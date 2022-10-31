In my childhood, I really liked to draw, and I did it as soon as I had free time. I used to draw all kinds of things, people, houses, animals, and especially cars. Unfortunately, when I went to school, I stopped drawing. There wasn't that much free time anymore. Throughout my life, I was also accompanied by new obligations, as it goes.

Exactly 9 years ago, I picked up a pencil again, and at the same moment, I felt the joy as I did as a child. It didn't take me long to realize that this has always been what I wanted to do.

Since then, I've been drawing non-stop. People say I'm good at it. I managed to turn drawing into my job, and I'm very glad because of it. Knowing this, I would like to say that everyone should follow their inner voice and strive to go for what they were created to do. I have listened to it and did not repent!