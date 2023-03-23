I’m not sure how I became passionate about using neural networks to generate crazy AI art. Probably after I first fed AI pictures of my cat, my grandmother, and my eternal crush Pedro Pascal to see how they would look in the neon-disco style. And I liked it.

Long story short, this time I decided to give AI something worthwhile, something that had become forever silent. I put world-famous statues and paintings (and one Sphinx) into games, the sci-fi multiverse, and Tinder with the help of a generative AI tool to breathe life into them. I grabbed pictures of these objects I found on Google and asked AI to imagine them as action characters. Welcome to the alternate world of GTA pink skies and Cyberpunk 2077.

More info: hey.reface.ai

#1

The Sphinx On Tinder

#2

The Mona Lisa On Tinder

#3

The Birth Of Venus On Tinder

#4

The Statue Of Liberty On Tinder

All I have to say is that I'm really sorry for that)

#5

David Of Michelangelo On Tinder

#6

Venus De Melleo In Gta

#7

The Birth Of Venus In Gta

#8

The Mona Lisa In Gta

#9

The Greaftau Sininpnx In Gta

#10

David Of Michelangelo In Gta

#11

The Big Buddha In Cyberpunk 2077

#12

Girl With A Pearl Earring In Cyberpunk 2077

#13

The Discobolus Of Myron In Cyberpunk 2077

#14

The Sphinx In A Disney Story

#15

Venus De Milo In A Disney Story. Literally

#16

David Of Michelangelo With A Friend In A Disney Story

