that blur the line between imagination and reality.

The Ukrainian artist has been passionate about drawing for years, but it was during long, uneventful college lectures in 2016 that he truly found his voice—turning to pen and ink as a creative escape, since a pen was always within reach.

Deeply inspired by the architecture of Kharkiv, his hometown in northeastern Ukraine, Busyak creates intricate illustrations that feel both timeless and otherworldly.

More info: Instagram