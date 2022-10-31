In my childhood, I really liked to draw, and I did it as soon as I had free time. I used to draw all kinds of things, people, houses, animals, and especially cars.  Unfortunately, when I went to school, I stopped drawing. There wasn't that much free time anymore. Throughout my life, I was also accompanied by new obligations, as it goes.

Exactly 9 years ago, I picked up a pencil again, and at the same moment, I felt the joy as I did as a child. It didn't take me long to realize that this has always been what I wanted to do.

Since then, I've been drawing non-stop. People say I'm good at it. I managed to turn drawing into my job, and I'm very glad because of it. Knowing this, I would like to say that everyone should follow their inner voice and strive to go for what they were created to do. I have listened to it and did not repent!

#1

My drawing when I was 6 and one of my latest car drawings.

#2

Land Rover Defender

Land Rover Defender

SUVs are something I really like to draw.

#3

Bmw M3

Bmw M3

I really like to combine various drawing techniques in one drawing. I especially love when I can achieve a "matte" look.

#4

Reference photo vs my drawing.

#5

Bmw M6

Bmw M6

One of my favorite drawings.

#6

Bmw M3

Bmw M3

I really like when there are reflections on the car that additionally decorate the drawing.

#7

Ford Raptor

Ford Raptor

I especially like when I achieve a "jump effect" with the help of certain shadows.

#8

Nissan 370z

Nissan 370z

When making a drawing, I spend a lot of time on the wheels. The more complicated the wheel, the more I enjoy it.

#9

Shelby Cobra

Shelby Cobra

This is my favorite car. For this drawing, I spent about 30 hours. It's drawn on A3-size paper and I used colored pencils, markers, and an airbrush.

