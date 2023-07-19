I Visited Puruchuco And Here Are The Highlight From My Trip

Puruchuco is an archaeological site in Peru that was an administrative center of the Inca period (1438–1533), located in the Ate District, in Lima.

The construction of this architectural complex comes from the Inca culture. Puruchuco is located in the sector Huaquerones, a land of pyramids with ramps that contains one of the largest cemeteries in the Inca culture, have recently been studied by archeology.

On our way to Puruchuco

Did you know that “The Estadio Monumental” is a soccer stadium located in the district of Ate in Lima, Peru? It serves as the home of Club Universitario de Deportes and was built in 2000 to replace the Estadio Teodoro Lolo Fernandez. Interestingly, the stadium is exclusively owned by the club.

Cactus along the entrance to the Museo de sitio

Museo de sitio

My brother in law and my wife

A inaugural plaque

A maquette of the site

About the quipus

An open quipu

A quipu usually consisted of cotton or camelid fiber strings. The Inca people used them for collecting data and keeping records, monitoring tax obligations, collecting census records, calendrical information, and for military organization.

Metallurgy in Ancient Peru

During the pre-Columbian era, the Incas developed metallurgy. Both the extraction and purification of the metals and the manufacture of parts from these were part of the metallurgical process.

Mask

Another mask

Metallurgical process

A little garden

Ceremonial headdresses

Ceramic

Ceramics

Ceramics

Cactai

A cotton flower

The cotton