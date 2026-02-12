I Tried A Flower Dip With Pva Glue… This Happened
For the second technique in my “PVA Glue Pouring Medium” series, I chose the Flower Dip technique.
For those who have followed me for a long time, you know that I originally developed this technique, but I normally use my own pouring medium made with acrylic binder and emulsion. This time, I decided to give it a try using PVA glue instead.
What I discovered is that the lacing and cells grow much more, and the flower tends to lose some of its crisp edges — but it is still beautiful in its own unique way.
