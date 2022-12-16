Bored Panda works better on our iPhone app
I Redesigned Famous Board Games In A Minimalist Style
I Redesigned Famous Board Games In A Minimalist Style

Classic board games have a distinct graphic style. They’re typically full of color, energy, drop shadows, lively renders, and things generally ‘pop’ to try and entice young kids and parents to pick them up.

But, what if a different design discipline was applied?

Could you take a more minimalist approach and still retain the brand essence? This was the question I posed myself for this self-initiated project, attempting to strip back the design of these classic games in order to test the visual strength of the respective brands, logotypes, and graphic assets.

It’s been a fun and challenging project, testing out different levels of minimalism to try and arrive at a design that is striking yet unmistakably on brand.

More info: allgood.tv

I Redesigned Famous Board Games In A Minimalist Style

I Redesigned Famous Board Games In A Minimalist Style

I Redesigned Famous Board Games In A Minimalist Style

I Redesigned Famous Board Games In A Minimalist Style

I Redesigned Famous Board Games In A Minimalist Style

I Redesigned Famous Board Games In A Minimalist Style

I Redesigned Famous Board Games In A Minimalist Style

I Redesigned Famous Board Games In A Minimalist Style

I Redesigned Famous Board Games In A Minimalist Style

I Redesigned Famous Board Games In A Minimalist Style

I Redesigned Famous Board Games In A Minimalist Style

I Redesigned Famous Board Games In A Minimalist Style

I Redesigned Famous Board Games In A Minimalist Style

I Redesigned Famous Board Games In A Minimalist Style

I Redesigned Famous Board Games In A Minimalist Style

I Redesigned Famous Board Games In A Minimalist Style

I Redesigned Famous Board Games In A Minimalist Style

I Redesigned Famous Board Games In A Minimalist Style

I Redesigned Famous Board Games In A Minimalist Style

I Redesigned Famous Board Games In A Minimalist Style

I Redesigned Famous Board Games In A Minimalist Style

I Redesigned Famous Board Games In A Minimalist Style

I Redesigned Famous Board Games In A Minimalist Style

I Redesigned Famous Board Games In A Minimalist Style

