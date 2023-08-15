136views
I Was Exploring Ghettos Around The World For The Last 12 Years, And Here’s The Result (36 Pics)
136views
I’m David Tesinsky from Prague, and I’m an independent photographer. While I cover subcultures, my main aim in photography is to open eyes and dispel stereotypes.
I've traveled through ghettos, favelas, slums, etc. in North and Central America, the Caribbean, Asia, and Africa.
I've chosen pictures from Jamaica, Ghana, Nigeria, Nepal, the USA, Guatemala, Thailand, Cambodia, the Philippines, and even Japan."
More info: Instagram | Facebook
This post may include affiliate links.