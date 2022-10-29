Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Took A Space Up-Top And Transformed It Into A Color Pop, Over And Over Again (13 Pics)
I Took A Space Up-Top And Transformed It Into A Color Pop, Over And Over Again (13 Pics)

Emily Woodall
Community member

There is unique creative freedom within this rooftop space, each season having the opportunity to reimagine the design of the bar area. This is a designer’s (my) dream, to be able to enjoy a space over and over again.

I like to use color in urban saturated environments to create a contrast to its gray surroundings. What better way to enjoy views of a city than within a colorful installation?

Inspiration for season 1 looked at neons, symmetry, live-edge acrylic, Pop Art & artists that have used color and print within their work. Season 2 captures a cozy winter hub, inspiration was centered around a winter lodge design, rich red furnishing with warm lighting, vines and the introduction of a wooden pergola. Season 3, looking at tropical flowers and boho interiors. Taking the floral colors to impact the wall and bar design, flooring and furniture and create a tropical oasis.

The space isn’t designed to feel luxurious, it’s intended to make guests feel welcome. A new space for guests to experience each season – it’s cool, but not pretentious. My design intention for the space was to make people want to make the hike up the 5 levels to the rooftop, not just for the city views, but for the colorful environment.

How it began to where it went

How it began to where it went

Tropical Oasis

Tropical Oasis

Florals

Florals

Boho Inspired Features

Boho Inspired Features

The Remix

The Remix

50 Shades of PINK

50 Shades of PINK

Neon

Neon

PINK

PINK

Geometrics

Geometrics

Same, Same But Different

Same, Same But Different

Summer To Winter

Summer To Winter

A Cosy Winter Rooftop

A Cosy Winter Rooftop

Hello Babes

Hello Babes

Emily Woodall
Emily Woodall
Author, Community member

Spatial Designer & Set Decorator, taking empty spaces transforming them into social places. Loves using pink & purple wherever and whenever I can.

Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Gabrielė Malukaitė 🇺🇦
Moderator, BoredPanda staff

Gabrielė, or, as other people like to call her, Gab, Gabi, Gabert or Gabe, is a community manager at Bored Panda. Despite all the names above you can also call her a Viking since she has acquired a BA in Scandinavian Studies (feel free to send her a message in Norwegian). After the bachelor, this Viking wanted to conquer more lands—that is why she flew to Belgium and finished a MA in Cultural Studies. Gabrielė is a true culture enthusiast. Besides work, she is learning how to play a guitar and enjoys going to movies, art exhibitions and concerts.

