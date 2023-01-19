I Used Ai To Create The Historical Portraits Of The Shih Tzu Dynasty From Ancient China (14 Pics)

In 1653 Dalai Lama presented a few Shih Tzus to the Chinese Emperor. After that Shih Tzu turned into a forbidden breed belonging exclusively to the imperial family. This is my and Midjourney’s fantasy of how the portraits of the Shih Tzu dynasty living in the imperial court would look like.

#1

#2

#3

#4

#5

#6

#7

#8

#9

#10

#11

#12

#13

#14

