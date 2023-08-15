I’m David Tesinsky from Prague, and I’m an independent photographer. While I cover subcultures, my main aim in photography is to open eyes and dispel stereotypes.

I've traveled through ghettos, favelas, slums, etc. in North and Central America, the Caribbean, Asia, and Africa.

I've chosen pictures from Jamaica, Ghana, Nigeria, Nepal, the USA, Guatemala, Thailand, Cambodia, the Philippines, and even Japan."

More info: Instagram | Facebook

This post may include affiliate links.

#1

Japan

Japan

Report

10points
David Tesinsky
POST
#2

Detroit

Detroit

Report

8points
David Tesinsky
POST
#3

Nigeria

Nigeria

Report

7points
David Tesinsky
POST
#4

Ghana

Ghana

Report

7points
David Tesinsky
POST
#5

Nepal

Nepal

Report

7points
David Tesinsky
POST
#6

Ghana

Ghana

Report

7points
David Tesinsky
POST
#7

Jamaica

Jamaica

Report

5points
David Tesinsky
POST
#8

Ghana

Ghana

Report

4points
David Tesinsky
POST
#9

Nigeria

Nigeria

Report

4points
David Tesinsky
POST
#10

Nigeria

Nigeria

Report

4points
David Tesinsky
POST
#11

Ghana

Ghana

Report

3points
David Tesinsky
POST
#12

Cambodia

Cambodia

Report

3points
David Tesinsky
POST
#13

Philippines

Philippines

Report

3points
David Tesinsky
POST
#14

Philippines

Philippines

Report

3points
David Tesinsky
POST
#15

Ghana

Ghana

Report

3points
David Tesinsky
POST
#16

Ghana

Ghana

Report

2points
David Tesinsky
POST
#17

Japan

Japan

Report

2points
David Tesinsky
POST
#18

Nepal

Nepal

Report

2points
David Tesinsky
POST
#19

Thailand

Thailand

Report

2points
David Tesinsky
POST
#20

Thailand

Thailand

Report

2points
David Tesinsky
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#21

Detroit

Detroit

Report

2points
David Tesinsky
POST
#22

Cambodia

Cambodia

Report

2points
David Tesinsky
POST
#23

Japan

Japan

Report

2points
David Tesinsky
POST
#24

Philippines

Philippines

Report

2points
David Tesinsky
POST
#25

Nigeria

Nigeria

Report

2points
David Tesinsky
POST
#26

Ghana

Ghana

Report

2points
David Tesinsky
POST
#27

Guatemala

Guatemala

Report

2points
David Tesinsky
POST
#28

Jamaica

Jamaica

Report

1point
David Tesinsky
POST
#29

Jamaica

Jamaica

Report

1point
David Tesinsky
POST
#30

Jamaica

Jamaica

Report

1point
David Tesinsky
POST
See Also on Bored Panda
#31

Jamaica

Jamaica

Report

1point
David Tesinsky
POST
#32

Guatemala

Guatemala

Report

1point
David Tesinsky
POST
#33

Ghana

Ghana

Report

1point
David Tesinsky
POST
#34

Ghana

Ghana

Report

1point
David Tesinsky
POST
#35

Guatemala

Guatemala

Report

1point
David Tesinsky
POST
#36

Chicago

Chicago

Report

0points
David Tesinsky
POST

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!