I Tried A Flower Dip With Pva Glue… This Happened

For the second technique in my “PVA Glue Pouring Medium” series, I chose the Flower Dip technique.

For those who have followed me for a long time, you know that I originally developed this technique, but I normally use my own pouring medium made with acrylic binder and emulsion. This time, I decided to give it a try using PVA glue instead.

What I discovered is that the lacing and cells grow much more, and the flower tends to lose some of its crisp edges — but it is still beautiful in its own unique way.

