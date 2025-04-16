ADVERTISEMENT

Finding your first gray hair is inevitable. Unless you’ve been drinking from the fountain of eternal youth… People react differently. Some immediately pull it out and put their head in the proverbial sand - like an ostrich. Others run to the salon or reach for the box dye to quickly cover it up. Then there are those who celebrate the rite of passage. They embrace going gray and vow to age gracefully.

There was once a time when some people were a little embarrassed about sporting silver locks, but things have changed. Today, there are shades of gray available on the shelves, and even those (young and old) who don’t have a dash of white in their hair are choosing to become silver foxes.

One person who has helped gray become the new black is celebrity colorist Jack Martin. Instead of covering up the roots of his clients, he works his magic to let them lean into their natural gray beauty. Martin's Instagram account is filled with before and after photos of beautiful transformations. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best, and they might just inspire you to say "yay!" to gray, if you haven't already.