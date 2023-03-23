I Turned Famous Works Of Art Into Real Characters Using Ai, Here’s The Result (16 Pics)
I’m not sure how I became passionate about using neural networks to generate crazy AI art. Probably after I first fed AI pictures of my cat, my grandmother, and my eternal crush Pedro Pascal to see how they would look in the neon-disco style. And I liked it.
Long story short, this time I decided to give AI something worthwhile, something that had become forever silent. I put world-famous statues and paintings (and one Sphinx) into games, the sci-fi multiverse, and Tinder with the help of a generative AI tool to breathe life into them. I grabbed pictures of these objects I found on Google and asked AI to imagine them as action characters. Welcome to the alternate world of GTA pink skies and Cyberpunk 2077.
More info: hey.reface.ai
This post may include affiliate links.
The Sphinx On Tinder
The Mona Lisa On Tinder
The Birth Of Venus On Tinder
The Statue Of Liberty On Tinder
All I have to say is that I'm really sorry for that)