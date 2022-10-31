I Started Drawing Cars After A Break Of Over 20 Years, And Here Are 9 Pictures Of My Best Work
In my childhood, I really liked to draw, and I did it as soon as I had free time. I used to draw all kinds of things, people, houses, animals, and especially cars. Unfortunately, when I went to school, I stopped drawing. There wasn't that much free time anymore. Throughout my life, I was also accompanied by new obligations, as it goes.
Exactly 9 years ago, I picked up a pencil again, and at the same moment, I felt the joy as I did as a child. It didn't take me long to realize that this has always been what I wanted to do.
Since then, I've been drawing non-stop. People say I'm good at it. I managed to turn drawing into my job, and I'm very glad because of it. Knowing this, I would like to say that everyone should follow their inner voice and strive to go for what they were created to do. I have listened to it and did not repent!
My drawing when I was 6 and one of my latest car drawings.
Land Rover Defender
SUVs are something I really like to draw.
Bmw M3
I really like to combine various drawing techniques in one drawing. I especially love when I can achieve a "matte" look.
Reference photo vs my drawing.
Bmw M6
One of my favorite drawings.
Bmw M3
I really like when there are reflections on the car that additionally decorate the drawing.
Ford Raptor
I especially like when I achieve a "jump effect" with the help of certain shadows.
Nissan 370z
When making a drawing, I spend a lot of time on the wheels. The more complicated the wheel, the more I enjoy it.
Shelby Cobra
This is my favorite car. For this drawing, I spent about 30 hours. It's drawn on A3-size paper and I used colored pencils, markers, and an airbrush.
THIS IS SO SLAY
After seeing my kids pick up drawing and now have some skill, I wish I had also stuck with it. Just couldn't get passed those stick figures man 😆 😂
I just want to say that your talent is unbounded. Your work has the look of 3D CGI rendering, but no! That is all YOU! Very good work. Oh, and your first drawing you displayed is darned good for a kid of 6 years young!