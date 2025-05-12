These Ukrainian Artist’s Pen And Ink Drawings Seem To Glow With Real Light (30 Pics)
Nikita Busyak’s glowing cityscapes first caught Bored Panda readers’ eyes a few years ago, offering a glimpse into a world where architecture hums with quiet, radiant magic. Since then, his luminous ink drawings have evolved into mesmerizing works that blur the line between imagination and reality.
The Ukrainian artist has been passionate about drawing for years, but it was during long, uneventful college lectures in 2016 that he truly found his voice—turning to pen and ink as a creative escape, since a pen was always within reach.
Deeply inspired by the architecture of Kharkiv, his hometown in northeastern Ukraine, Busyak creates intricate illustrations that feel both timeless and otherworldly.
More info: Instagram
This post may include affiliate links.
What makes his work truly stand out is the surreal glow that seems to radiate from windows, lanterns, and alleyways. Busyak unveiled that this luminous effect is achieved by carefully blending traditional sketching with digital techniques—adding artificial light in post-production to create the illusion of real illumination.
This fusion of analog and digital gives his artwork a cinematic quality—the glow doesn’t just illuminate; it breathes life into every scene, transforming it into moments that feel alive, mysterious, and strangely nostalgic.