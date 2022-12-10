I Wondered How Painter Norman Rockwell Would Portray Christmas Zombies, And Here Are 21 Images Generated With An Ai

With the help of an AI image generator, I used my imagination to see what it would be like to discover a "lost" series of paintings by famous American painter Norman Rockwell depicting zombie Christmas Americana.

I'm an award-winning photojournalist and wildlife photographer based in Barrie, Ontario, Canada. I primarily work for www.BarrieToday.com, and I, have been in the news business since 2005. It's nice to create something fantastical and fictional after a hard day's work capturing the real world around me.

