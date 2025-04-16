ADVERTISEMENT

Finding your first gray hair is inevitable. Unless you’ve been drinking from the fountain of eternal youth… People react differently. Some immediately pull it out and put their head in the proverbial sand - like an ostrich. Others run to the salon or reach for the box dye to quickly cover it up. Then there are those who celebrate the rite of passage. They embrace going gray and vow to age gracefully.

There was once a time when some people were a little embarrassed about sporting silver locks, but things have changed. Today, there are shades of gray available on the shelves, and even those (young and old) who don’t have a dash of white in their hair are choosing to become silver foxes.

One person who has helped gray become the new black is celebrity colorist Jack Martin. Instead of covering up the roots of his clients, he works his magic to let them lean into their natural gray beauty. Martin's Instagram account is filled with before and after photos of beautiful transformations. Bored Panda has put together a list of the best, and they might just inspire you to say "yay!" to gray, if you haven't already.

#1

Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

Woman before and after embracing natural gray hair, showcasing transformation and confidence.

jackmartincolorist Report

    #2

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Before and after images of a woman embracing her natural gray hair transformation in a colorful floral blouse.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #3

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman before and after embracing natural gray hair, with a stylish transformation.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    Jack Martin is the go-to when it comes to going gray. The celebrity colorist has clocked up more than 880,000 followers on Instagram. And it’s easy to see why. His wall is filled with magical hair transformations. Many of them, people who finally decided to embrace their natural beauty and not hide their gray hair anymore.

    The GOAT of gray is so good that people fly across the world to sit in his salon chair. One of his IG posts features a woman who traveled from Cape Town, South Africa, to California for what Martin called “a complete transformation.” And it seems the trip was worth every penny. The post garnered more than 25,000 likes, with some calling the makeover their “favorite one yet!”
    #4

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman before and after embracing natural gray hair transformation.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #5

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman embracing natural gray hair transformation, before and after.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #6

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman embracing natural gray hair transformation, before with brown hair, after with styled gray, in salon setting.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    Martin’s love affair with gray hair began somewhere in 2017 when a client walked through his salon doors with a bit of a dilemma. She told him that she’d been furiously covering her gray roots at home with box dye every three to four weeks. For years… Sick and tired of the high maintenance, the woman wanted something easier to manage.

    He accepted the “challenge.” But while many stylists may have opted for something like blonde, Martin had something else in mind. No more denying of natural beauty. Instead, he took the woman right back to her roots. Quite literally. And colored her hair a beautiful shade of silver to blend in with her gray tones.
    #7

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman embracing natural gray hair transformation, before and after photos.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #8

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman embracing natural gray hair transformation, showcasing a stylish, elegant hairstyle in before and after images.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #9

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Before and after embracing natural gray hair transformation.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    In a previous interview with Bored Panda, the celebrity colorist took us back to that day... "A client approached me with black boxed color and two inches of white roots, asking if I could match her black boxed color to her white roots. Initially, I thought she was insane, but her determination and confidence in me inspired me to challenge myself," he said.
    #10

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman before and after embracing natural gray hair transformation in a salon setting.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #11

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman embracing natural gray hair transformation, styled by colorist in salon setting.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #12

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman before and after showing natural gray hair transformation.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    Martin told Bored Panda that he agreed to work on the woman's hair under a few conditions. "First, that she wouldn't hold it against me if I fried her hair; second, that she'd be open to a pixie cut if things went wrong; and third, that she'd allow me a full day without rushing, as hair requires time," explained the expert.

    "She accepted all the conditions, and after eight hours, she had beautiful, healthy white hair that perfectly matched her roots. We were both over the moon with the results, and she could now enjoy her early retirement and outdoor activities without feeling embarrassed about her two-toned hair color."

    #13

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Before and after of embracing natural gray hair transformation in a salon setting.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #14

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Before and after embracing natural gray hair, woman smiles in pink "Be Kind" shirt.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #15

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman showcasing transformation to natural gray hair, smiling in a gray shirt, highlights embracing her new look.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    Going gray is generally a sign of aging. And we can't really predict when it'll happen. But according to WebMD, your race plays a part. "White people start going gray in their mid-30s, Asian people in their late 30s, and Black people in their mid-40s," reads the site.

    "Half of all people have a significant amount of gray hair by the time they turn 50. A White person is considered to be prematurely gray if their hair turns gray by age 20. Going gray before 30 is early for Black people."
    #16

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Before and after images showing transformation to natural gray hair.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #17

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman before and after embracing natural gray hair, wearing a patterned dress, showcasing transformation.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #18

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman embracing natural gray hair transformation, smiling confidently in before and after images.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    Some people go to extreme lengths to hide their gray hairs. Journalist Anne Kreamer was not impressed when her locks turned white at the tender age of 25. She claims to have spent an estimated $65,000 on salon color treatments over the next two decades.

    When she was approaching 50, Kreamer decided to do some reflection on what her gray hair meant to her. And at the age of 49, she published her book, aptly titled Going Gray: What I Learned about Beauty, Sex, Work, Motherhood, Authenticity, and Everything Else That Matters.

    #19

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman before and after embracing natural gray hair with stylist in salon, smiling transformation.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #20

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman before and after embracing natural gray hair transformation, wearing glasses, smiling in the second photo.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #21

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman's transformation embracing natural gray hair, showcasing vibrant before and after results.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    "Look at an Anderson Cooper or a Steve Martin or men who have historically gone gray early," said Kreamer. "I think they look terrific and it becomes almost an iconic differentiation for them."

    A few years ago, the same didn't always apply to women. There was a stigma attached to white hair, and Kreamer believes this is because women were brainwashed into believing gray is "unattractive and undesirable."
    #22

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman joyfully showcasing natural gray hair transformation at a salon, highlighting her vibrant style.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #23

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman before and after embracing natural gray hair transformation in a salon.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #24

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Before and after transformation embracing natural gray hair, featuring a woman with curly and wavy hairstyles in a salon.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    Thanks to people like Jack Martin, more and more women are flaunting their gray hair. But while hair can literally go gray overnight, getting it from, say, dark brown to a sexy shade of silver in Martin's salon takes time, effort, patience, trust and money. On average, Martin's makeovers are done over ten hours.

    The celebrity colorist explained on Instagram that he starts by using a color extractor to remove any remaining artificial color. He then bleaches the rest of the head to prep the hair for the new silver color. But he leaves the gray roots intact. His trick is to base the client's new color on their hair's natural gray pattern.
    #25

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman before and after embracing natural gray hair transformation in a salon setting.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #26

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Before and after embracing natural gray hair transformation in a salon setting.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #27

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman before and after embracing natural gray hair transformation, smiling with a stylish haircut.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    If you want to have the privilege of sitting in Martin's chair, be prepared to walk around with gray roots for a while before that. According to Allure, he asks clients to come in with three to four inches of their roots grown out. This is so that he can inspect how their hair is colored naturally. The expert then works his magic to recreate the exact same pattern for the full head of hair.

    "Some clients have salt and pepper mostly in the front, and the back is darker, so I match that and add some dark to it," he explained. After spending longer than a 9-to-5 in the salon chair, Martin's happy clients are set free to flaunt their incredible transformations. And instead of having to color their roots every 4-5 weeks to hide the gray, he says they typically only come back to him twice or thrice a year for a touch-up.

    #28

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman before and after embracing natural gray hair with a stylish new look, wearing a black top.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #29

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman before and after embracing natural gray hair transformation, smiling in colorful top.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #30

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman before and after embracing natural gray hair transformation, smiling in patterned outfit.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #31

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Before and after embracing natural gray hair transformation, with stylist smiling in background.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #32

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman before and after embracing natural gray hair, assisted by a hairstylist in a salon setting.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #33

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman before and after embracing natural gray hair transformation, showcasing dramatic before and after hair color change.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #34

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Before and after embracing natural gray hair, woman with short hair transformation and vibrant makeup.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #35

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman embracing natural gray hair transformation over time, showing original and styled looks.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #36

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman embracing natural gray hair transformation, before and after styling in a salon setting.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #37

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman before and after embracing her natural gray hair transformation, showing vibrant gray locks.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #38

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman embracing natural gray hair transformation, wearing a black top in a salon setting.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #39

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman before and after embracing natural gray hair, transformation with styled look.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #40

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman before and after embracing natural gray hair transformation, wearing a striped top, showcasing a stylish new look.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #41

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman before and after embracing natural gray hair transformation.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #42

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman before and after embracing natural gray hair transformation, wearing a floral shirt and purple cardigan.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #43

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman before and after embracing natural gray hair, wearing a blue top and showing her new hairstyle transformation.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #44

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman before and after embracing natural gray hair transformation, smiling and wearing a dark top.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #45

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman before and after embracing natural gray hair transformation, showing a stylish change in appearance.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #46

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman embracing natural gray hair transformation, showcasing a stylish curly look in a salon setting.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #47

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman embracing natural gray hair transformation, looking surprised in a salon before-and-after shot.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #48

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman before and after embracing natural gray hair, wearing a white shirt in a hair salon setting.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #49

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman before and after embracing natural gray hair transformation in a salon setting.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #50

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Stylist with client showcasing natural gray hair transformation, smiling in before and after salon photos.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #51

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman before and after embracing natural gray hair transformation in salon setting, styled by a colorist.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #52

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman embracing natural gray hair transformation with stylist's assistance in a salon setting.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #53

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman's hair transformation embracing natural gray, before and after images showcasing stylish gray highlights.

    jackmartincolorist Report

    #54

    Ig-Gray-Hair-Transformation-Jack-Martin-Pics

    Woman before and after embracing natural gray hair transformation in salon setting.

    jackmartincolorist Report

