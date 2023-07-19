Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
Continue in app Continue in browser
We and our trusted partners use technology such as cookies on our site to personalize content and ads, provide social media features, and analyze our traffic. You can read more about it and change your preferences here.
Agree
BoredPanda Add Post

The Bored Panda iOS app is live! Fight boredom with iPhones and iPads here.

I Visited Puruchuco And Here Are The Highlight From My Trip
11points
User submission
Travel

I Visited Puruchuco And Here Are The Highlight From My Trip

Felix Balcazar
Community member

Puruchuco is an archaeological site in Peru that was an administrative center of the Inca period (1438–1533), located in the Ate District, in Lima.

The construction of this architectural complex comes from the Inca culture. Puruchuco is located in the sector Huaquerones, a land of pyramids with ramps that contains one of the largest cemeteries in the Inca culture, have recently been studied by archeology.

On our way to Puruchuco

I Visited Puruchuco And Here Are The Highlight From My Trip

Did you know that “The Estadio Monumental” is a soccer stadium located in the district of Ate in Lima, Peru? It serves as the home of Club Universitario de Deportes and was built in 2000 to replace the Estadio Teodoro Lolo Fernandez. Interestingly, the stadium is exclusively owned by the club.

Cactus along the entrance to the Museo de sitio

I Visited Puruchuco And Here Are The Highlight From My Trip

Museo de sitio

I Visited Puruchuco And Here Are The Highlight From My Trip

Museo de Sitio

I Visited Puruchuco And Here Are The Highlight From My Trip

Museo de sitio

I Visited Puruchuco And Here Are The Highlight From My Trip

My brother in law and my wife

I Visited Puruchuco And Here Are The Highlight From My Trip

A inaugural plaque

I Visited Puruchuco And Here Are The Highlight From My Trip

A maquette of the site

I Visited Puruchuco And Here Are The Highlight From My Trip

About the quipus

I Visited Puruchuco And Here Are The Highlight From My Trip

An open quipu

I Visited Puruchuco And Here Are The Highlight From My Trip

A quipu usually consisted of cotton or camelid fiber strings. The Inca people used them for collecting data and keeping records, monitoring tax obligations, collecting census records, calendrical information, and for military organization.

Metallurgy in Ancient Peru

I Visited Puruchuco And Here Are The Highlight From My Trip

During the pre-Columbian era, the Incas developed metallurgy. Both the extraction and purification of the metals and the manufacture of parts from these were part of the metallurgical process.

Mask

I Visited Puruchuco And Here Are The Highlight From My Trip

Another mask

I Visited Puruchuco And Here Are The Highlight From My Trip

Metallurgical process

I Visited Puruchuco And Here Are The Highlight From My Trip

A little garden

I Visited Puruchuco And Here Are The Highlight From My Trip

Ceremonial headdresses

I Visited Puruchuco And Here Are The Highlight From My Trip

Ceremonial headdresses

I Visited Puruchuco And Here Are The Highlight From My Trip

Ceramic

I Visited Puruchuco And Here Are The Highlight From My Trip

Ceramics

I Visited Puruchuco And Here Are The Highlight From My Trip

Ceramics

I Visited Puruchuco And Here Are The Highlight From My Trip

Cactai

I Visited Puruchuco And Here Are The Highlight From My Trip

I Visited Puruchuco And Here Are The Highlight From My Trip

I Visited Puruchuco And Here Are The Highlight From My Trip

A cotton flower

I Visited Puruchuco And Here Are The Highlight From My Trip

The cotton

I Visited Puruchuco And Here Are The Highlight From My Trip

Anyone can write on Bored Panda. Start writing!

Follow Bored Panda on Google News!

Share on Facebook
Felix Balcazar
Felix Balcazar
Author, Community member

This lazy panda forgot to write something about itself.

Read more »
Gabriela Zagórska
Gabriela Zagórska
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabriela works as Community Manager for Bored Panda. She got her Graphic Design HNC Diploma from Dublin Institute of Design. Then she moved to Lithuania where she started working as a videographer. She still shoots some films on the weekends. When she gets some time off, she likes traveling and hiking with her cats, Koala and Fiero, and sharing their outdoor adventures on social media.

Read more »
Show All Contributors
Back to Homepage
More about Community
Homepage
Trending
Community
Homepage
Next in Community
Popular on Bored Panda
Hey pandas, what do you think?
POST
Rose the Cook
Rose the Cook
Community Member
9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Very interseting but needs pictures of the actual site where the artifacts were found.

0
0points
reply
POST
Rose the Cook
Rose the Cook
Community Member
9 hours ago Created by potrace 1.15, written by Peter Selinger 2001-2017

Very interseting but needs pictures of the actual site where the artifacts were found.

0
0points
reply
Popular on Bored Panda
Popular on Bored Panda
User Submissions
Also on Bored Panda
Also on Bored Panda