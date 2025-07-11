ADVERTISEMENT

My body had been through hell. After battling cancer not once, not twice, but three times—including a rare primary brain tumor—over a decade. My body was worn down, but my spirit remained strong. I wasn’t just going to survive; I was going to run again. And it became the most powerful part of my healing journey.

Hi, I’m Brigitte Cutshall—a storyteller, podcaster, and three-time cancer survivor. My life changed dramatically after each diagnosis, but this isn’t just a story about illness. It’s about movement, creativity, and what it means to truly heal. After treatment, I didn’t just want to “bounce back.” I wanted to run again, literally and figuratively.

Running became a significant symbol of reclaiming my strength, identity, and joy. Along the way, I even launched a podcast to share stories that matter and help others find their voice too. That journey inspired me to write my latest book, “Move For You,” sharing how movement can be a powerful path to healing.

More info: brigittecutshall.com | Instagram | Facebook | x.com | youtube.com

Race with sons before cancer surgery

Here’s how running again—step by step—helped me rebuild a life I love.

1. Running Taught Me I’m Still Alive.

The first time I laced up after chemo, I didn’t go far. But that first run? It made me feel alive again. Cancer had tried to steal my freedom, but each step on the pavement and trail gave it back.

2. You Don’t Need Hair to Be Powerful.

Yes, I ran bald. I showed up to races with a smile, a hat or a scarf, and a lot of heart. Strangers cheered me on, reminding me that vulnerability isn’t a weakness, it’s a source of power.

3. Creativity Became My Recovery Partner.

During treatment, I blogged. After treatment, I wrote my 1st book (Real Things)—and eventually published my latest, “Move For You,” in 2023, diving deeper into how movement heals us. I also started a podcast called Real Things Living, where I share stories of health and resilience, aiming to help others find their voice and keep going. Sharing stories became a crucial part of my healing.

Last chemo session

4. Momentum > Speed.

I stopped worrying about how fast I was going—in running and in life. Progress is progress, and every step forward, no matter how small, is worth celebrating. Healing isn’t about setting new records; it’s about moving forward, just as I explore in “Move For You.”

5. We’re All Running From Something and Toward Something.

I used to run to escape stress. Now I run to embrace life. To breathe. To connect with my body and spirit. Each run is an act of gratitude for simply being able to move.

Group run

6. Helping Others Heals You, Too.

Through my podcast and writing, I’ve heard so many powerful stories—from survivors, caregivers, and everyday heroes. Their honesty keeps me going, reminding me that we’re all connected through our struggles and triumphs. Storytelling has become an essential part of my healing.

7. Healing Isn’t Linear—But It’s Worth Every Step.

Some days are still hard. But when I run, I feel hopeful. When I share, I feel connected. And when I look back, I see not just what I’ve survived—but what was courageously created.

Book cover

Final Thought: If you’re facing something hard, know this: you don’t have to “bounce back.” Just take one step forward. Then another. Eventually, you’ll be running again—in your own way. And when you’re ready, I hope my book, Move For You, helps guide your next steps.

What helped you “run again” after a hard season? I’d love to hear your story in the comments.