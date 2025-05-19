I Spent 30 Hours Painting This Buddhist Thangka; I Didn't Expect It To Quiet My Mind Like This

ADVERTISEMENT

I never thought I’d sit down and paint for over 30 hours — and I definitely didn’t expect it to change how I feel about time, focus, and peace.

It started pretty simply. I saw this DIY Tibetan painting kit online one night. It looked beautiful and weirdly calming, so I thought, “Why not?” I wasn’t trying to be artistic — I just wanted something with my hands that wasn’t scrolling on my phone.

But what started as a little craft experiment turned into something surprisingly personal and — dare I say — healing.



What Even Is a Thangka?

I had no idea either. Turns out, a Thangka is a traditional Tibetan Buddhist scroll painting. It usually features a deity — like Guru Rinpoche or Tara — surrounded by symbolic details. These paintings are used for meditation, and the proportions follow strict spiritual guidelines.

Sounds intense, right? But the kit I bought made it super approachable. The outline was already sketched (not printed — actual drawn lines from a pro artist), and I just had to paint it in.

That’s when things got interesting.

The Kit Itself

Here’s what it included — and why I ended up loving it:

A high-quality cotton canvas (thick, sturdy, not flimsy at all)

A pre-drawn outline based on traditional iconography

Suggestions for colors — but I was free to choose my own

Optional steps like adding gold or silver accents at the end (yes, I added gold — 100% worth it)

Depending on the size you pick, finishing one can take anywhere from 14 to 50 hours. I ended up somewhere around 30 — not because I had to, but because I didn’t want to rush it.

The Process: Unexpectedly Meditative

At first, I was focused on “doing it right.” But by day three, I realized something: I wasn’t even thinking about being good at it. I was just… painting. Slowly. Quietly.

I’d play some soft music, make some tea, and just work on it bit by bit — blending colors, outlining robes, filling in halos. Every brushstroke made me slow down.

By the time I got to the gold highlights (which you add at the end), I didn’t want it to be over.

The Final Piece

When I finished, I framed it and hung it on my wall. I’m honestly proud of how it turned out — but more than that, I love what it means to me.

It’s not just a painting. It’s proof that I let myself slow down. That I took something unfamiliar, gave it time, and made something beautiful from it.

No perfection. Just presence.

Would You Try Something Like This?

If you’ve ever wanted to try something that’s creative, peaceful, and just a little bit spiritual (without needing to be religious), this might be your thing.

I got mine from a small brand called Tibet Echo — they collaborate with real Thangka artists to make these DIY kits.

Not sponsored. Just honestly, one of the most meaningful things I've done lately.

Not sponsored. Just honestly, one of the most meaningful things I’ve done lately.

And Now I’m Curious…

Have you ever tried something slow and hands-on like this? Something that didn’t seem “useful” but ended up changing how you felt?

Let me know in the comments — I’d love to hear what helped you slow down.

