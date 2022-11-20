I Want To Fill My Paintings With What Was, Is And Will Be (14 Pics)

Ukrainian artist Oleksandra Malyshko's story about creativity and inspiration.

Every time I see an interesting landscape, I get ideas. Sometimes the picture "paints itself". This is a joke but very true. Before I didn't think about the plot, the main thing was an inspiration and a certain landscape. I like to use lines as an expressive way of painting. This is an individual way of the artist's dialogue with the viewer and the author's handwriting.

Often I am inspired by stories about what happened, historical characters, figures, and events that influence the transfer of colors. Lines can create tension or, on the contrary, be harmonious. Color also helps create the mood of the picture. But the primary is always an interesting story about the area that inspired the painting.

The pictures you see in the photo are from a peaceful, calm life. Some of them are positive and joyful. I suggest you look at them and imagine that you are listening to music. Listen and allow yourself to feel, and then write in the comments what kind of music was in your imagination.

When the painting is finished, I am amazed every time. For me, this is an emotional experience of the manifestation of another unknown world. Looking at the landscape, I am very interested in how it will change in the future, maybe there will be houses here. There will be other people with their own life and love stories.

Sometime before the war, I painted my favorite landscapes, I thought about the road, but the picture was tense, and some spots looked very sharp. I couldn't understand why and decided that today the picture wants to be like that, I'll think about it later. And a few months later, the war broke out, and looking at that work, I see depictions of explosions. I am surprised by this, but artists often have a premonition about something new.

